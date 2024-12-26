Adam Sandler, Travis Kelce star in teaser for ‘Happy Gilmore 2’: Watch here

Adam Sandler, Travis Kelce star in teaser for ‘Happy Gilmore 2’: Watch here
Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Netflix

A new glimpse at the highly anticipated Happy Gilmore 2 has arrived.

Adam Sandler stars as Happy Gilmore, the hockey player reinvented as a goofy golf star, in the first special teaser released by Netflix on Wednesday.

The short clip shows Gilmore stepping up to a tee box in a Boston Bruins hockey jersey, baggy Adidas sweatpants and winter boots before taking his classic, over-exaggerated swing at the ball. Next, Sandler is seen riding his club like a horse to the cheers of onlooking fans.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce also appears to deliver the quick line, “It’s great to see you back, Mr. Gilmore.”

Short glimpses of other cast members, including Bad Bunny and Modern Family alum Julie Bowen — Gilmore’s girlfriend in the original film — are followed by a final showdown between Gilmore and his arch nemesis, Shooter McGavin, reprised by Christopher McDonald.

The famous rivals face off against each other in a graveyard — maybe a visit to his old swing coach, played by the late Carl Weathers, or his celebrity pro-am partner Bob Barker? — before the teaser closes.

Sandler shared the clip on Instagram with the caption, “Happy Chanukah! Merry Christmas! Happy Holidays! And Happy Gilmore to all!!!!!!”

Netflix announced in May that Sandler would reprise his role from the 1996 comedy. The sequel to the cult classic will hit Netflix in 2025.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Gisele Bündchen reportedly pregnant with baby number 3
Gisele Bündchen reportedly pregnant with baby number 3
MEGA/GC Images

Supermodel Gisele Bündchen is reportedly pregnant with her third child, her first with her jiujitsu instructor boyfriend, Joaquim Valente.

A source tells People, “Gisele and Joaquim are happy for this new chapter in their life and they’re looking forward to creating a peaceful and loving environment for the whole family.”

Bündchen is also mom to Benjamin, 14, and Vivian, 11, with her ex-husband, NFL champ and football commentator Tom Brady.

The former super-couple divorced in 2022 after 13 years of marriage.

Rumors began swirling that Gisele, 44, was romantically involved with Valente, 37, shortly after she finalized her divorce from Brady. However, she denied they were anything but friends to Vanity Fair in 2023, until finally going public in 2024, with Bündchen telling the New York Times, “This is the first time I am seeing someone that was a friend of mine first.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Jamie Foxx’s ‘What Had Happened Was…’ special is coming to Netflix
Jamie Foxx’s ‘What Had Happened Was…’ special is coming to Netflix
Photo by Joe Maher/Getty Images

Jamie Foxx‘s return to comedy was captured by Netflix and will be released via an upcoming special named after those shows.

What Had Happened Was… will find Jamie opening up about the medical scare that left him hospitalized for months in 2023.

“I said, ‘If I can stay funny, I could stay alive’ … I’m back,” Foxx says in the teaser for the special. What Had Happened Was… is set to premiere on Dec. 10.

In April 2023, Jamie’s daughter, Corinne, revealed he’d experienced a “medical complication” and was hospitalized in Atlanta. Rumors about the severity of his condition spread as celebrity friends and fans kept his name in prayer. He’s since given some insight into how bad things had gotten, sharing that at one point he couldn’t walk or remember anything that happened.

Nearly 20 years after his last stand-up show, Jamie announced he’d be taking the stage to tell his story with What Had Happened Was…, a one-man, three-night run in Atlanta that took place in October. Following the event, he shared photos on social media, thanking the city for showing up and supporting him.

“I haven’t been on stage in 18 years but I needed the stage and I needed an audience that was made up of nothing but pure love and that’s what you were,” he wrote. “When people ask me is this a stand up comedy show I say no it’s an artistic explanation. Of some thing that went terribly wrong, but thanks to the great people in Atlanta especially piedmont hospital you enabled me to come back and be on stage and do what I love to do the most.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Jenna Fischer says she is cancer-free after breast cancer battle
Jenna Fischer says she is cancer-free after breast cancer battle
David Livingston/Getty Images

Actress Jenna Fischer announced she is now cancer-free after battling stage 1 triple positive breast cancer.

The actress, 50, shared the news in an Instagram post on Tuesday revealing the diagnosis, detailing her battle against the disease and thanking those who supported her throughout her recovery.

“Last December, I was diagnosed with Stage 1 Triple Positive Breast Cancer. After completing surgery, chemotherapy and radiation I am now cancer free,” Fischer wrote in the caption of the post which was shared along with a smiling photo of her.

Fischer began her post by explaining the circumstances of her diagnosis in 2023 after previously posting about her upcoming mammogram.

“Back in October of 2023 I posted a photo of myself on Instagram preparing for my routine mammogram with a joking reminder to ‘take care of your ticking time bags’ a la Michael Scott,” she wrote.

“After inconclusive results on that mammogram due to dense breast tissue, my doctor ordered a breast ultrasound. They found something in my left breast. A biopsy was ordered. Then, on December 1, 2023, I learned I had Stage 1 Triple Positive Breast Cancer,” she wrote. Fischer described the diagnosis as “an aggressive form of breast cancer” that is “highly responsive to treatment.”

Fischer explained in January she underwent a lumpectomy, removing the tumor that had been found. Although the cancer had not spread, she said due to its aggressive nature “it still required chemotherapy and radiation to be sure it didn’t return.”

Fischer shared in February she began 12 weeks of chemotherapy and three weeks of radiation. She also shared that while she is still taking “infusions of Herceptin and a daily dose of Tamoxifen” she is “feeling great.”

She went on to thank the “village” of people who helped her along the way, and implored her followers to get their annual mammograms.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.