After the NYC office shooting, how should a workplace protect itself to keep employees safe?

Spencer Platt/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — After a gunman opened fire in a New York City office building and killed four people, experts expressed some concerns regarding security in workplace environments.

Four people were killed and one was injured on Monday after police say 27-year-old Shane Devon Tamura entered a Midtown Manhattan office building — which is home to the NFL headquarters — wearing body armor and opened fire with a high-powered rifle, according to authorities.

Donald Mihalek, a senior ABC News law enforcement contributor and retired United States Secret Service agent, said these types of workplace shootings are on the rise due to people — employees and those not affiliated with the company — feeling more comfortable with vilifying corporations and taking out their grievances through violence.

From 1994 to 2021, 16,497 U.S. workers were “intentionally killed while at work,” according to 2024 study. Other recent shootings that occurred at workplaces include the 2021 incident at an office complex in Southern California, killing four people, and a 2023 incident at a bank in Kentucky, killing five and injuring eight.

“Corporations are now feeling what governments have felt for many years, being targeted, being vilified,” Mihalek told ABC News.

So, what was learned from this incident and how can office buildings help mitigate these shootings from escalating?

Security outside an office building and artificial intelligence monitoring potential threats

On Monday, the suspect emerged from a double-parked BMW with an M4-style weapon Palmetto State Armory PA-15 rifle, entered the lobby alone, immediately opened fire on a New York Police Department officer and sprayed the lobby with bullets.

Richard Frankel, an ABC News contributor and retired FBI special agent, said Tamura’s ability to leave his vehicle double-parked and walk with a visible weapon “without anyone even thinking about it or causing concern” is “a little bit of an issue.”

“It’s crazy that he was able to walk on a Manhattan street into a building and not be seen carrying a long gun,” Frankel told ABC News. “How was he able to just walk with no one seeing him carrying an assault weapon and actually having it dangle out from his jacket?”

To prevent something similar happening in the future, Frankel said a corporation increasing its security presence outside the building — by establishing a private government partnership or hiring individuals — could help prevent the threat from actually entering the presence.

Frankel also said there is artificial intelligence and video technology used by federal buildings that could “observe what somebody is doing and consider whether that’s a threat or not.” If an armed individual is approaching the building, “an alarm would go off” with this technology, Frankel said.

Understanding the difference between handgun and rifle violence

With this shooting, the gunman opened fire using a rifle, which is a “more powerful weapon” that can travel a greater distance and has a greater capacity to penetrate compared to a handgun, Mihalek said.

Thus, corporations should think to make a “significant investment” in armor and bulletproof glass around the entranceways of the building, he said. While it is “very difficult” for someone to protect themselves from a rifle, a “man trap system” — where somebody has to be let through different phases of the building in order to get to the heart of the structure — could also help slow down the attack.

Conducting threat assessments

Mihalek also recommends that corporations conduct threat assessments, where a business identifies individuals — both employees and those not affiliated with the company — who may be potential threats of violence due to a recent termination, relationship turmoil or social media posts showing grievances toward the company or individuals at the company.

While it is unclear whether the suspect in Monday’s shooting was posting threats on social media, officials had found a note in his pocket accusing the National Football League of concealing the dangers to players’ brains to maximize profits, sources said. So “chances are he had some type of social media presence or online presence somewhere where he might have said a few things about the NFL,” which could have alerted of a potential threat beforehand.

This behavioral assessment is a holistic process that detects, identifies and processes potential threats, Mihalek said.

“This individual could have perhaps said something concerning online or elsewhere but if no one reports it or is looking, it can’t be detected,” Mihalek said.

Implementing active shooter drills, training for employees

Along with buildings implementing additional security and keeping a lookout for potential threats, both Mihalek and Frankel said corporations should implement routine active shooter drills and provide both online and in-person training conducted by local law enforcement.

Mihalek said buildings should also partner with local law enforcement and emergency medical services so they can “understand the layout of the building” so that they are prepared for a potential threat to that particular office space.

