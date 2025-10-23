AEP to reduce power bills next month

Lower energy prices, combined with Appalachian Power’s incorporation of more renewable sources into its energy mix, have prompted the company to request a reduction in its fuel factor rate, resulting in monthly savings of $10.06 for a Virginia residential customer using 1,000 kWh, which will take effect Nov. 1.
