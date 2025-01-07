Adrien Brody talks Golden Globe win for ‘meaningful’ role in ‘The Brutalist’

Lol Crawley/A24

Adrien Brody is reflecting on his his first Golden Globe win and sharing gratitude for his role in The Brutalist after taking home best actor in a motion picture drama at the award show this weekend.

The actor joined Good Morning America on Tuesday morning to discuss his win and his appreciation for the role he played in The Brutalist.

“I have had a very blessed career. I’ve had a lot of wonderful work, I’ve had some real epic highlights,” he said. “When you’re able to set the bar high, it’s challenging to find things that are as complex and meaningful and fulfilling.”

“To find a protagonist like this character and a film thats so creative and artistic and relevant is very challenging. And it takes a movie of this magnitude to even have the potential to be received like this. I just was so — I feel very blessed and moved to have even have been a part of this,” Brody continued.

Brody also shared why the film was so personal to him as the descendant of a Hungarian immigrant who comes to America from Hungary in search of a better life, just like the film’s main character.

“Everything that was laid before I had the privilege of being born here and becoming an American actor and having this remarkable life, I have to honor,” Brody said, adding, “I never take any of that for granted. So I’m incredibly grateful for that struggle.”

The Brutalist centers on Brody’s character László Toth, who escapes World War II Europe and travels to America in search of a new life before he is discovered as an architectural talent

Mobile phone manufacturer melds with Venom with slick new ‘alien’ case
HMD

Timed to the release of Venom: The Last Dance, cellphone company Human Mobile Devices has melded with the titular alien symbiote seen in the hit franchise. 

Calling its new mobile device, Fusion, the world’s first “symbiotic smartphone,” HMD has created a glass case for it that contains a crawling, oozing Venom-like black liquid that squiggles and dances under the surface.

In reality, it’s not an alien, it’s a very expensive magnetic substance known as a ferrofluid, which is controlled by 160 electromagnetic arrays.

If that sounds like something you’d be afraid of dropping though your butterfingers, you’d be right — but you needn’t worry. While the Fusion phone is now available for preorder, complete with Venom alerts and other themed sound effects, there are only three of the cases in the world and they’re not available for purchase. 

Check out the hard-hitting trailer to Netflix’s ‘Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson’ event
Netflix

The trailer to the anticipated face-off between YouTube personality-turned-pro fighter Jake Paul and former world heavyweight champ Mike Tyson starts with a voice-over quoting the latter, “Everyone has a plan until they get punched in the mouth.”

The snippet promises, “There’s never been a night like this.”

Paul, 27, was set to fight “The Baddest Man on the Planet,” who is 58, back on July 20, but a health scare in May sidelined Tyson. 

Tyson tells DailyMail.com that an ulcer flare-up left him nauseous and dizzy on May 27, leading to the live event’s postponement. “I was doing too much bad food and stuff, and I got sick,” the legendary boxer says.

He says since then he’s been “eating clean” and is in fighting shape for the battle on Nov. 15 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

That said, he can’t quit vaping. “I can’t escape the vapes,” he confessed.

The fight is not without controversy, seeing as Paul is fighting someone 30 years his senior. “Iron Mike” tells the publication, “I didn’t take this fight for legacy. I think legacy really, to my perspective, legacy is ego. Who gives a f*** how people think about them when they are gone?”

He adds hypothetically, “I’m dead. I can’t value off what somebody might think about me when I’m dead, so it means nothing to me.”

Meanwhile, Netflix is giving fight fans a chance to see the event in person. Check out the sweepstakes website for details.

Cameron Diaz, Jamie Foxx star in new teaser for ‘Back in Action’ film
Netflix/John Wilson

Jamie Foxx and Cameron Diaz are Back in Action.

The pair star side by side in a brand-new, action-packed teaser for the new film Back in Action, coming to Netflix in January.

“Years after giving up life as CIA spies to start a family, Emily (Cameron Diaz) and Matt (Jamie Foxx) find themselves dragged back into the world of espionage when their cover is blown,” a synopsis for the movie reads.

“You know that I love our life right?” Emily asks Matt in the teaser. “But tonight, something clicked.”

She continues, “For the first time in a really long time, I felt alive again.”

The brief conversation kicks off a teaser filled with the two fighting opponents, parachuting off a mountain and explaining their complicated past to their children.

“I knew you guys were lying about something but I never thought you were cool enough to be spies,” one of their children says, moments before the couple swerves out of a nasty car wreck.

Back in Action marks Diaz’s first film since 2014.

Foxx was hospitalized last April during production on Back in Action for an undisclosed “medical complication.” He has since made a recovery.

The film is scheduled to be released on Netflix Jan. 17.

