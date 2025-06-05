Aftermath of Ukraine drone strike on Russian airfields shown in satellite imagery
(LONDON) — An analysis by multiple experts of new video and satellite images suggests that at least 11 Russian bomber aircraft and one large transport plane were badly damaged or destroyed in Ukraine’s drone attack on Sunday.
Video released on Wednesday by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) gives more details on the attack, the full extent of which has been unclear.
Ukraine’s government said over 40 aircraft were destroyed in an attack on at least four air bases on Monday.
On Wednesday, two United States officials said around 10 planes had been destroyed and a total of around 20 were targeted in the attack.
The video from the SBU released Wednesday opens with a view of the Olenya air base with multiple drones landing on Tu-95 and Tu-22 bombers and an An-12 transport plane. Explosions from other drones and burning planes can be seen in some of the clips.
At Olenya, according to the defense intelligence firm Janes, a company using open-source information to provide intelligence, four Tu-95 bombers and one An-12 were destroyed. Janes said they based their analysis on video and multiple satellite images.
Analysts with the private intelligence firm MAIAR wrote in a report, provided to ABC News, that no significant damage was visible at the base and that imagery suggested eight A-50s remained in the same position as seen in earlier images.
Two A-50 aircraft are seen at Russia’s Ivanovo air base in a video posted by SBU on June 4.
After the appearance of the A-50s in the video from Ukraine’s SBU released Wednesday, a series of clips shows drones landing on and around large airplanes at Russia’s Dyagilevo air base.
Scorch marks on the ground suggested Russia’s Dyagilevo air base was likely targeted in the attack, according to Janes, but there was no visible evidence of damage to aircraft there.
MAIAR’s analysts also pointed to ground scarring near areas where aircraft had been stored.
After reviewing the SBU’s video, the open-source intelligence analyst Brady Africk told ABC News the video pointed to evidence of damage to at least one Tu-22.
According to Africk, a damaged Tu-22 bomber is seen at Russia’s Dyagilevo air base.
The video from Ukraine’s SBU closes with a series of clips from the Belaya air base, where several smoke plumes and fires are seen as drones target multiple planes.
There, the wreckage of three Tu-95 and four Tu-22 bombers could be seen in a June 4 image from Planet Labs, according to an analysis by Janes.
MAIAR’s analysts reached the same conclusion, highlighting evidence in the satellite imagery of ground scarring and burned grass in two areas of the base.
Africk, the open-source intelligence analyst, told ABC News that destroyed Tu-95 and Tu-22 bombers could be seen at the base.
Both types of bombers have been used in long-range strikes on Ukraine, Africk told ABC News.
(GAZA) — As the humanitarian crisis in Gaza continues to unfold, video showed children sitting in lines waiting for food on the side of the road on Tuesday.
Two million people in the Gaza Strip face “extreme hunger and famine without immediate action,” the World Food Programme said last week.
The children gathered by a community kitchen, waiting with their empty pots, according to the video verified by ABC News.
In the scramble for hot food, a child was scalded after hot soup was spilled on him, the video shows. The child is seen crying in pain as someone pours water on him. Another video showed a child scooping up flour spilled on the ground mixed with dirt.
“The children of Gaza need protection,” UNICEF, the U.N. agency for children, said in a statement on Tuesday. “They need food, water, and medicine. They need a ceasefire. But more than anything, they need immediate, collective action to stop this once and for all.”
Last week, more than a dozen World Food Programme trucks were looted in southern Gaza while en route to WFP supported bakeries.
“These trucks were transporting critical food supplies for hungry populations waiting anxiously for assistance. Hunger, desperation, and anxiety over whether more food aid is coming, is contributing to rising insecurity,” the WFP said in a statement.
The Israeli government had been implementing a blockade on all humanitarian aid being sent into Gaza since March 2. The blockade was instituted to pressure Hamas to release the remaining hostages, Israel said.
Humanitarian groups and the United Nations have distanced themselves from the new plan to distribute aid into Gaza that began last week. Aid trucks started slowly re-entering Gaza last week, according to the U.N. and the Gaza Government Media Office.
