After 50 years, The Grammys are moving to ABC

For the past 50 years, The Grammys have aired on CBS. But starting in 2027, they’ll have a new home.
The award show, known as Music’s Biggest Night, is moving to ABC, Hulu and Disney+, where it will remain through 2036. The Recording Academy will produce multiple Grammy-branded music specials as part of the deal.
The announcement comes ahead of the Grammy nominations, which will be announced Nov. 10 via a livestream event that starts at 11 a.m. ET.
In the first year of the agreement, in 2027, ABC will not only air The Grammys, but also the Super Bowl and the Oscars. The network is also home to the CMA Awards and Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest.
Lupita Nyong’ois remembering her friend and former Black Panther co-star Chadwick Boseman Wednesday, on the fourth anniversary of his death.
Boseman was just 43 when he lost his private battle with colon cancer on Aug. 28, 2020.
“Remembering Chadwick Boseman. Forever,” Lupita captioned a black-and-white photo of the actor she posted to Instagram.
She added a quote from an unknown writer, reading, “Grief never ends. But it changes. It is a passage, not a place to stay. Grief is not a sign of weakness, nor a lack of faith. It’s the price of love.”
Boseman was secretly fighting the disease while logging memorable performances spanning from Black Panther and other installments in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to heralded turns in films like Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. Just a handful of people knew of his condition before his death.
Netflix has revealed that comedian and former talk show giant Ellen DeGeneres‘ final stand-up special ever will hit the streamer on Sept. 24.
Ellen DeGeneres: For Your Approval will be her second original comedy special for the streamer following 2018’s Relatable.
Ellen’s daytime talk show ended its 19-year run in 2022, following a BuzzFeed expose in 2020 that The Ellen DeGeneres Show‘s behind-the-scenes environment was the opposite of its “be kind” mantra: accusations of racism, sexual misconduct and intimidation were leveled by former staffers.
Following that, supposed examples of DeGeneres being “mean” went viral.
Her fall from grace will apparently be a part of the new show, which was teased with the tagline, “This will be Ellen’s last special and yes, she’s going to talk about it.”
Netflix further teases, “Ellen gets personal and reveals what she’s been doing since being ‘kicked out of show business.’ From the mundane world of raising chickens and parallel parking to the harsh reality of becoming a brand name celebrity, she goes deep into her stand-up roots and brings the laughs through life’s most real and absurd realities.”
As reported in July, DeGeneres has been talking onstage about being “canceled,” with SFGate reporting she told an audience member at a show at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts in Santa Rosa, “This is the last time you’re going to see me. After my Netflix special, I’m done.”