The Department of Homeland Security also has basic active shooter protocols instructing individuals in an active shooter situation to “run, hide and fight,” which Mihalek said is used in many schools and is “simple, effective and it works.”

ABC News’ Aaron Katersky contributed to this report.

22-year-old Wisconsin graduate student disappears after leaving bar, search continues
22-year-old Wisconsin graduate student disappears after leaving bar, search continues
La Crosse Police Department

(LA CROSSE, Wis.) — Wisconsin officials continue to search for a 22-year-old graduate student who disappeared after leaving a bar early Sunday morning, according to the La Crosse Police Department.

Eliotte Heinz, a graduate student at Viterbo University in La Crosse, Wisconsin, was last seen on Sunday at approximately 3:22 a.m. near the Mississippi River, police said. According to her missing person poster, Heinz was allegedly seen leaving Bronco’s Bar in La Crosse at approximately 2:30 a.m.

Police, along with Heinz’s family and friends, have made “several attempts to locate her with no success,” officials said in a statement on Sunday.

On Tuesday, police said the search for Heinz remains active, with “numerous resources” being utilized as they continue to receive tips.

Members of the community gathered on Tuesday to search for Heinz and hand out copies of her missing person poster.

Heinz’s family is asking for residents in the area to review home security camera footage from early Sunday morning between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m., saying “even the smallest detail could make a difference.”

“The outpouring of supporting in the search efforts for Eliotte has been overwhelming, and we are deeply grateful for the kindness, prayers and encouragement from the community and beyond,” the family said in a statement shared on the university’s social media.

The family also said the “most important thing you can do is continue sharing Eliotte’s information on social media.”

Brielle Handrich, who went to high school with Heinz, told La Crosse ABC affiliate WXOW she hopes Heinz is “out there fighting her battle” and “knows that there’s people out there searching.”

Heinz is described as 5 feet, 4 inches tall, 106 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes, police said. She was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and jean shorts, officials said.

Anyone who has any information on Heinz or her whereabouts should contact the La Crosse Police Department’s nonemergency line at 608-782-7575.

2nd suspect surrenders in crypto kidnapping and torture case: Sources
2nd suspect surrenders in crypto kidnapping and torture case: Sources
WABC

(NEW YORK) — A second suspect in the alleged kidnapping and torture of an Italian man in a luxury New York City apartment surrendered on Tuesday, police sources told ABC News.

Like co-defendant John Woeltz, the second suspect is expected to face charges of kidnapping, assault and unlawful imprisonment, the sources said. The man turned himself in at the NYPD’s 13th Precinct, according to the sources.

He has not yet been named by law enforcement.

Woeltz, a crypto entrepreneur, was arrested Friday after a tourist from Italy told police he was tortured in the suspect’s SoHo apartment for more than two weeks, according to police.

The alleged 28-year-old victim told police he arrived in New York from Italy on May 6 and went to Woeltz’s home. Woeltz allegedly took the man’s passport, police said.

The alleged victim told police that Woeltz, 38, and another person beat him, used electric shock and hanged him off a ledge after he refused to provide his bitcoin password, according to the criminal complaint.

The alleged victim was able to escape Friday morning, running to a traffic enforcement officer for help, and was taken to the hospital, police said.

When police responded to the home, they found multiple Polaroid pictures of the alleged victim being tied up and tortured in Woeltz’s apartment, as well as multiple torture items in view, according to police sources.

A gun was recovered in the home, police said.

Woeltz did not make any comments to reporters as he was escorted out of his apartment by police in handcuffs last week. He was held without bail on charges of kidnapping, assault and unlawful imprisonment during his initial appearance in court Saturday. He did not enter a plea.

Woeltz is next due in court Wednesday. His attorney had no comment on the case following Woeltz’s arrest.

Protests erupt after Massachusetts high school student detained by ICE
Protests erupt after Massachusetts high school student detained by ICE
Jessica Rinaldi/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

(MILFORD, MA) — Protests have erupted over the arrest of an 18-year-old Massachusetts high school student who state officials say was detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents over the weekend while on his way to volleyball practice.

