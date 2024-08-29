Adam Sandler says Travis Kelce nearly played his son in ‘Happy Gilmore’ sequel

Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images

Adam Sandler joined Travis and Jason Kelce on the sibling athletes’ New Heights podcast on Wednesday to discuss the new follow-up movie to the cult classic Happy Gilmore.

Sandler revealed that at one point Travis nearly played the son of his alter ego, a hockey player who becomes an unlikely golf pro. “I was thinking, we were talking about you playing my son while we were writing it literally like six months ago,” said Sandler. “We were like, imagine if Travis was my first baby, how funny that would be.”

But Sandler has something else in mind for the NFL star in the Netflix-bound sequel. Sandler hinted, “Travis, we’re gonna have fun because the scene you’re doing is with so many great golfers, it’s going to be amazing.”

The former SNL star and stand-up comic vowed, “You’re going to be funny as hell.”

As reported, Travis made no secret of his desire to be in the film, expressing back in May on his podcast that he’d do “anything” to show up on screen.

He’s such a fan that he confessed to Sandler he’s been perfecting Happy’s trademark run-up golf drive. “I think I got the swing down,” he said. In fact, a video of him doing just that went viral.

Sandler admitted that while performing the famous swing he’s not always accurate. “I got to say when I’m doing the Happy Gilmore swing, I’m maybe one for four with that,” said Sandler.

“A little TV magic on the back end,” Travis joked.

Happy Gilmore 2 comes out next year on Netflix.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

“Come back as what?” Robert Downey Jr. on how Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige got him back into the MCU
Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney

In July, Robert Downey Jr. stunned fans by revealing at San Diego Comic-Con that he’s returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe — but as villain Dr. Doom, not Tony Stark.

Stark, of course, sacrificed himself to save the world at the climax of 2019’s Avengers: Endgame, and Feige has subsequently gone on the record that he didn’t want to “magically undo” that.

To The Hollywood Reporter’s Awards Chatter podcast, Downey explained how that twist came to be.

He recalled that he and his producing partner — and wife — Susan Downey were chatting with the studio’s president, Kevin Feige, when he mentioned something that took the Downeys aback.

“He said, ‘It just keeps occurring to me, if you were to come back …,'” Downey said. “Susan was like, ‘Wait, wait. Come back as what?'”

“How can we not go backwards? How can we not disappoint expectations? How can we continue to beat expectations? And he brought up Victor Von Doom. I looked into this character,” the actor said.

“Later on, he goes, ‘Let’s get Victor Von Doom right.'”

Downey said Disney CEO Bob Iger had already been made aware of Feige’s idea, reporting, “I like it.”

Four-time Marvel blockbuster directors Joe and Anthony Russo are also returning to the MCU with Downey behind Doom’s mask in 2026’s Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, set for 2027.

Marvel Studios is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Steven Soderbergh’s ‘Presence’ drops haunting teaser
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

After haunting audiences at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, director Steven Soderbergh‘s movie Presence let its presence be known with a creepy teaser on Wednesday. 

The teaser doesn’t give away anything about the plot: It’s just a overhead shot of a suburban street, punctuated by a high-pitched whine.

As the shot rises, eventually entering a home through the window, the screen is slowly filled with titles from the director’s filmography, from 1989’s Sex, Lies and Videotape through Ocean’s Eleven, the Oscar winners Erin Brockovich and Traffic, and finally to the new movie’s title. 

The movie stars Lucy Liu, Chris Sullivan and Julia Fox, and is a ghost story visually told from the ghost’s point of view.

The release from NEON opens in January 2025.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Netflix drops trailer to ‘Chestnut vs. Kobayashi: Unfinished Beef’
Netflix

Netflix has announced that the anticipated rematch between former Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest champs Joey Chestnut and Takeru Kobayashi will stream live on Netflix from HyperX Arena Las Vegas, located at Luxor Hotel and Casino, on Sept. 2.

The dramatic narration on a brand-new trailer plays over the visual of a glistening glizzy. “To be the greatest, it takes hunger few understand.”

Verdi‘s bombastic “Messa da Requiem” then punctuates a shot of the two gastronomic gladiators staring each other down, a massive platter of hot dogs between them.

“Two champions. One legendary beef,” a title card reads, teasing the first matchup between the pair in 15 years. 

Kobayashi, colloquially referred to as the Godfather of Competitive Eating, stormed the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest in 2001, when he won the coveted mustard yellow belt by eating 50 hot dogs in 10 minutes — doubling the previous record for the contest.

He dominated the contest for years, thanks to his so-called Solomon Method: dunking his dogs in liquid to make them easier to gobble.

Chestnut later emerged as his main nemesis, and the pair went head-to-head every July 4, with Joey finally beating Kobayashi in 2007.

However, a contract dispute between Kobayashi and Major League Eating saw him banned from the competition since 2010, clearing the way for Chestnut to dominate virtually unchallenged since.

However, in June, MLE banned Chestnut from the July 4 contest due to his decision to endorse vegan hot dogs instead of Nathan’s.

 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.