After Ben Affleck split, Jennifer Lopez realizes, “I can’t be looking for happiness in other people”

After Ben Affleck split, Jennifer Lopez realizes, “I can’t be looking for happiness in other people”
Norman Jean Roy

After splitting with Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez says that for the first time in her life she’s happy being alone.

Speaking to comedian Nikki Glaser for Interview magazine, Jennifer said, “Being in a relationship doesn’t define me. I can’t be looking for happiness in other people. I have to have happiness within myself.”

Jennifer said she’s “not looking for anybody” these days, and she’s fine with that.

“For people who are romantics and love being in relationships and want to grow old with somebody, we think, ‘I have to have that to be whole and happy,'” she said. “And you don’t.”

She said she asked herself, “What can I f****** do when it’s just me flying on my own … what if I’m just free?”

“You have to be complete, if you want something that’s more complete. You have to be good on your own,” Jennifer added. “I thought I learned that, but I didn’t. And then, this summer, I had to be like, ‘I need to go off and be on my own. I want to prove to myself that I can do that.'”

And while she says the journey can sometimes feel “lonely, unfamiliar, scary,” “sad” or even “desperate,” she realized she’s “capable of joy and happiness all by myself.” She also says she’s learned not to let the haters affect her too much.

“How can I pay attention to that when I have these beautiful kids and all this amazing stuff going on in my life? I can’t,” she said. “Even in hard times, I just go, ‘You know the truth.’ Head high. Like they said in Finding Nemo: Keep on swimming.”

 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

James Spader reportedly rejoining MCU as Ultron in ‘WandaVision’ spin-off ‘Vision’
James Spader reportedly rejoining MCU as Ultron in ‘WandaVision’ spin-off ‘Vision’
Marvel Studios – Will Hart/NBC via Getty Images

Vision, the spin-off from WandaVision starring Paul Bettany reprising as the titular Avenger android, will also feature a throwback star from the Marvel Cinematic Universe: James Spader.

That’s according to The Hollywood Reporter, which says the former Blacklist star will be reprising as Ultron, the killer robot from whose consciousness Vision was partially spawned in 2015’s Avengers: Age of Ultron.

Ultron was an A.I. created by Robert Downey Jr.‘s Tony Stark as a peacekeeper, but it went amok and turned itself into a “murder bot,” as Mark Ruffalo‘s Bruce Banner later put it.

According to the film, Ultron was essentially one of the Vision’s “fathers,” along with Stark, Banner and JARVIS, Stark’s A.I. assistant.

While Vision was killed by Thanos in 2018’s Avengers: Infinity War, he was brought back to life by his grieving wife, Wanda Maximoff aka Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen), in WandaVision — first as a magical projection from her grief-addled mind and later in a physical white form built from the original’s corpse by a government agency. 

The Vision series reportedly centers on this reborn Vision version, and according to the trade, Terry Matalas is calling the shots on the Disney+-bound Marvel Studios show. 

The first WandaVision spin-off, the witchy Agatha All Along, debuts on the streaming service in September.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Marvel’s most profitable superheroes, ranked
Marvel’s most profitable superheroes, ranked
“Avengers: Endgame” – Marvel Studios

With Deadpool & Wolverine giving both heroes a billion-dollar Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, the online casinos comparison service KingCasinoBonus took a deep dive into which of its heroes have been the most profitable.

The company looked at box office receipts and also available merchandise on the Disney Store and Marvel’s official marketplace for Iron Man, Captain America and all their super-powered pals, grading each on a scale of 1 through 10.

Fittingly, billionaire playboy Tony Stark ended up on top.

Robert Downey Jr.’s run as Stark/Iron Man spans 10 films — including one cameo in 2009’s The Incredible Hulk — that earned more than $12 billion altogether. And the character’s merchandise sales make a mint, too.  

Coming in second was Spider-Man. Tom Holland‘s run as the webslinger spanned six films, including a trilogy of his own, earning $9.86 billion.  According to the analysis, Spidey leads the MCU in available merchandise, with 63 items available at those sites.

Third place belongs to Captain America. Chris Evans‘ run as the spangly hero generated $9.94 billion. 

Their fellow Avengers Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) and Thor (Chris Hemsworth) ranked fourth and fifth on the list.

ScarJo’s character made nine MCU appearances, raking in more than $10 billion worldwide. But while she only has three items for sale on those official sites, they have a high average selling price of $154 per item.

 Hemsworth’s God of Thunder has appeared in eight films that collectively earned a worldwide box office total of more than $10 billion, though his 15 available items average $45.

Marvel is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

Methodology and results have not been verified or endorsed by ABC News or The Walt Disney Company.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Watch Nicholas Hoult, Toni Collette, Kiefer Sutherland and J.K. Simmons in trailer to Clint Eastwood’s ‘Juror #2’
Watch Nicholas Hoult, Toni Collette, Kiefer Sutherland and J.K. Simmons in trailer to Clint Eastwood’s ‘Juror #2’
Hoult and Eastwood on set – © 2024 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Warner Bros. has released the tense trailer to Juror #2, the latest film from 94-year-old director Clint Eastwood

In the film, Nicholas Hoult plays Justin Kemp, a family man who gets selected for jury duty in a high-profile murder case, only to find out that he has the power to free an accused killer (Gabriel Basso) — but only by implicating himself in a woman’s death that he comes to believe he accidentally caused.

Years before, Kemp thought he hit a deer while behind the wheel in the dark of night, but as he learns details of the case, he comes to suspect he unknowingly struck the victim in the high-profile case.

Kemp “finds himself struggling with a serious moral dilemma … one he could use to sway the jury verdict and potentially convict — or free — the accused killer,” the studio teases.

Toni Collette stars as the prosecutor in the case, who is hell-bent on convicting the suspect, with J.K. Simmons‘ character admonishing her, “Did you guys ever look at any other suspect?”

Kiefer Sutherland plays the only one Kemp confides in, and the end of the trailer has him advising gravely, “You know what to do.” 

The movie, which also stars Chris MessinaZoey Deutch and Leslie Bibb, opens Oct. 30.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.