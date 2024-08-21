Adam Sandler confirms Travis Kelce will be in ‘Happy Gilmore 2’, as Travis loads action movie Loose Cannons

“We have something nice for Travis. He’s going to come by,” Sandler said of avid golfer and NFL star Kelce’s participation in the anticipated Happy Gilmore 2.
Adam also said of Travis, “What a big, handsome guy — and funny and cool as hell.”
On the New Heights podcast back in May, Kelce said he’d do “anything” to be in the Gilmore sequel, including being a “f****** extra.”
Sandler has employed his sports heroes in the past: former NFL stars like Michael Irvin in 2005’s The Longest Yard, NBA legends Shaquille O’Neal in 2012’s Grown Up 2, Kevin Garnett in 2019’s Uncut Gems, and a handful of ballers in 2022’s Hustle, including Juancho Hernangómez.
As reported, Travis will make his acting debut in Ryan Murphy’s TV series Grotesquerie, and according to Variety, he’s in talks to star in the action flick Loose Cannons from John Wick series director Chad Stahelski and his stunt-centric 87Eleven Entertainment banner.
Gena Rowlands, the award-winning actress known for her acclaimed roles in A Woman Under the Influence,Gloria and The Notebook, has died. She was 94.
Rowlands’ son, film director Nick Cassavetes, revealed in June 2024 that his mother had been living with Alzheimer’s disease for five years.
Her death was confirmed by The Associated Press.
A four-time Emmy winner and two-time GoldenGlobe winner, as well as the recipient of an Honorary Academy Award, Rowlands’ career in theater, film and television spanned nearly seven decades. She was perhaps best known for her film collaborations with her husband, the late actor and director John Cassavetes, and received two Oscar nominations for her starring roles in his films A Woman Under the Influence and Gloria.
Born Virginia Cathryn Rowlands in Cambria, Wisconsin, she made her Broadway debut in The Seven Year Itch in 1953. Rowlands met John Cassavetes when they were both students at the American Academy for Dramatic Arts and they were married in 1954. She spent the next six years working in TV, including opposite Cassavetes in the detective series Johnny Staccato, in which he starred. She also appeared in hit series like Bonanza, The Virginian, 77 Sunset Strip and Peyton Place.
Rowlands made her film debut in 1958 in The High Cost of Living. In 1963, she starred in her first movie directed by John Cassavetes: A Child Is Waiting. The couple would make nine more films over the next 10 years, including the Oscar-nominated 1968 drama Faces.
One of Rowlands’ most acclaimed roles was in the 1974 drama A Woman Under the Influence, which Cassavetes both wrote and directed as a showcase for her. The film, about the mental and emotional unraveling of a middle-aged, blue-collar housewife, earned Rowlands a best actress Golden Globe win and Academy Award nomination.
She received a second best actress Oscar nod for her 1980 title role in the crime thriller Gloria, also written and directed by Cassavetes, playing a woman who protects the young son of a mob bookkeeper by going on the run with him and an incriminating ledger of mob accounts.
Rowlands continued to work steadily in TV and movies, but arguably, her best-known, and most beloved, later big-screen role was in the 2004 romantic drama The Notebook, directed by Nick Cassavetes. Rowlands portrayed the elderly version of Rachel McAdams‘ character, opposite James Garner as her husband, who was played as a younger man by Ryan Gosling.
Nick Cassavetes directed his mother in three other films – Unhook the Stars, She’s So Lovely and Yellow – while Rowlands’ daughter, Zoe, directed her in 2007’s Broken English.
Later in her career, Rowlands appeared on hit TV shows including Monk and NCIS. Her last credited acting role was in 2014’s Six Dance Lessons in Six Weeks.
In addition to Nick and Zoe, Rowlands is survived by her and Cassavetes’ other daughter, Alexandra. Both daughters are actor/directors.
Sony Pictures’ newest trailer to its upcoming Marvel adaptation Kraven the Hunter really leans into the upcoming movie’s R rating.
Aaron Taylor-Johnson plays Sergei Kravinoff, the ruthless, titular Marvel Comics villain who is historically known to be one of Spider-Man’s nemeses. In the trailer, his father Nikolai, played by Russell Crowe, tells him, “My son, we are hunters. The greatest the world has ever known.”
While behind bars, one inmate makes the mistake of doubting the hunter “myth,” and Taylor-Johnson pounces on him and stabs him in the neck as proof.
“Embrace who you are, son, and you will become a legend,” Crowe’s character says.
Possessing animal-like agility and strength, the trailer shows Taylor-Johnson dispatching baddies in myriad bloody ways, including turning their animal traps and snares against them.
The footage also shows the antihero tackling a comics-accurate version of the baddie The Rhino — a hulking half man, half rhinoceros.
The movie is set in Sony Pictures’ universe of Marvel films, alongside the Venom movies, and the infamous entries Morbius and Madame Web.
Kraven the Hunter claws into theaters in December.
Lionsgate Television is working on a series follow-up to the John Wick films titled John Wick: Under the High Table, according to Deadline.
Franchise star Keanu Reeves and director Chad Stahelski are attached to executive produce. Stahelski is also is set to helm the pilot episode.
The series would pick up immediately after the events of John Wick: Chapter 4, with the world of the High Table “in a tenuous position and a collection of new characters will look to make a name for themselves while some of the franchise stalwart characters remain committed to the old-world order,” thrusting the Wick universe “into a new age,” per the studio.
Lionsgate is currently shopping the series to networks and streaming services.
The billion-dollar franchise began with the release of John Wick in 2014 and spawned three sequels — Chapter 2 in 2017, Chapter 3 – Parabellum in 2019 and Chapter 4 in 2023 — as well as the 2023 spin-off show The Continental.
A fifth John Wick film is currently in development, but John Wick: The High Table won’t interfere with plans for a potential new feature installment, sources tell the outlet.