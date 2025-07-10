After Texas flood, elected leaders say cuts to FEMA, NOAA could affect weather response

Jim Vondruska/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — In the wake of the flooding event in central Texas, some governors and mayors are raising concerns over how current or potential cuts to agencies that are part of the federal government’s response to major weather events will impact how effectively the government can respond in the future.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration — the latter of which oversees the National Weather Service — have lost hundreds of staff members through layoffs or early-retirement programs, and both face the potential of budget cuts. Budget cuts to NOAA are mostly directed at its climate programs, not forecasting.

President Donald Trump has indicated wanting to phase out FEMA and have emergency responses be handled by states. Though the president has avoided talking about those plans after the Texas flood.

Democratic Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, speaking with ABC News on Monday, told ABC News that he still feels FEMA helps states like his effectively respond to emergencies and assists through resources such as extra rescue teams and helicopters.

“If cuts to FEMA take away that ability, then our people are going to be less safe,” he said. In April, major flooding ravaged the state, prompting FEMA to jump in to help.

Beshear said he is also concerned about cuts at the National Weather Service.

“The Kentuckians who work for the National Weather Service do an amazing job, and even short staffed, and they are short staffed … I stay awake at night wondering when we don’t have full coverage, or wondering when someone is so tired from how hard they’ve worked, if something’s going to get missed and we’re going to be less safe the next time,” he said.

Beshear emphasized that he did not want to speculate about if any cuts or vacant positions impacted the emergency response in Texas, adding “that needs to ultimately be a fact-based question that’s not politicized, because at a time when this many families are hurting, the last thing they need is a political back and forth.”

There has been no indication of any staffing issues or other concerns related to FEMA, NOAA or NWS connected to the flooding event in central Texas. NOAA told ABC News on Tuesday that NWS planned for extra staffing at the NWS Austin/San Antonio local office ahead of the event and that the local office had five NWS employees working compared to the two who would normally be scheduled.

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, whose agency oversees FEMA, told the FEMA Advisory Council on Wednesday that how FEMA responded “to Texas is exactly how President Trump imagined that this agency would operate, immediately making decisions, getting them resources and dollars that they need.”

Louisiana’s Republican Gov. Jeff Landry, speaking to reporters on Wednesday after a meeting of the FEMA Review Council, responded to a question about uncertainty over federal funds being interrupted during a potential future disaster by emphasizing his faith in the government’s ability to respond and to get funds states need to them.

“Do you think the president of the United States or members of Congress, certainly those in the Senate, of affected states, would not allow the money to get where it needs to be?” Landry told reporters.

Landry added later, “I am not convinced that the federal government is not going to be there when we need it … It’s not like we’re taking the federal government completely out of the process. What we’re trying to do, what I think they’re trying to do, and certainly what I am advocating for, is a more streamlined process.”

Some mayors shared their concerns about cuts to FEMA and NOAA with ABC News.

Mayor Quinton Lucas of Kansas City, Missouri, a Democrat, said he is very concerned about staffing cuts at NWS given frequent flooding in his city. Those cuts have to be, he said, “one of the most backward things that this country could possibly do … it can’t just be the television meteorologists who rely on information from the National Weather Service.”

But Mayor Dan Davis, the Republican mayor of the city of Manvel, Texas, told ABC News that his city has dealt with hurricanes and other weather events using resources they already have — including a combination of the Texas Department of Emergency Management, the National Weather Service and local agencies and meteorologists. The city also has a full-time staff emergency management coordinator.

He also said he believes the state can provide funding for systems that can help with the city’s emergency response, as long as municipalities apply for those grants. He said, as hurricane season approaches, Manvel secured a grant at the Texas Department of Emergency Management for backup generators for its critical infrastructure.

While Manvel was not impacted by the dramatic flooding in central Texas, the tragedy has rippled across the state.

“You just start tearing up and crying, because I have a daughter that’s 9 years old, and my daughter very well could have been at that camp,” he said.

D.C. Reeves, the Republican mayor of Pensacola, Florida, acknowledged that cuts or changes at the agencies are “a big part of our conversation. It’s a timely question.”

