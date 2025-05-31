AI influencers compete for followers and brand deals on social media

Imma is the creation of a company called Aww, Inc. (ABC News)

(NEW YORK) — Snapchat influencer Caryn Marjorie arrives at the ABC News headquarters in New York City carrying a shopping bag from Apple. She pulls out a brand-new iPhone and turns it on, confirming there are no messages, no missed calls, no notifications. “Do you want to see a magic trick?” she asks.

Marjorie’s team leaks the iPhone’s number to her most loyal fans on social media, and suddenly the room fills with the sound of “dings.” In 10 minutes, she has over 2,000 text messages from her mostly male followers, expressing their adoration. She tries her best to respond, but the messages keep coming.

It’s this level of fandom that led the 25-year-old – who uses the handle @CutieCaryn – to enlist the help of AI to form a more intimate bond with her followers. In 2023, the content creator, inspired by ChatGPT, hired a company to clone her likeness using artificial intelligence, developing a paid audio-driven chatbot service.

“I call Caryn AI a social experiment. It was the very first digital clone of a real human being sent out to millions and millions of people,” Marjorie tells ABC News.

With a chatbot that sounded like her, acted like her, and knew her backstory, she reasoned she could essentially talk to everyone at once, and her fans would be able to get to know her even while she was sleeping. But it “ended up becoming so much more than that,” she says.

Marjorie charged $1 a minute to talk to Caryn AI, marketing it as “your virtual girlfriend.” She says in the first week she made $70,000 with some users talking to the bot for 10 hours a day. Did people fall in love with it? “I think some people felt feelings of love,” she says.

The love for Caryn AI didn’t last.

“There were many times where I, on the back end, would be testing Caryn AI and I would be simulating certain conversations with her just to see what she would spit out,” Marjorie says. “She said something that would have left a person who might have been in a very depressed state to do something very dangerous to themselves.”

Marjorie shared with ABC News two recordings of her chatbot making up stories about her and her family. In one instance, the bot claimed Marjorie had to go to a mental health facility. In another, it claimed her parents were drug addicts. She says both of those stories were lies.

She looked at some of the chat logs from users. “They were confessing their deepest, darkest thoughts, their deepest, darkest fantasies,” she says. “Sometimes they were fantasies with me. That made me uncomfortable.

Would users say those same things to her in real life? She claims the AI would play into those dark fantasies.

Marjorie says, “The way that AI works is it almost becomes a mirror reflection of you. The AI will say the same things back to you that you just said to it and it will validate your feelings.”

Through the uninhibited nature of speaking to a bot online, Marjorie says, “There’s a side to people that not a lot of people know about. There’s a side to people that they keep hidden.”

In less than a year, Caryn shut down her AI, returning to more traditional influencing. She now has bodyguards with her at all times out of fear for her safety.

But AI is successfully gobbling up corners of the social media influencer market, and making very real money.

In Tokyo, there’s pink-haired social media influencer Imma. Her Instagram contains pictures of her with celebrities, attending fashion shows, eating bowls of ramen, and posing with her brother. But as the bio at the top of her profile reveals, she’s a “virtual girl.” Imma is the creation of a company called Aww, Inc.

The company manages her and many other “virtual humans,” creating storylines for them. Imma looks very lifelike, but she’s actually a CGI creation. As part of Imma’s partnership with luxury fashion house Coach, the team turned on her experimental AI chat feature at a pop-up in Japan so she could give style advice to shoppers.

Sara Giusto, a “talent manager” for Imma at Aww, says being a virtual influencer allows Imma to do things real-life influencers can’t.

“We had Imma have a room in IKEA, which is an LED screen, but it looked like a space because we put real furniture in front of it,” Giusto says. “So you can literally walk by the store and she’d be vacuuming, doing a face mask, doing yoga, or just sitting around.”

Despite a CGI creation never needing tangible things, Porsche, BMW, SK-II, and even Amazon Fashion have partnered with Imma as well.

At first glance it may seem counterintuitive to the nature of social media for human look-alikes to find success, a place intended to share very human experiences. But Giusto says, that’s just not the case. “[Imma] had a big fight with her brother a couple of years ago where they blocked each other. And she posted a picture of her crying, and she was like, ‘how do I get back my brother?'”

She says people were commenting their real experiences in response to the exchange.

Even manufactured storylines like these appear to resonate, the proof is in Imma’s nearly 400,000 followers and numerous brand deals. “Gen Z’s don’t really care that she’s virtual. I mean, if a virtual human is interesting and inspiring and you can be friends with them and feel a connection, then I think there’s nothing wrong with it,” Giusto says.

In Barcelona, marketing company The Clueless has a fully AI-driven social media influencer named Aitana.

The young woman looks shockingly life-like, so life-like, Clueless Co-founder Diana Núñez says that despite Aitana’s profile stating she’s AI, “there were real people, even internationally famous people, who DM’d privately, either inviting her to an event or wanting to meet her.”

Aitana serves largely as the face for what the agency offers, creating and renting out AI avatars for brands to use for their marketing campaigns. That’s a lot cheaper than having to plan out expensive photoshoots, buy plane tickets, and handle egos.

“With artificial intelligence models, we don’t depend on enormous logistics, not even on whether it rains or doesn’t rain or if that person is not available that day,” Núñez tells ABC News.

Fashion retailer H&M made headlines when it announced plans to use AI to clone 30 real-life models with their permission. The Clueless actually offers these cloning services, giving influencers the chance to keep posting while off the clock.

Co-founder Rubén Cruz puts it bluntly, “If I was a real influencer, I would be the best friend of Aitana. But the problem is that the real influencers don’t want this, because they don’t think that this will change the world, but it will change the world. Aitana has changed our lives and she doesn’t exist.”

Back in New York, as the interview wraps with Marjorie, she recognizes that the steady march of AI upending every aspect of work and play isn’t slowing down, despite her finding it “dangerous.” She adheres to the mantra “adapt or die,” ready to harness new technology to gain an influencing edge.

She concludes, “I need to continue to be more human-like and almost over prove myself that I’m a real human being in order to compete with these influencers. So, it’s going to get really interesting from here.”

-ABC News’ Maria Olloqui contributed to this report.

