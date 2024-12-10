Adrien Brody stars in the trailer for critically acclaimed epic ‘The Brutalist’

A24

The Brutalist, a highly anticipated historical drama starring Adrien Brody, released a brand-new trailer on Tuesday.

The Brady Corbet-directed film, which releases Dec. 20, focuses on the life of Brody’s character, László Toth, who survives the Holocaust in World War II Europe and travels to America in search of a new life.

The Brutalist stars Felicity Jones, Guy Pearce, Joe Alwyn, Raffey Cassidy, Stacy Martin and more.

In the new look at the film, Brody’s character arrives in America and greets a cousin who informs him his wife, Erzsébet, has also survived the war.

The trailer also shows Brody’s Toth being discovered for his architectural talents.

“Tell me why is an accomplished foreign architect shoveling coal here in Philadelphia,” asks Pearce’s character, a businessman, of Toth, who says, “I’m afraid it is not so simple.”

In the trailer, Toth describes the longevity of his work in Europe during World War II. “There was a war on, and yet many of the sites of my projects had survived,” he said.

The trailer also depicts the discrimination faced by Jewish immigrants at the time.

“Your English is impressive. Perhaps you can help your husband sound less like he shines shoes for a wage,” Pearce tells Jones, who plays Erzsébet.

The trailer climaxes as Toth vocalizes in frustration, “They do not want us here.”

The Brutalist recently earned several Golden Globe nominations, including best motion picture (drama) and best performance by a male actor in a motion picture (drama) for Brody.

Demi Moore, Zendaya and more among ‘People’ mag’s 25 Most Intriguing of 2024
DISNEY/John Argueta

People magazine is out with its list of the 25 Most Intriguing People of 2024.

Stars making the list this year include Demi Moore, who had a buzzed about role in the horror movie The Substance; The Bear’s Ayo Edebiri; Zendaya, who starred in Challengers and Dune 2 this year; Bridgerton’s Nicola Coughlan; Sing Sing’s Colman Domingo; and Nicole Kidman, who had multiple TV projects out this year and is set to star in the steamy film Babygirl.

Also on the list are Wicked stars Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande and Bowen Yang, and Gladiator II stars Pedro Pascal and Denzel Washington.

Jennifer Lopez is on the list as well, thanks to a roller-coaster of a year that saw her release a less-than-successful album and big-bucks documentary, cancel her tour and split with husband Ben Affleck.

The magazine’s People of the Year issue hits newsstands Friday.

Kristin Chenoweth says she’s “deceased” after Ariana Grande’s special ‘Wicked’ screening
Universal

As a kid, Ariana Grande was obsessed with the musical Wicked, and at age 10, she got to go backstage and meet the cast, including Kristin Chenoweth, who originated the role of Glinda on Broadway. In a full-circle moment, Ariana, who plays Glinda in the new Wicked film, recently hosted a screening attended by Chenoweth.

In addition to Chenoweth, the screening was attended by other actresses who have played Glinda and Wicked‘s other main character, Elphaba, onstage over the years. Ariana posted photos of the event and wrote, “a very emotional night celebrating Wicked with some of the beautiful and brilliant Glindas and Elphabas that have come before ours.”

Chenoweth posted a video of herself reviewing the film, saying, “I’m dying. I’m deceased. I’m actually dead. I’m not here. People are not going to be well when they see this film. It is so good. It is so special … Cynthia and Ariana are amazing.”

Ariana responded, “the most special night. i’ll cherish forever. i love you so much.” Cynthia Erivo added, “The queen mother hath spoken.”

She added, “this movie is a love letter to you all, to @kchenoweth and @idinamenzel and to all of our big beautiful Ozian family that has been bringing their life to this material for 21 years,” Ari continued, mentioning Idina Menzel, who originated the role of Elphaba on Broadway. It wasn’t clear if Menzel attended the screening.

“i’m so deeply grateful to be your movie Glinda and to stand alongside the most utterly astoundafying movie Elphaba @cynthiaerivo,” she added. “my heart is very overwhelmed this morning and grateful to our Broadway family. it’s an honor to share Oz with you all forevermore.”

Hugh Jackman and Kate Hudson are joining a Neil Diamond tribute band … onscreen
Disney/Lorenzo Bevilaqua

Hugh Jackman and Kate Hudson are both singers, as well as actors, and they’ll be able to show off both talents in an upcoming movie inspired by Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Neil Diamond.

The two are co-starring in a new film called Song Sung Blue, after Diamond’s 1972 hit of the same name. They will play struggling musicians who form a Neil Diamond tribute band, proving that, according to a press release, “it’s never too late to find love and follow your dreams.”  

The movie is based on the 2008 documentary of the same name, about a real-life Neil Diamond impersonator who married a Patsy Cline impersonator.

This won’t be the first time that a Neil Diamond tribute band has been the subject of a film. The 2001 movie Saving Silverman was about childhood best friends, played by Jason Biggs, Steve Zahn and Jack Black, who honor the singer with a tribute band called Diamonds in the Rough. Diamond has a cameo in that film.

