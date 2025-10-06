After decades in business, Rite Aid makes a major move amid bankruptcy

Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Rite Aid has shuttered all of its stores after more than six decades in business.

The pharmacy chain made the announcement in a post on its website, stating, “All Rite Aid stores have now closed. We thank our loyal customers for their many years of support.”

ABC News has reached out to the company for comment, but did not immediately hear back.

Despite its long history in the pharmacy industry, Rite Aid has faced mounting financial challenges in recent years. The company most recently filed for bankruptcy protection in May, just eight months after emerging from a previous Chapter 11 filing in September 2024.

At the time, Rite Aid — which operated more than 1,200 stores across 15 states from California to Vermont — said it planned to keep stores open while selling off assets to avoid disrupting customers’ prescription services.

The company also announced it had secured $1.94 billion in new financing from existing lenders to stay operational during bankruptcy proceedings.

Rite Aid had first filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in October 2023, allowing it to reduce billions in debt and close hundreds of underperforming stores. Alongside declining sales, the company has also faced more than 1,000 federal, state, and local lawsuits alleging its pharmacies improperly filled prescriptions for painkillers, according to the New York Times.

In March 2023, the U.S. Department of Justice filed a complaint accusing Rite Aid of filling “unlawful prescriptions for controlled substances” that showed multiple red flags for misuse — allegations the company has denied.

As part of its first bankruptcy reorganization, Rite Aid reached a settlement with the Justice Department in June 2024 resolving those allegations under the False Claims Act and Controlled Substances Act. Under the settlement, the company agreed to pay the government $7.5 million and have a general unsecured claim in Rite Aid’s bankruptcy case, which are being handled through the court process. Rite Aid did not admit to any wrongdoing.

The company’s second bankruptcy filing in May 2025 paused most of the remaining opioid-related lawsuits including cases brought by state and local governments as well as individual plaintiffs which are now being handled through the bankruptcy’s claims process while Rite Aid works through its wind-down plan — a plan that remains under court review amid ongoing objections from the U.S. Trustee.

Rite Aid has denied the allegations in those lawsuits and in a statement in 2023 said it sought an “equitable” resolution of opioid claims through the Chapter 11 process.

Founded in 1962 as Thrift D Discount Center in Scranton, Pennsylvania, Rite Aid grew into the nation’s third-largest standalone pharmacy chain before its final closure.

Rebecca Noble/Getty Images

(OREM, Utah) — A suspect has been arrested in the fatal shooting of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, officials announced Friday.

Tyler Robinson was allegedly the person who shot and killed Kirk on Wednesday, Utah Gov. Spencer Cox confirmed at a press conference in Utah on Friday.

“We got him,” Cox said at a press conference Friday.

The press conference came soon after President Donald Trump confirmed they had the suspected shooter in custody.

“I think, with a high degree of certainty, we have him in custody,” Trump said on “Fox & Friends” earlier Friday morning.

He later added, “Subject to change but the facts are the facts we have the person that we think is the person we’re looking for.”

Trump said he was told just five minutes before he went on air for the prescheduled interview that someone was in custody.

“Essentially, somebody that was very close to him turned him in,” Trump said.

Trump said the father of the suspect went to authorities and convinced the son “and this is it,” the president said.

The father of the suspect identified his son as the person being sought by police in photographs distributed by authorities, according to sources.

The father told his son to turn himself in, sources said. The son initially said no, but later changed his mind.

Trump reiterated in the interview that the shooter should get the death penalty.

“In Utah, you have death penalty, and a good governor there, I have gotten to know him,” Trump said of Gov. Spencer Cox. “The governor is intent on the death penalty in this case and he should be.”

In the latest video of the suspect, which was played during a news conference with state and federal officials Thursday evening, the apparent gunman can be seen climbing down from the roof of a building on the campus of Utah Valley University where authorities believe he fired the fatal shot and fled rom the scene.

The FBI said it was offering a reward of up to $100,000 for information leading to the identification and arrest of the person responsible for Kirk’s murder.