The city just recently introduced its first city emergency coordinator, he added, separating out that role from what used to be done by the city’s fire chief so that the city can be more prepared to manage emergencies.

Florida cities work heavily with county-by-county emergency operation centers as well, he said, adding that “if we ever had a hurricane bearing down on us, or any type of weather event, they are the point person.”

ABC News’ Luke Barr, Kyle Reiman and Dan Peck contributed to this report.

Student fatally shot at University of Wisconsin-Platteville residence hall: Police
Douglas Sacha/Getty Images

(PLATTEVILLE, Wis.) — A University of Wisconsin-Platteville student was fatally shot at a residence hall and another student was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in a “targeted and isolated” incident, authorities and school officials said.

The incident occurred Monday afternoon at Wilgus Hall, a residence hall on campus, the UW-Platteville Police Department said.

Responding officers found both students suffering from gunshot wounds.

One of the students, 22-year-old Kelsie Martin of Beloit, Wisconsin, was transported to an area hospital and then med-flighted to UW Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said. Martin died from a gunshot wound, based on preliminary autopsy findings, police said. She was the Wilgus Hall assistant resident director, police said.

The other individual, 22-year-old Hallie Helms of Baraboo, Wisconsin, was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, based on preliminary autopsy findings, police said. She lived at Wilgus Hall, police said.

“No other subjects are suspected to have been involved in the incident,” the UW-Platteville Police Department said in a statement Tuesday.

Authorities received a 911 call indicating a situation at Wilgus Hall just before 4 p.m., Joe Hallman, chief of police with UW-Platteville Police Department, said at a press conference on Monday.

The campus was alerted to shelter in place immediately. The shelter-in-place order was lifted after 5 p.m.

“This incident was a targeted and isolated event between the two individuals. Families of the students have been notified,” the chancellor’s office said in a statement.

The investigation into the incident remains active and ongoing.

“Further investigation continues around the circumstances surrounding the death of the two individuals,” the UW-Platteville Police Department said Tuesday.

Police have not released any additional information on the shooting incident, including the firearm involved.

Residents are not allowed to keep weapons in their residence halls, according to Hallman, but they can keep them at the police department for activities like shooting club.

Final exams have been canceled for the remainder of the week. Triage counseling is being offered through Friday and a toll-free emotional support line is available at 844-602-6680 or 720-272-0004.

“Our biggest concern at this point, first and foremost, is the safety and well-being of our students,” Chancellor Tammy Evetovich said at a press conference Monday.

Nearly million worth of illegal e-cigarettes seized by federal officials
Nikos Pekiaridis/NurPhoto via Getty Images

(CHICAGO) — Federal authorities seized nearly $34 million worth of illegal e-cigarettes in their latest effort to crack down on unauthorized vaping products entering the U.S.

The Food and Drug Administration and U.S. Customs and Border Protection discovered nearly two million illegal e-cigarette units during inspections in Chicago this February, officials announced Thursday.

Almost all the products came from China and included brands like Snoopy Smoke and Raz.

In a new move to combat illegal imports, the FDA also sent warning letters to 24 companies that bring tobacco products into the country.

“We can and will do more to stop illegal e-cigarettes from coming into the United States,” FDA Commissioner Marty Makary said in the press release. “These seizures keep unauthorized products away from our nation’s youth.”

More than 20 million e-cigarettes are sold each month in the U.S., according to CDC Foundation data. However, only 34 tobacco and menthol-flavored e-cigarette products are allowed to be sold in the U.S.

Officials said many companies tried to sneak illegal products past customs by using fake labels and incorrect values on shipping documents.

“We keep finding more shipments of vaping products that are packaged and mislabeled to avoid getting caught,” according to Bret Koplow, who leads the FDA’s tobacco regulation center. “But we’re getting better at stopping these products before they reach U.S. stores.”

The FDA said the seized products would be destroyed. This operation was part of an ongoing effort that had already stopped more than $77 million worth of illegal e-cigarettes in the past year through similar raids in Los Angeles, Miami, and Chicago.

