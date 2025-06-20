Aflac says cyberattack breach could expose personal data of customers
(NEW YORK) — A group of cybercriminals hacked into data systems at insurance company Aflac, possibly gaining access to sensitive information such as Social Security numbers and health reports, the company said on Friday.
Aflac, which boasts millions of customers, “identified suspicious activity” and “stopped the intrusion within hours,” the company said.
The company attributed the attack to a “sophisticated cybercrime group” but did not identify the organization.
The cyberattack marks the latest in a string of data breaches targeting insurance companies, including attacks earlier this month against Philadelphia Insurance Companies and Erie Insurance.
“This attack, like many insurance companies are currently experiencing, was caused by a sophisticated cybercrime group. This was part of a cybercrime campaign against the insurance industry,” Aflac said in a statement. The company has opened an investigation into the cyberattack, saying initial findings indicate the cybercriminals deployed “social engineering tactics” or measures that rely on manipulation to gain network access.
Information tied to customers’ insurance claims and personal data may also have been breached in the cyberattack, Aflac said.
“We regret that this incident occurred,” Aflac said. “We will be working to keep our stakeholders informed as we learn more and continue investigating the incident.”
Aflac generated nearly $19 billion in revenue last year, which marked a 1.2% increase over the previous year, according to an earnings release.
(NEW YORK) — U.S. stocks tumbled in early trading on Monday as President Donald Trump escalated his criticism of the Federal Reserve, urging the central bank to immediately lower interest rates and questioning the policy approach of Fed Chair Jerome Powell.
The comments came days after Trump said he was eager for Powell’s “termination” despite a longstanding norm of political independence at the central bank.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged 1,050 points, or 2.6%, while the S&P 500 fell 2.7%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq declined 3%.
Last week, Powell voiced alarm about Trump’s tariff policy, saying it would likely hike inflation and slow economic growth. Powell indicated that the Fed may approach interest rates with restraint as policymakers observe the economic effects of Trump’s tariffs.
In a social media post on Monday, Trump dubbed Powell “Mr. Too Late” in reference to a policy approach that Trump views as overly cautious.
Trump warned of the possibility of an economic slowdown “unless Mr. Too Late, a major loser, lowers interest rates, NOW.”
In addition, Trump claimed without evidence that interest rate cuts enacted by the Fed last year had stemmed from an effort to “help Sleepy Joe Biden, later Kamala, get elected.”
Since Powell became Fed chair in 2018, he has repeatedly affirmed the Fed’s political independence. The Fed is an independent government agency established by Congress.
In November, days after Trump’s election victory, Powell struck a defiant tone when asked whether he would resign from his position if Trump asked him to.
“No,” Powell said, pausing to let the one-word answer register with the reporters assembled at a press conference at the Fed headquarters, blocks away from the White House.
When asked whether Trump could fire or demote him, Powell responded: “Not permitted under the law.”
Powell last week raised the possibility of what economists call “stagflation,” which is when inflation rises and the economy slows.
If the Fed raises interest rates as a means of protecting against tariff-induced inflation under such a scenario, it risks stifling borrowing and slowing the economy further, experts previously told ABC News.
On the other hand, experts said, if the Fed lowers rates to stimulate the economy in the face of a potential slowdown, it threatens to boost spending and worsen inflation.
(NEW YORK) — President Donald Trump’s administration is set to begin collecting defaulted student loan payments next week — which could harm the credit scores of millions of borrowers.
Roughly 5 million borrowers will have their university and college loans sent for collections beginning May 5, the Department of Education said last month.
When that happens, the borrowers’ credit scores could be impacted, since ratings agencies are often alerted when collections ensue, experts told ABC News.
Here’s what to know about the collections and what it could mean for borrowers’ credit scores:
Why are the credit scores of some student loan borrowers at risk?
Student loan borrowers are considered delinquent if they fail to make a loan payment for 90 days. When late payment stretches on for a total of 270 days, then the borrower falls into default. When a federal student loan enters default, the government can send it for collections, garnishing wages or even taking money from Social Security payments or tax refunds.
The risk to borrowers’ credit scores dates back to policy decisions made when former President Joe Biden’s administration resumed federal student loan payments after a period of relief that had been enacted during the COVID-19 pandemic.
When the Biden administration lifted the pause in the fall of 2023, the White House set in motion a 12-month moratorium. The administration did not count late payments toward delinquency. That moratorium ended in October — meaning borrowers could be considered delinquent if they didn’t make payments for more than 90 days, returning to the way the process worked pre-pandemic.
More than 9 million student loan borrowers will face “significant drops” in their credit score when delinquencies resume over the first half of 2025, the New York Federal Reserve found in March.
