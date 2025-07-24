‘Air Bud Returns’ set for movie theaters in summer 2026

Cineverse, Air Bud Entertainment

Air Bud is looking to shoot for more success at the movie theater.

The franchise about a golden retriever who can play basketball returns in the upcoming film Air Bud Returns. Cineverse and Air Bud Entertainment have announced the latest film in the family-friendly franchise will arrive with a wide theatrical release in summer 2026.

Air Bud Entertainment founder Robert Vince wrote and will direct the film. He previously produced all 14 other films in the franchise, and wrote and directed 10 of them.

Air Bud Returns isn’t just another sequel or remake—it’s a unique story,” Vince said in a press release. “This movie will engage nostalgic Air Bud fans while introducing a new generation to the beloved basketball-playing golden retriever, Buddy. It builds upon the legacy of the OG Air Bud with all the fun, the magic, heartwarming scenes, and Buddy playing basketball. More than anything, it’s a deeply human story about a dog and boy, centered on themes of adaptation, redemption, and teamwork.”

This new film follows 12-year-old Jacob, who has always dreamed of being a basketball player. After his dad passes away, he feels like his dream might be impossible, until he “discovers an original VHS of the Air Bud movie in his father’s belongings and has a chance meeting of a stray golden retriever he names Buddy,” according to an official synopsis. “Together they embark on a journey of healing, unite a team of misfits, and chase a championship. Through it all they learn to play from the heart, believe in each other, and always take the shot!”

More than 1 billion people in over 30 languages worldwide have watched the original Air Bud film, according to a press release. It was released in 1997 and starred Kevin Zegers.

Related Posts

In brief: Kit Connor in talks to lead ‘Elden Ring’ film adaptation and more
In brief: Kit Connor in talks to lead ‘Elden Ring’ film adaptation and more

Kit Connor is being eyed for the Elden Ring film adaptation. The Heartstopper star is in talks with director Alex Garland to star in his upcoming adaptation of the popular video game for A24, Deadline reports. Connor recently starred in Garland’s latest film, Warfare, also for A24. Elden Ring is an action role-playing game set in a dark fantasy world that allows its players to go on adventures within dungeons and epic environments …

Laid has been laid to rest. The comedy series has been canceled after one season on Peacock, Variety reports. Stephanie Hsu starred in and executive produced the show about a woman who finds out her former lovers are all dying in unusual ways. Zosia Mamet and Michael Angarano co-starred in the eight-episode series …

Jurassic World director Colin Trevorrow has his next project. Deadline reports Trevorrow is set to direct and produce a conspiracy thriller for Paramount Pictures. Ryan Reynolds will also produce the currently untitled film, which is set in the 1980s and follows the journalist who first broke the story of Area 51 …
 

The one that you want: Olivia Newton-John documentary coming to Netflix
Rachel Luna/FilmMagic

We’ve got chills and they’re multiplying: The late Olivia Newton-John will be the subject of a Netflix documentary, Deadline reports.

The movie will tell the story of the hit-making singer and actress, both in her own words and through archival footage, and through interviews with friends and collaborators. Newton-John died in 2022 at age 73 after living with breast cancer for many years.

In her career, which included starring roles in movies like Grease and Xanadu, and smash hits like “Physical,” “Magic,” “I Honestly Love You,” “Have You Never Been Mellow” and “Please Mr. Please,” Newton-John won four Grammys, six American Music Awards and a Daytime Emmy. She became an advocate for cancer research, establishing the Olivia Newton-John Cancer, Wellness & Research Centre in Australia.

Deadline quotes director Nicole Newnham as saying, “Olivia always signed her letters ‘love and light’ and that is the shimmering and hopeful legacy she has left us … this unique filmmaking journey – deep into the archives and into the amazing community of Olivia’s close friends and family – has revealed a complex and extraordinary woman whose impact on the world is still rippling outwards.”

The film is brought to you by the same production company responsible for the Disney+ documentary Elton John: Never Too Late and the Apple TV+ film Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry. So far, there’s no premiere date.

Ellen Pompeo says she wouldn’t have stayed on ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ if she wanted critical acclaim
Disney/Brian Bowen Smith

Ellen Pompeo is opening up about critical acclaim and her time on Grey’s Anatomy.

The actress known for portraying Dr. Meredith Grey on the popular medical drama series recently told The Hollywood Reporter if she wanted more critical acclaim, she wouldn’t have stayed on the show as long as she has.

“On Grey’s, you really only get an opportunity to be nominated for things in your first few seasons, and so that time had clearly passed,” Pompeo said. “I didn’t crave that kind of recognition. I craved the sort of financial and job security situation more than I did critical accolades — that’s why I stayed on the show.”

While Pompeo has not been the main focus of the series since 2022, her character still narrates the show and has appeared on a handful of episodes over the last few seasons. She also executive produces the series.

“Had I been [chasing] critical acclaim, I wouldn’t have stayed on Grey’s for so long,” Pompeo said. “So it wasn’t always the most important thing to me but now that I’m doing something new, it would definitely, probably help me in this next chapter of my story — moving on from Grey’s, doing other roles.”

Now she says it might be nice to receive award recognition at some point in her career.

“I haven’t given anybody a reason to believe that I could do anything else, so if people did recognize that I did do something else and it was worthy of even just [an Emmy] nomination, maybe I can give myself a compliment, because I’m not so good at that!” Pompeo said. “After 500 episodes of TV, I think it’s OK to want a little trophy now.”