“WFP cannot safely operate under a distribution system that limits the number of bakeries and sites where Gaza’s population can access food. WFP and its partners must also be allowed to distribute food parcels directly to families — the most effective way to prevent widespread starvation,” the WFP said last week.
The Israeli blockade on humanitarian aid entering the Gaza Strip has caused widespread malnutrition and conditions likely to lead to famine, according to the U.N. and other international aid organizations.
One in five people in Gaza, about 500,000 people, faces starvation, the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification platform said on May 12, according to the U.N. Of those, 71,000 children need treatment for acute malnutrition, according to the report.
Dr. Feroze Sidhwa, an American physician who volunteered in Gaza in 2024 and last month, spoke at the U.N. on Wednesday, describing the day Israel broke the ceasefire in March as the day he “witnessed the most extreme casualty event of my career.” He said he had 221 trauma patients in his care.
Sidhwa also criticized the controversial new aid plan for Gaza, which he said constitutes a “weaponization and politicization of aid.”
“If this continues, there will be no Palestinian doctors left — no one to care for the sick and wounded,” Sidwha said. “No Palestinians left to rebuild the health care system. We are losing a generation before our eyes, condemning patients to die from hunger, disease and despair — deaths that could have been prevented.”
(WASHINGTON) — The State Department said Friday it was officially shuttering the U.S. Agency for International Development, in what could deal a final blow to the beleaguered foreign aid agency.
In a memo distributed to USAID employees and obtained by ABC News, Jeremy Lewin, the agency’s new deputy director and a former Department of Government Efficiency official, wrote that the State Department “intends to assume responsibility for many of USAID’s functions and its ongoing programming.”
The State Department “will seek to retire USAID’s independent operation” immediately and “assess” whether to rehire some unknown number of officials to “assume the responsible administration of USAID’s remaining life-saving and strategic aid programming,” the memo said.
“This transfer will significantly enhance efficiency, accountability, uniformity, and strategic impact in delivering foreign assistance programs — allowing our nation and President to speak with one voice in foreign affairs,” according to the memo.
“It will also obviate the need for USAID to continue operating as an independent establishment,” the memo said.
As part of the move, the memo said, “all non-statutory positions at USAID will be eliminated.”
Trump administration officials, including Elon Musk’s DOGE group, have leading a widespread effort to dismantle the agency by laying off thousands of employees, revoking funding for more than 80% of its programs, and shedding its Washington, D.C., headquarters.
The decision to completely dissolve a federal agency is expected to prompt legal scrutiny, according to experts who said such a move would typically require congressional approval.
In a statement, Secretary of State Marco Rubio indicated that the administration was officially moving to sunset USAID and that foreign aid would now officially be administered by the State Department.
“Thanks to President Trump, this misguided and fiscally irresponsible era is now over,” Rubio said in his statement. “We are reorienting our foreign assistance programs to align directly with what is best for the United States and our citizens.”
“We are continuing essential lifesaving programs and making strategic investments that strengthen our partners and our own country,” Rubio said in his statement.
Critics of the Trump administration say its efforts to nullify the agency will cripple American influence overseas and carry devastating effects for some of the most vulnerable populations in the world, which relied on U.S. funding for health care, food, and other basic needs.
The State Department also said that its leadership, along with USAID leadership in place, had notified Congress of their intent to reorganize some USAID functions within the State Department by July 1 of this year.
The overall push to eliminate USAID and the reduction of the agency’s staff is being challenged in multiple court cases.
(DOMINICAN REPUBLIC) — The recovery phase has ended after the roof of a Dominican Republic nightclub collapsed during a concert, killing at least 221 people, officials said Thursday.
Another 155 people were injured in the roof collapse early Tuesday at the Jet Set nightclub, located in the capital of Santo Domingo, the Dominican Republic Emergency Operations Center said.
The agency said 189 people were rescued alive.
No one remains in the rubble following an extensive search, the sub-director of the Dominican Republic Emergency Operations Center said at the scene of the nightclub roof collapse Thursday afternoon.
Effort to identify victims
Forensic police specialists have been deployed to identify deceased victims using modern biometric identification systems, authorities said earlier Thursday.
The incident happened at 12:34 a.m. Tuesday, during a concert by the Dominican merengue singer Rubby Pérez, according to the police. The roof collapsed within seconds, police said.