Utah authorities released photos of the person of interest in the shooting on Thursday in which the individual can be seen walking up the stairs to the top of the building where the shooting took place while carrying a black backpack and wearing a shirt with what appeared to be an American flag print on it.

So far authorities have received more than 7,000 tips and leads and completed some 200 interviews, Cox said Thursday.

Amid the manhunt for the shooter, officials said Thursday they are working “around the clock” to locate the person of interest, who is believed to be college-aged.

The FBI also said Thursday it has recovered what is believed to be the weapon used in the deadly shooting. A “high-powered bolt action rifle” was recovered in a wooded area near where the shooting took place, according to Salt Lake City FBI Special Agent in Charge Robert Bohls.

The rifle is an older model imported Mauser .30-06 caliber bolt action rifle wrapped in a towel, multiple law enforcement sources told ABC News. The location of the firearm appears to match the suspect’s route of travel, the sources said.

The spent cartridge was still chambered and three unspent cartridges contained wording on them expressing what some law enforcement officials described as “transgender and anti-fascist” writing, according to preliminary information shared with agencies. It’s unclear what that means and authorities are still working to determine the meaning or whether the markings were intended as misdirection for investigators.

Officials said that at 11:52 a.m. on Wednesday, the suspect arrived on the Orem campus and then proceeded to travel through the stairwells up to the roof of a building near the where the outdoors event was taking place, before the shooter fired down at Kirk, Utah Department of Public Safety Commissioner Beau Mason said on Thursday.

Kirk was hit by a single shot at approximately 12:20 p.m. and taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, authorities said.

After the shooting, the suspected shooter traveled to the other side of the building, jumped off and fled off-campus into a neighborhood, Mason said. Officials are working through nearby neighborhoods, contacting people with doorbell cameras and speaking to witnesses to identify any leads, Mason said.

“I want to make it crystal clear right now to whoever did this, we will find you. We will try you, and we will hold you accountable to the furthest extent of the law,” Cox said during a press briefing Wednesday, calling the fatal shooting a “political assassination.”

He said state officials are already moving to pursue the death penalty if the case goes to trial.

Paul Maloy

(KERR COUNTY, TEXAS) — A summer camp in central Texas designed for children with disabilities that had severe damage following the deadly flooding that hit the region was unexpectedly able to open on time this summer, thanks, in part, to the help from two men and hundreds of volunteers.

CAMP’s, the Children’s Association for Maximum Potential, camp saw its riverfront and grounds destroyed, while its main facilities on higher ground were thankfully not drastically impacted, facilities director Ken Kaiser told ABC News.

The two men, Rusty Bourland and Cord Shiflet, didn’t know each other, but they met by chance as both were motivated to help others following the floods that started on July 4. There are at least 134 deaths attributed to the flooding, a majority in Kerr County. And 101 people are still missing. In some of the most affected areas, more than 20 inches of rain fell in a matter of hours. The Guadalupe River rose 26 feet in less than an hour.

Bourland, who owns a landscaping business in Austin, Texas, and Shiflet, an Austin real estate agent and content creator, showed up to work in Center Point, Texas and began talking about the sites that needed the most help.

Both had heard whispers about a place called CAMP, but had no idea where it was or why it was so special.

“The place is amazing and it just makes me so emotional talking about it,” Shiflet, holding back tears, told ABC News.

Shiflet said he remembers the first time he walked into the summer camp.

“I just knew that when I asked people to help, they would show up. They’d come out in spades to help with stuff or to volunteer,” he said.

And that’s exactly what happened, they said.

On the first day, the two arrived at the camp on July 9, hoping to have 100 people, but were surprised when over 275 showed up. On day two, more than 300 attended. By day three, more than 500 came to help, and by day four, they believed there were over 1,000 volunteers.

Their mission was to clean up the debris and make the place ready to open just nine days after the floods hit. Giant trees were uprooted, lots of equipment, benches and picnic tables were washed down the river. So much was gone.

Victims were found in the area, officials said, so their mission moved slowly and methodically out of respect for people who were impacted.