Marcelo Gomes da Silva, a Brazilian national who is a junior at Milford Public High School, was arrested on Saturday, according to a court filing from his attorney.

Students at the high school staged a walkout on Monday in support of Gomes da Silva, holding signs that said “Free Marcelo.” The protest followed community demonstrations at the Milford Town Hall on Sunday calling for his release.

The teen, who is currently in ICE custody, was not the target of the operation but was a collateral arrest, according to ICE officials.

“When we go out into the community and we find others who are unlawfully here, we are going to arrest them,” ICE acting Field Director Patricia Hyde said at a press briefing on Monday. “We’ve been completely transparent with that. He’s 18 years old. He’s unlawfully in this country.”

Gomes da Silva’s father was the actual target of the operation, according to acting ICE Director Todd Lyons. The father, Joao Paulo Gomes-Pereira, was sought because he “has a habit of reckless driving” at speeds over 100 mph, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

Agents made a traffic stop on the father’s vehicle, which Gomes da Silva was driving at the time of his arrest, Lyons said during the briefing. The father has not turned himself in yet, he said.

Gomes da Silva entered the U.S. in 2012 through a student visa, which has since lapsed, according to his attorney. He has no criminal history and is “eligible for and intends to apply for asylum,” his attorney stated in a habeas corpus petition filed Sunday seeking his release.

A federal judge issued an emergency order Sunday afternoon directing the government not to remove Gomes da Silva from the U.S. or to transfer him out of the judicial district of Massachusetts for at least 72 hours. On Monday, a federal judge ordered that the government not transfer the teen out of Massachusetts without first providing the court at least 48 hours advance notice of and reasons for the move.

The ICE detainee locator website lists Gomes da Silva as being in custody but does not list where he is being held. His habeas petition indicates “on information and belief” that ICE is detaining him at a field office in Burlington, Massachusetts.

Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey said she is “demanding immediate answers from ICE” about the teen’s arrest, where he is being held and “how his due process is being protected.”

“I’m disturbed and outraged by reports that a Milford High School student was arrested by ICE on his way to volleyball practice yesterday,” Healey said in a statement on X on Sunday. “Yet again, local officials and law enforcement have been left in the dark with no heads up and no answers to their questions.”

Kevin McIntyre, the Milford superintendent of schools, said in a statement that the student was detained off-campus, and several parents have also been detained by ICE in recent weeks.

“We are all distraught by this news,” McIntyre said in a statement. “The Milford Public Schools play no part in immigration enforcement and support all of our students and families, including those who are immigrants to the United States. They are members of the community, students in our classrooms, athletes that compete representing Milford, musicians, artists, friends, and neighbors. We will do everything in our power to support our students and families during these difficult times.”

Gomes da Silva was supposed to play in the band at the high school’s graduation on Sunday, Boston ABC affiliate WCVB reported. Some graduates marched from the ceremony to the protest at Milford Town Hall, still in their caps and gowns.

The teen’s friends expressed shock and dismay at his arrest. His girlfriend, Julianys Rentas, told WCVB that he plays drums for her church.

“He’s a member of his community and he’s never done anything wrong,” she told the station while fighting back tears.

U.S. Rep. Jake Auchincloss, who attended Sunday’s rally, also expressed disbelief at the teen’s detainment.

“I don’t see how a kid en route to volleyball, who is an honors student, who’s a musician in the high school band — that kid is not a threat to law and order,” the Democrat told WCVB.

ICE arrested 1,461 “alien offenders” in the region in May as part of a large-scale operation, according to Hyde. Over half — 790 — had “significant criminality as well,” she said.

Pressed by reporters on whether Gomes da Silva was a danger to the community, Lyons said, “I didn’t say he was dangerous. I said he’s in this country illegally.”

“We’re not going to walk away from anybody,” he added.

ABC News’ Luke Barr and James Hill contributed to this report.

