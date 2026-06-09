Air Canada pilot arrested for flying without proper license
(TORONTO) — An Air Canada pilot was arrested Monday after a probe discovered he had been allegedly flying hundreds of flights for at least 17 years without a proper license.
Canadian police officials outlined Geoffrey Wall’s alleged fraud, which they said, “read like a movie script.”
Since 2009, when Wall was promoted to captain, he has been flying with a fraudulent airline transport pilot license, the credential that would allow him to fly commercial airplanes as a captain, Peel Regional Police said.
Authorities compared Wall to a doctor who is licensed to practice family medicine marching into a hospital to perform brain surgery.
“Licensing requirements exist for a reason. They exist to keep people safe,” Deputy Chief Nick Milinovich of the Peel Regional Police said.
Wall’s arrest was part of a fraud investigation dubbed “Project Icarus,” which started after a random certification check done last year at Pearson International Airport in Toronto turned up “anomalies,” investigators said.
Wall, 59, of Barrie, Ontario, is no longer working with Air Canada, the airline said Monday night.
In a news release, Air Canada said it “takes this matter with utmost seriousness.”
“Safety was not compromised by this incident because all pilots at Air Canada undergo mandatory recurrent training every six months to validate their flying competency, including a flight check with a certified Transport Canada check-pilot every 12 months,” the airline said in a statement.
“However, appropriate licensing is an essential layer of the airline industry’s multi-layered approach to safety, so Air Canada takes this matter with utmost seriousness,” it added.
Wall is charged with fraud, public mischief and other offenses. He was released on his own recognizance and is due back in court later this month.
(NEW YORK) — U.S. Treasury yields soared in recent days as the Iran war stoked inflation fears, threatening to drive up borrowing costs for everything from mortgages to credit cards to auto loans.
The yields on 30-year bonds – the amount paid to a bondholder annually – touched their highest point since 2007. Ten-year Treasury yields peaked at about 4.69% on Tuesday, marking a roughly three-quarter percentage point jump from the start of the war on Feb. 28.
The yield on 10-year Treasuries retreated on Wednesday, registering at 4.58%. Still, yields exceed the level reached during a bond selloff in the aftermath of President Donald Trump’s “Liberation Day” tariffs in April 2025.
Since bonds pay a given investor a fixed amount each year, the specter of inflation risks higher consumer prices that would eat away at those annual payouts. In this case, a global oil shock has pushed up energy prices which in turn has trickled into other costs, such as groceries.
As a result, bonds have become less attractive. When demand falls, bond yields rise.
“It’s really all about the Iran war and its inflationary impact,” Ted Rossman, a senior industry analyst at Bankrate, told ABC News.
High bond yields make borrowing more expensive for average Americans because Treasury rates influence the rates offered by lenders.
Long-term Treasury yields help set interest payments for mortgages, credit cards, car loans and just about any other type of borrowing, Patrice Carrington, a professor of real estate at New York University, told ABC News.
The reason for the rise in borrowing costs is that regulated lenders are required to hold reserve assets, often made up in part by U.S. Treasuries, Carrington added. When Treasury yields rise, it raises the costs incurred by banks holding Treasuries on their books. Lenders, in turn, offset those added expenses with higher borrowing costs.
“The bank will pass along that higher cost of capital to any consumer loan,” Carrington said.
The onset of this pain for consumers is exemplified by the housing market, where the average interest rate for a 30-year fixed mortgage stands at 6.72% as of Monday, Mortgage News Daily data showed. Mortgage rates have climbed three-quarters of a percentage point from pre-war levels.
“That’s a really big jump,” Rossman said.
Each percentage-point rise in a mortgage rate can impose thousands or tens of thousands of dollars in additional costs each year, depending on the price of the house, according to Rocket Mortgage.
Credit card rates, by contrast, have remained flat over the course of the Iran war, though at heightened levels, Rossman said.
The average credit card interest rate stands at 19.57%, just slightly below where it stood before the war began, Bankrate data showed. At the start of 2026, futures markets expected the Fed to likely cut interest rates at least once by the end of the year, which would put downward pressure on credit card rates.
As the Fed weathers a renewed bout of inflation, however, markets estimate about a 50% chance of interest rates remaining unchanged over the course of the year and a 37% chance of a rate hike, according to the CME FedWatch Tool, a measure of market sentiment. Markets peg the odds of a rate cut this year at less than 2%.
As a result, credit card rates “are staying higher for longer” than many observers anticipated, Rossman said.
Analysts differed in their recommendations for consumers weighing whether to move forward now with securing a loan or wait for a potential decline in interest rates.
Liu Lu, a professor at the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, said mortgage rates are unlikely to decline substantially in the near-term, meaning borrowers who can afford a loan at current rates may as well take the plunge.