“Our priority was to clear pathways leading to the waterfront. Easier said than done,” Bourland said. “Thirty people would stand around the excavators to watch and make and sure there wasn’t victims in those piles.”The skid steer would come in and move a pile, with more people looking to make sure there were no victims. “Then, if all was clear, that step was a burn pile,” Bourland said.

Shiflet utilized his social media platforms to garner donations and attract people from all over the country to help. Bourland, who had been called on in the past to help with clean-up projects after Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Bill, coordinated the cleanup. He knew how to work the equipment that would be needed for the debris, where to get it and how to manage teams of people.

The emotionally and physically draining days paid off, they said.

“So much has gone on recently with politics and everyone being nasty to each other. And that’s the way it’s felt lately,” Shiflet said. “This felt so good to see everyone coming out for one purpose. Minnesota, Arizona, Florida, Alabama and even Mexico. There were so many good people that reached out and came in from all over the country. It was heartwarming to feel and see that.”

On Sunday, July 13, CAMP welcomed campers back, Susan Osborne CAMP’s CEO told ABC News.

“You know, I think that our campers just love what we do. They enjoy to go out fishing and canoeing and swimming and horseback riding and all the things that we provide,” Osborne said. “I was a little hesitant. I think when we first contacted parents, I thought maybe we might have some mass cancellations, but as we were communicating a lot with our parents, we wanted to let them know that we were okay and that everybody was safe.”

After more than a week of volunteering, Shiflet and Bourland went home to their families. A project that should have taken months to finish, was completed in four days and left the pair with a desire to do more, they said.

“I left this project a changed person,” Shiflet said. “ I just realized what’s important in the world and what I’ve been doing. Forget all the other stuff and focus on this. I need to be there for my community and do more.”

“I had no idea we’d be rebuilding anything. I was just going down there as a volunteer to help,” Bourland said. “Honestly, it was the most unbelievable amount of emotions that came over me – Other than the day I married my wife.”

Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office

(MULTNOMAH COUNTY, Ore.) — A manhunt is now underway in Oregon for a murder suspect who was mistakenly released from prison on Monday, with officials calling the error “unacceptable,” according to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office.

“This should not have happened,” Multnomah County Sheriff Nicole Morrisey O’Donnell said during a press conference on Wednesday.

Ty Anthony Sage, a 26-year-old who was facing second-degree murder and first-degree robbery charges, was accidentally released on bail on Monday, the sheriff said.

Sage, who was arrested back on May 20 in connection with the death of 15-year-old Lowgunn Ivey, received an initial release order that was signed on Sept. 17 which “indicated his bail had been set to $5,000,” the sheriff said.

But according to court documents obtained by ABC News, Sage had actually been denied bail in this case.

Officials are now conducting a “review of the incident” to have a “full understanding of what occurred,” the sheriff said.

“This individual should not have been released,” the sheriff said. “We hold the ultimate responsibility for a person’s release. In this case, we fell short. But we are committed to do everything we can to restore community trust and confidence in our organization.”

She said the employees involved in Sage’s release “acted in good faith based on the information that they had at the time.”

Morrisey O’Donnell said no employees have been placed on leave at this point and did not provide any information on where law enforcement resources are looking for Sage.

She also urged Sage to turn himself in.

Law enforcement partners “across the state” are now trying to figure out “where Sage went upon his release and where he is located now,” the sheriff said.

The victim’s mother, Jodie Ramsey, told ABC Portland affiliate KATU that she is “on complete edge all the time now” since Sage’s accidental release. Ivey’s death is allegedly related to a “gun and drug deal” between the victim and Sage, according to court documents.

“I went to his arraignment. I was there for his bail hearing, where he was denied bail, and here I sit wondering what’s gonna happen next,” Ramsey told KATU about the suspect.

Ivey was allegedly killed on Dec. 4, 2021, according to court documents. It is unclear whether Sage has offered a plea in the case.

Officials said they believe Sage’s release is an isolated incident and said the community is not at risk “at this point.”

Sage is described as 5 feet, 10 inches tall with blonde hair and blue eyes, according to booking information.

The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office did not immediately respond to ABC News’ request for comment.

