AEP to reduce power bills next month

AEP to reduce power bills next month

Lower energy prices, combined with Appalachian Power’s incorporation of more renewable sources into its energy mix, have prompted the company to request a reduction in its fuel factor rate, resulting in monthly savings of $10.06 for a Virginia residential customer using 1,000 kWh, which will take effect Nov. 1.

Related Posts

Storms developing this afternoon
Storms developing this afternoon

Scattered thunderstorms will develop during the late afternoon and into this evening, with a few capable of producing damaging wind…