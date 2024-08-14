AI company securing permissions from stars to use their voices from the Great Beyond

AI company securing permissions from stars to use their voices from the Great Beyond
Getty Images

The estates of some stars who have already passed on — including Judy Garland and Burt Reynolds — have made deals that may soon have them reading you your next audiobook.

That’s what CNBC is reporting regarding a company called ElevenLabs, an audio technology startup that “has penned multiple deals with the estates of legendary actors for its IconicVoices tool.”

Using just 30 minutes’ worth of audio from a given celebrity — including the aforementioned stars, as well as James Dean and Laurence Olivier — the tool can create an AI-generated voice of that celeb to read to a user via an audiobook app.

Sam Sklar, a member of ElevenLabs’ team, says that a voice “can be called upon to read text (articles, PDFs, ePubs, newsletters, or other text content),” but that a celeb’s voice can’t be exported outside the app.

The latter caveat was meant to calm the nerves of stars who lobbied during 2023’s Hollywood strikes against AI replication of their work.

For example, Scarlett Johansson cried foul in May when OpenAI used a similar-sounding voice for its ChatGPT Advanced Voice Mode. Users — even OpenAI’s Sam Altman said the voice was sort of a real-life version of the Siri-like assistant ScarJo voiced in the movie Her.

Johansson had attorneys draft a letter to OpenAI to discover how this happened, especially after she expressly refused to provide her voice to the tool, and the company soon dropped the controversial voice it dubbed “Sky.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Marvel Studios boss says ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ shows how Robert Downey Jr. could return to the MCU
Marvel Studios boss says ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ shows how Robert Downey Jr. could return to the MCU
Marvel Studios

In 2017, Hugh Jackman hung up his Wolverine claws for good with the Oscar-nominated Logan

However, as the story goes, he saw his buddy Ryan Reynolds‘ original Deadpool in theaters and started to feel he’d made a mistake, potentially shorting fans on their fan-favorite comics tag team. 

Fast forward to today, and Deadpool & Wolverine is headed to theaters Friday.

For Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige, that proves anything is possible — including taking up Robert Downey Jr. on a potential return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe after his Tony Stark’s world-saving sacrifice in 2019’s Avengers: Endgame

Although Downey was initially cool on the idea — and Feige told Vanity Fair he’d never “magically undo” Iron Man’s Endgame‘s sacrifice — as reported, Downey had a change of heart

So has Feige, he tells Discussing Film, but there’s a but. “How do you do it in a way that maintains what has come before, and in a great way? And we’ve been spending, you know, the last two-plus years figuring that out for Wolverine.” 

He adds, “We’re just proud that we … have figured it out for Wolverine. I think Hugh’s appearance and starring role … is a great sign that it can be done — if great care is taken.”

Indeed, without giving away spoilers, Deadpool & Wolverine brings a veritable toy box full of superheroes back to the big screen, so as Feige says, ” … what’s to come? We’ll see.”

Marvel Studios is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

”Vanity Fair’ gets first look at ‘SNL’ “thriller comedy” ‘Saturday Night’
”Vanity Fair’ gets first look at ‘SNL’ “thriller comedy” ‘Saturday Night’
Reitman on set with Finn Wolfhard – Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Vanity Fair has just published a feature piece on Saturday Night, the comedy that depicts the goings on at Studio 8H before the very first broadcast of Saturday Night Live on Oct. 11, 1975.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife director Jason Reitman called the shots on what he calls a “thriller comedy,” which takes place in real time starting at 10 p.m. that historic night, and runs through the first show’s open. 

Amid the clashes of ego, there is the volatile comedy cocktail of various comedy styles, from Chevy Chase to Dan Aykroyd, as well as drugs and an 11:30 deadline: “This is a movie where the villain is time,” Reitman says. “It’s like our Sauron. Our Darth Vader is a clock, and you feel its presence at all times.”

Also glimpsed in the feature is the rest of the cast in costume, including Gabriel LaBelle as Lorne MichaelsMatt Wood as John BelushiElla Hunt as Gilda Radner and Cory Michael Smith as Chase.

Incidentally, ABC Audio recently caught up with Aykroyd to confirm the legend that he still watches every episode of SNL. Turns out, that’s not exactly the case.

“No, not every night,” he says. 

Akyroyd continues, “I go to bed earlier than I have been [in the past]. I watch it from time to time. And I think the writing is spectacular. And there’s a great new cast on there, and I enjoy it when I watch it.”

He continues, “I like to watch it live, so I have to stay up till 11:30 to do that.” 

Saturday Night hits theaters 49 years to the day Saturday Night Live debuted: Oct. 11.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

At Comic-Con, ‘The Boys” creators tease new prequel spin-off, ‘Vought Rising’
At Comic-Con, ‘The Boys” creators tease new prequel spin-off, ‘Vought Rising’
(L-R) Ackles, Cash – Prime Video

At Prime Video’s panel for The Boys at San Diego Comic-Con on Friday, the show’s creator, Eric Kripke, announced that Jensen Ackles‘ popular Soldier Boy character and Aya Cash‘s Nazi-Supe Stormfront will have their own show, a prequel series called Vought Rising.

Ackles made a surprise appearance at the panel, which was moderated by The Boys season 4 star Jeffrey Dean Morgan. Cash popped up via video. 

Vought Rising will be set in the 1950s, when, as the show’s name suggests, the multinational conglomerate-to- be was in its infancy, thanks to the superhero-producing formula known as Compound V. 

Prime Video calls the “deranged” new spin-off “a twisted murder mystery about the origins of Vought in the 1950s, the early exploits of Soldier Boy, and the diabolical maneuvers of a Supe known to fans as Stormfront, who was then going by the name Clara Vought.” 

The streaming service adds, “We cannot wait to blow your minds and trouble your souls with this salacious, grisly saga drenched in blood and Compound V.”

Ackles and Cash will serve as co-executive producers on the show.

Past spin-offs from the world of The Boys include Gen V and the animated The Boys Presents: Diabolical, both streaming exclusively on Prime Video.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.