“We deeply regret the tragedy that occurred at the Jet Set nightclub,” Dominican Republic President Luis Abinader said in a post on social media on Tuesday. “We have been following the incident minute by minute since it occurred. All relief agencies have provided the necessary assistance and are working tirelessly in the rescue efforts. Our prayers are with the affected families.”
Pérez, 69, a renowned singer in the country, was among those found dead in the collapsed club, according to the Dominican Republic’s National Police.
A tribute posted to his Instagram account said Pérez’s music and legacy “will live forever in our hearts.”
Former MLB players among those killed
The incident has impacted those with ties to MLB, with two former players among those killed and other athletes’ family members involved.
The deceased included former MLB player Octavio Dotel, 51, according to the Dominican Republic’s minister of interior and police, Faride Raful.
Dotel was pulled from the rubble by rescue crews but died in an ambulance while en route to a hospital, according to Col. Randolfo Rijo Gomez, head of the country’s 911 emergency services.
The Dominican pitcher played for 13 MLB teams, including the Mets, which held a moment of silence for Dotel before their game on Tuesday.
“We mourn the passing of Octavio Dotel,” the Mets said in a social media post. “Our thoughts are with everyone affected by the tragedy in the Dominican Republic.”
Dotel was part of a combined no-hitter against the Yankees in June 2003, a team he would play for three years later.
Another former MLB player, 44-year-old Tony Blanco, was also killed in the roof collapse, according to the Dominican Republic Ministry of Sports and Recreation. The Dominican native played for the Washington Nationals as well as professionally in Japan and the Dominican Republic.
“His legacy will live on in the history of national baseball,” the ministry said in a statement on social media. “We share in their grief with their family, friends, and colleagues, and we offer our prayers for their eternal rest.”
Montecristi Gov. Nelsy Milagros Cruz Martinez was also among those killed, according to national police and Abinader’s office. She was the sister of former MLB star Nelson Cruz, who shared a statement from the Cruz Martinez family on social media that said her “legacy of service and love for others will live forever in our hearts.”
“Major League Baseball is deeply saddened by the passings of Octavio Dotel, Tony Blanco, Nelsy Cruz, and all the victims of last night’s tragedy in Santo Domingo,” MLB Commissioner Robert Manfred Jr. said in a statement on Tuesday. “We send our heartfelt condolences to the families and friends of all those who have been affected and to our colleague Nelson and his entire family. The connection between baseball and the Dominican Republic runs deep, and we are thinking of all the Dominican players and fans across the game today.”
MLB Hall of Famer Pedro Martinez said Tuesday that he has family members missing in the rubble.
“We don’t know what happened to them, but we just want to be strong like we have always been,” the Dominican-born pitcher said in a video posted to Instagram. “We’re a country that prays a lot and remains united all the time. So I just hope that everybody has the same courage.”
Investigation underway
Fashion designer Martin Polanco died in the roof collapse, his family confirmed to ABC News on Wednesday. A fashion icon in the Dominican Republic, Polanco dressed artists including Daddy Yankee and Sergio Vargas as well as designed for Abinader.
At least nine U.S. citizens are among those killed, according to the State Department. U.S. lawful permanent residents also died in the collapse, according to the department, which did not specify how many.
“We are working with local authorities to determine if any additional U.S. citizens were affected and stand ready to provide consular assistance,” a department official said.
Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in a post on X on Wednesday that the U.S. “stands ready to support our Dominican allies amid this difficult time.”
In the wake of the collapse, many families gathered at the site looking for their loved ones who were inside the club amid the search and rescue effort.
Authorities in the Dominican Republic are now moving into the expert assessment phase to determine what caused the nightclub to collapse, District Attorney of the National District Rosalba Ramos said from the site of the collapsed nightclub on Thursday. The expert assessment phase is the step done before a legal investigation can be opened.
The Dominican Republic government is creating a commission of experts to identify possible causes of the roof collapse, a government spokesperson said Thursday. This does not affect the district attorney’s role in investigating the incident, the spokesperson added.
There was a fire in 2023 that damaged part of the nightclub, authorities said.
ABC News’ Aicha El Hammar Castano and Morgan Winsor contributed to this report.