The agency has also issued more than 750 warning letters to companies making or selling unauthorized vaping products and over 800 warnings to stores selling them. It also filed financial penalties against 87 manufacturers and more than 175 retailers.

DOJ, FBI review finds no Jeffrey Epstein ‘client list,’ confirms suicide: Memo
New York State Sex Offender Registry

NEW YORK — A review ordered by President Donald Trump-appointed leadership of the Justice Department and the FBI found no evidence that notorious deceased financier Jeffrey Epstein kept a “client list” of associates whom he blackmailed or conspired with to victimize dozens of women, according to a new memo reviewed by ABC News.

The department has also released hours of purported footage as part of its review, which officials say further confirms Epstein died by suicide while in custody in his jail cell in Manhattan in 2019 — contradicting conspiracy theories long embraced or spread by allies of President Trump and others.

The memo is also likely to generate outrage among those who have claimed Epstein’s known high-profile associates could be implicated in his crimes. According to the FBI and DOJ review, no further charges are expected in connection with their probes into Epstein, as investigators “did not uncover evidence that could predicate an investigation against uncharged third parties.”

Attorney General Pam Bondi had previously promised the public release of scores of records associated with federal probes into Epstein, though in recent interviews, she has claimed the delay was attributed to “tens of thousands” of videos within the FBI’s possession showing potential pornography of minors.

In late February, Bondi handed out binders with Epstein case files to pro-Trump social media influencers at the White House — files that ultimately contained little new information. As ABC News reported at the time, the move caught White House officials off guard and outraged some supporters of the president, who had been promised that more details would be made public.

Bondi has faced growing criticism from some Trump supporters over the delay in releasing the records. The Epstein files for years have been the subject of widespread speculation and conspiracy theories that the government was covering up information and a supposed “client list” to protect powerful businessmen and politicians. Multiple sources have told ABC News that no such list has ever surfaced.

In explaining their determination not to release further records from the investigation, the DOJ memo states that one of the government’s “highest priorities is combatting child exploitation and bringing justice to victims,” before adding, “Perpetuating unfounded theories about Epstein serves neither of those ends.”

President Trump and the White House have been peppered with questions in recent months over the timing of the release of the next “phase” of documents previously promised by Bondi.

In an exchange in the Oval Office on April 22, Trump said he was unaware of when the Epstein files would be released.

“I don’t know. I’ll speak to the Attorney General about that,” Trump said. “I really don’t know.”

Tech billionaire Elon Musk, in the midst of a public falling out with Trump in the wake of his departure from the administration last month — shared a post on X that claimed the delay in releasing the Epstein files was due to Trump’s name appearing in them.

“Time to drop the really big bomb: @realDonaldTrump is in the Epstein files,” he wrote. “That is the real reason they have not been made public. Have a nice day, DJT.”

The post was among several critical of Trump that Musk later removed from his account.

Trump soon after dismissed Musk’s claims in an interview with NBC News.

“That’s called ‘old news.’ That’s been old news. That has been talked about for years. Even Epstein’s lawyer said I had nothing to do with it — it’s old news,” he said.

“This has been talked about for years and years. And as you know, I was not friendly with Epstein for probably 18 years before he died. I was not at all friendly with him,” Trump added.

In tense private conversations, Bondi had previously pressed FBI Director Kash Patel to review the still-secret information from the case involving one of the most infamous sex trafficking criminals in modern history, sources told ABC News.

As many as a thousand FBI agents, many of whom were typically focused on national security matters, were enlisted to help with the effort, sources added.

In an interview in March, Bondi was asked about the increasing pressure from Trump’s base to release more files, and confirmed that the department was working to make them public.

“The MAGA group is mad that we don’t know more about the Epstein files…are you going to give us any more information? Fox News’ Maria Bartiromo asked the attorney general.

Bondi responded that FBI Director Kash Patel was working on providing the DOJ with a timeline for the next document release.

“We will get out as much as we can, as fast as we can to the American people,” Bondi said.

Axios was first to report the release of the DOJ and FBI’s memo.

