Additional cast members announced for Sam Mendes’ Beatles films

Additional cast members announced for Sam Mendes’ Beatles films

The Beatles pose for a portrait wearing suits in circa 1964. (L-R) Ringo Starr, John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

A new round of cast members have been announced for Sam Mendes’ upcoming films about The Beatles, The Beatles — A Four-Film Cinematic Event.

The latest additions round out the members of The Beatles’ entourage and include Paul McCartney’s father, Jim McCartney, who’ll be played by The Walking Dead’s David Morrissey.

Other cast members include British actress Leanne Best, who played Jamie Tart’s mom on Ted Lasso, as John Lennon’s Aunt Mimi; The Covenant’s Bobby Schofield as road manager Neil Aspinall; Sherwood’s Daniel Hoffmann-Gill as roadie Mal EvansBroadchurch’s Arthur Darvill as publicist and friend Derek Taylor; and Happy EndingsAdam Pally as music manager Allen Klein.

The studio also confirmed previous reports that House of GuinnessJames Norton would be playing Beatles manager Brian Epstein, and Game of ThronesHarry Lloyd has been cast as their longtime music producer George Martin. It also announced that casting for John Lennon‘s first wife, Cynthia Lennon, and musician Ravi Shankar will be revealed “in due course.”

The Beatles — A Four-Film Cinematic Event, which is scheduled to hit theaters in April 2028, stars Paul Mescal as McCartney, Harris Dickinson as Lennon, Joseph Quinn as George Harrison and Barry Keoghan as Ringo Starr. Each film will be told from the point of view of one of the band members.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Weekend Watchlist: What’s new in theaters, on streaming
Weekend Watchlist: What’s new in theaters, on streaming

Ready, set, binge! Here’s a look at some of the new movies and TV shows coming to theaters and streaming services this weekend:

Apple TV+
Loot: The third season of the Maya Rudolph-starring comedy series premieres.

Mr. Scorsese: Watch the five-part documentary series about the legendary director.

Netflix
The Diplomat: The third season of the political thriller series arrives.

Hulu
Murdaugh: Death in the Family: The new true crime drama series follows one of South Carolina’s most powerful legal dynasties.

Peacock
Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy: This new limited series follows the life of the notorious serial killer.

Movie theaters
Black Phone 2: Head to the cinema to see Ethan Hawke star in the horror sequel film.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Hugh Jackman, Sutton Foster made red carpet debut at ‘Song Sung Blue’ premiere
Hugh Jackman, Sutton Foster made red carpet debut at ‘Song Sung Blue’ premiere
Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster attend the 2025 AFI Fest closing night gala premiere of ‘Song Sung Blue’ at TCL Chinese Theatre on October 26, 2025, in Hollywood, California. (Axelle/bauer-griffin/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster were all smiles as they made their red carpet debut in Los Angeles on Sunday night.

The duo arrived at the Song Sung Blue premiere together and posed for photos on the carpet at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood. They coordinated in matching black attire.

The pair’s first red carpet appearance together comes five months after Jackman’s ex-wife, Deborra-Lee Furness, filed for divorce from him.

The former couple, who were married for 27 years, announced their separation in September 2023.

Furness opened up to People earlier this year following her divorce filing, describing the breakup as a “betrayal” and calling it “a profound wound that cuts deep.”

Furness and Jackman finalized their divorce in June 2025. The former couple share two children, Oscar Maximilian Jackman and Ava Eliot Jackman.

Foster and Jackman starred in the Broadway musical The Music Man in 2021. During their time on the show, they each shared moments from rehearsals and more on social media.

In January 2022, Foster shared a series of photos of her and Jackman on Instagram, captioning the post, “A dream to be dancing with Hugh every night in the Music Man.”

Jackman took to X in December 2021 to share a video of him dancing with Foster in rehearsals, captioning the post, “There are hundreds of people who’ve made this moment happen. But there’s one in particular I pay tribute to — @sfosternyc. this show is nothing without you. You’re an exceptional talent and friend.”

Jackman’s latest film, Song Sung Blue, follows the real-life story of a Milwaukee husband and wife Neil Diamond tribute act.

Good Morning America has reached out to reps for Jackman and Foster for comment.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘The Legend of Zelda’ live-action film starts production, Nintendo shares new photos
‘The Legend of Zelda’ live-action film starts production, Nintendo shares new photos
A Link figurine from ‘The Legend of Zelda’ with shop staff inside Nintendo Tokyo store in Shibuya. (Stanislav Kogiku/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

We now have our first look at The Legend of Zelda movie.

The first photos from Nintendo and Sony’s live-action film adaptation of The Legend of Zelda video game franchise were released Monday on the Nintendo Today! app.

Nintendo’s Shigeru Miyamoto, who serves as a producer on the project, then shared the new photos to his social media. These new images come as filming for the project has started, with Bo Bragason and Benjamin Evan Ainsworth taking on the roles of Princess Zelda and the swordsman Link, respectively.

“We have begun full-scale filming of the live-action ‘Legend of Zelda’ movie in the beautiful natural surroundings with Bo Bragason as Zelda and Benjamin Evan Ainsworth as Link,” Miyamoto wrote. “Filming is progressing smoothly, so we hope you will continue to support us.”

The photos show Link and Zelda standing in the middle of a green field. Both actors are dressed in their character’s signature costumes, with Zelda carrying her signature bow and arrow. 

Miyamoto revealed the casting of Link and Zelda on his social media back in July.

Wes Ball, who helmed The Maze Runner and Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, directs the upcoming film. It is scheduled to arrive in theaters on May 7, 2027.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.