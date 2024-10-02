‘Agatha All Along’ creator Jac Schaeffer still can’t believe she conjured up Patti LuPone

Marvel Television

The fourth episode of Marvel Television’s WandaVision spin-off Agatha All Along drops Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET on Disney+.

The show’s creator, W/V alumna Jac Schaeffer, tells ABC Audio she’s still pinching herself over the cast, which includes Kathryn Hahn reprising in the title role of Agatha Harkness, but also her fellow women of the witchy persuasion Sasheer Zamata, formerly of Saturday Night Live; Parks and Rec favorite Aubrey Plaza; and Broadway legend Patti LuPone.

The latter “get,” Schaeffer tells ABC Audio, seemed impossible.

“With Patti, it was suggested and I was like, ‘She’s not gonna to do it,’ And then … you know, we heard through agents and stuff that she was open to it. And I was like, ‘That’s not happening.'”

Schaeffer continues, “And then they told me I had a Zoom with her, and I was like, again, ‘This is not a thing that happens in the world.'”

Her doubting aside, Schaeffer said LuPone immediately sparked to her eventual role, 450-year-old Sicilian witch Lilia Calderu. “I got on with her and I said, ‘You know, you’ll be playing a witch.’ And she said, ‘Well, I am a witch.'”

Laughing, Schaeffer said, “And, like, you believe that when Patti LuPone says that to your face!” 

Marvel Television is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News. 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Prime Video drops action-packed season 2 trailer to ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’
Prime Video

“War has come to Middle-Earth” are the first words spoken in the trailer to the second season of Prime Video’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, and the sneak peek that follows bears out the warning.

The streaming service teases, “This season features the long-awaited Siege of Eregion, a definitive battle in J.R.R. Tolkien‘s history of the Second Age of Middle-earth, from which not everyone makes it out alive. The banners are raised, and the devastating war against Sauron is just beginning.”

The siege is teased as a massive battle, complete with catapults, cave trolls and masses of orc warriors doing battle with the forces of good. “Eregion must not fall,” Robert Aramayo‘s elf Elrond warns. “It would be a blow for all of Middle-Earth.”

Charlie Vickers plays the cunning dark lord to be in Amazon’s series, and while he was cast out by Morfydd Clark‘s Galadriel in the first season, he “must now rely on his own cunning to rebuild his strength and oversee the creation of the Rings of Power,” Prime Video continues.

Sauron created 19 rings and distributed them to the various races of Middle-Earth as a means to bring them under the power of his One Ring. The trailer shows them already working their dark magic on the bearers.

The streaming service continues, “Friendships are strained and kingdoms begin to fracture” and “the forces of good will struggle ever more valiantly to hold on to what matters to them most of all … each other.”

The first three second-season episodes of The Rings of Power will premiere Aug. 29; new episodes stream each week until the season finale on Oct. 3.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘Inside Out 2’ has record-breaking Disney+ debut
Disney/Pixar

Disney announced Monday that its smash sequel Inside Out 2 attracted 30.5 million views globally in its first five days on Disney+. 

That makes the Disney/Pixar movie, which has become the highest-grossing animated film of all time, the biggest premiere on Disney+ since 2021’s Encanto debuted on the platform. 

With streaming audiences in Latin America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Inside Out 2 had Disney+’s biggest debut ever.

Released in theaters June 14, Inside Out 2 is also the highest-grossing movie of the year. 

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Maya Rudolph talks SNL, her role as Kamala Harris
Will Heath/NBC

With every presidential election cycle comes Saturday Night Live’s infamous political impressions. Past cycles have thrown stars like Alec Baldwin into the spotlight as Donald Trump, Jim Carrey as Joe Biden and Maya Rudolph as his vice president, Kamala Harris. That’s why Rudolph’s name began trending on social media when Biden announced he would drop out of the race and endorsed his VP as presidential nominee.

Fans immediately speculated that Rudolph would return to the role that won her an Emmy last election cycle. In an interview with Variety, Rudolph said she received many encouraging messages upon the announcement, leaving her speechless.

“It was wild!” Rudolph told Variety. “On top of the excitement I felt, I received so many GIFs that had me laughing. … My phone hasn’t stopped blowing up.”

It’s been an exciting time for Rudolph, who was nominated for four Emmy awards in the days leading up to Biden dropping out. She’s been part of several projects this year, including her Apple TV+ show, Loot, and Nick Kroll’s Big Mouth.

And fans can expect more from Rudolph this year. The comedian is expected to return to SNL as Harris for the show’s 50th season, premiering on Sept. 28.

 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.