“These credit score effects show up with delinquencies – that’s when the credit score takes the hit,” Judith Scott-Clayton, a professor of economics and education at Teachers College, Columbia University, told ABC News.
Similarly, the Biden administration in 2023 initiated a one-year moratorium during which it would not report loan defaults to credit bureaus. That pause expired on Jan. 1.
Now, the Trump administration is set to begin collections on defaulted loans, causing further potential damage to credit scores, some experts told ABC News.
“The longer you remain delinquent, that will compound,” Kate Wood, a writer and spokesperson at NerdWallet, told ABC News.
How much do late college loan payments hurt a borrower’s credit score?
Late payments on a college loan can significantly hurt a borrower’s credit score, studies show.
The New York Federal Reserve found student loan delinquency causes a borrower with a credit score of 760 points or higher to lose 171 points on average, according to a study of loan data between 2016 and 2019.
Subprime borrowers with credit scores at or below 620 lose on average 87 points in the event of a student loan delinquency, the study said.
“The consequences are worse for those starting out with good credit scores,” Scott-Clayton said.
VantageScore, a credit-scoring system, said in February that late college loan payments can result in a credit score loss of up to 129 points. Student loan borrowers who make payments on time could see credit score increases of up to 8 points, VantageScore said.
What does a damaged credit score mean for borrowers’ finances?
Borrowers with lowered credit scores will face greater difficulty making big-ticket purchases like homes, cars or even refrigerators for which they may need to take out a loan, experts told ABC News.
When consumers with reduced credit scores seek a loan, they face higher interest rates as banks determine that the borrower risks an inability to repay.
“We’re talking about a chunk of the population who won’t be able to buy a car because they won’t be able to get access to a car loan or it will be prohibitively expensive,” Kirabo Jackson, a professor of education and social policy at Northwestern University, told ABC News.
A lower credit score can even jeopardize an individual’s job prospects, since some employers check an applicant’s credit, Jackson said.
Some states restrict an employer’s ability to check an applicant’s credit, including California.
The damage to borrower’s credit scores may cause a hiccup in the overall economy, since some individuals may forgo big purchases, Jackson said.
“It’s not a huge effect for the economy but it certainly won’t be helpful,” Jackson said. “And when you talk about the impact for the individuals, it will be quite considerable.”
(NEW YORK) — As the world reels from tariffs instituted by the Trump administration, stock markets are widely in decline.
On Friday, U.S. stock saw the worst decline since the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020. But the declines last week did not rank among the worst crashes in the history of the U.S. stock markets.
President Donald Trump said Sunday, “I don’t want anything to go down, but sometimes you have to take medicine to fix something and we have such a horrible — we have been treated so badly by other countries because we had stupid leadership that allowed this to happen.”
Here are the worst declines in the history of the Dow Jones Industrial Average by percentage:
5.) March 12, 2020 (-2,352.60, -9.99%)
Four days before the worst COVID-related drop in stocks, the Dow slid 9.99%. Blue chip stocks also dropped 7.79% — the 14th-worst all-time — on March 9, the first day of the COVID-induced drops.
4.) Oct. 29, 1929 (-30.57, -11.73%)
The stock market crash of October 1929 signaled the end of the “Roaring Twenties” and the beginning of the Great Depression. This was the second day of the big drop, known as “Black Tuesday,” which began one day earlier and occupies the next spot on this list.
3.) Oct. 28, 1929 (-38.33, -12.82%)
The first Black Monday in the history of the Dow Jones, investors’ fortunes were wiped out in a major wake-up call for people who thought the the good times would last forever.
2.) March 16, 2020 (-2,997.10, -12.93%)
Many Americans can recall the crash that happened as the world was shutting down over the COVID-19 pandemic. The worldwide shutdowns and disruptions to the global supply chain caused investors to bail.
1.) Oct. 19, 1987 (-508, -22.61%)
Black Monday, or the first contemporary global financial crisis according to the Federal Reserve, followed seven months of explosive growth on Wall Street. Stocks had climbed 44% over those months, according to the Fed, before the U.S. announced a larger-than-expected trade deficit. After moderate losses in the week before, the global markets tanked and Monday opened to panic from U.S. investors as well.
Note: The Dow Jones officially considers Dec. 12, 1914, the worst day in trading history, but economists agree 1987’s Black Monday was the worst. The stock market closed in July 1914 due to the start of World War I, and wouldn’t open again until Dec. 12, 1914. Even then, it was on a limited basis, with the official return to full trading on April 1, 1915. Technically, the Dow actually went up on Dec. 12, 1914, but a retroactive correction makes it look like it went down.