“I wouldn’t bet on trying to catch the opportune moment,” Lu told ABC News.
Carrington, on the other hand, counseled patience for loan seekers.
Eventually, the economy will falter and the Fed will cut interest rates, pushing down borrowing costs, according to Carrington.
“We’re long overdue for a downturn,” Carrington said. “I absolutely think borrowers should wait.”
In the meantime, the impact of elevated bond yields on consumers isn’t entirely negative. The trend means better returns for investors who place their money into financial instruments such as money market funds or high-interest savings accounts, which are historically safer investments than the stock market.
(NEW YORK) — Stocks slid on Monday morning in the first trading session after the U.S.-Israeli attack on Iran over the weekend.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 280 points, or 0.5%, while the S&P 500 dropped 0.5%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq declined 0.5%.
The strikes early Saturday morning prompted Iranian drone attacks and missile fire targeting U.S. military bases and Gulf countries. Tit-for-tat strikes rapidly widened into a regional war.
Four U.S. service members have been killed in action, U.S. Central Command said on Monday. At least 555 people have been killed in the U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran, the Iranian Red Crescent Society said.
Oil prices spiked on Monday amid fears of a prolonged disruption of the Strait of Hormuz, a trading route that facilitates the transport of about one-fifth of global oil supply. Iran asserts control over the passage of tankers through the strait.
Brent crude prices soared more than 7%, threatening to push up prices for auto fuel and hike transport costs for other goods.
An array of global stock exchanges suffered marked losses on Monday.
In Europe, the pan-continental STOXX 600 index tumbled 1.6%. Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 index slipped 1.3%, while South Korea’s KOSPI dropped 1%.
Angelo Kourkafas, a senior global strategist for investment strategy at Edward Jones, on Monday acknowledged the volatility in markets but downplayed the long-term risk.
“While the situation remains dynamic, both historical patterns and market fundamentals offer some reassurance,” Kourkafas said in a statement to ABC News. “Geopolitical flare ups can create short term volatility, but recent episodes have produced limited and short lived market impacts.”
The CBOE Volatility Index (VIX), a measure of anticipated market volatility, climbed more than 7% on Monday.
President Donald Trump announced “major combat operations” against Iran on Saturday, with daytime strikes in the joint U.S.-Israel attack targeting military and government sites, officials said.
On Sunday, Iranian state television confirmed that Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was among those killed by airstrikes in Tehran on Saturday.
Iran is responding to the U.S.-Israeli operation with missile and drone attacks targeting Israel, regional U.S. bases and Gulf nations.
Israel is also intensifying its long-running strike campaign in Lebanon following fresh attacks by the Iranian-aligned Hezbollah militia.
In remarks on Monday, Iranian and American officials signaled expectations of an extended conflict.
The secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, Ali Larijani, said that Iran is prepared for a long war.
“Iran, unlike the United States, has prepared itself for a long war,” Larijani wrote in a post on X on Monday. He added that Iranian armed forces “have not engaged in any attacks except in defense.”
Gen. Dan Caine, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, did not specify a timeline, but said, “This is not a single overnight operation. The military objectives … will take some time to achieve.”
(NEW YORK) — A court filing shows how businesses are getting money back from the U.S. government after the Supreme Court ruled many of President Donald Trump’s tariffs were illegal.
The Trump administration has sent out $20.6 billion in tariff refunds so far, according to a new court filing.
The filing sheds light on how tens of thousands of American businesses are starting to get money back from the federal government after the Supreme Court ruled many of President Donald Trump’s tariffs were illegal in February.
Walmart suggested last week it will cut prices for shoppers using the estimated $2.4 billion in refunds it’s owed.
“On tariffs, we are availing ourselves of the process to get refunds. We would definitely bias and try to prioritize price investment for that … we think the single best return that we can have on a $1 of capital right now is to invest in the customer and invest in price,” Walmart CFO John David Rainey said on the company’s earnings call.
Major companies like Walmart, Costco, Apple, Home Depot and General Motors have all confirmed in recent weeks they’re applying for refunds.
It’s unlikely that most companies will give money directly back to shoppers who already bought products with higher prices because of tariffs. The nonpartisan Tax Foundation estimates the tariffs that were ruled illegal cost the typical American household $700 last year.
UPS, FedEx and DHL said they will directly refund customers. UPS recently updated its website with details on how importers can claim to get money back.
In total, U.S. Customs and Border Protection has said it could owe up to $166 billion to more than 330,000 importers. The new filing notes $85 billion in refunds have been accepted so far, and the $20.6 billion represents money that has successfully gone back to importers who filed for refunds on the government’s online portal.
A U.S. trade official previously overstated the amount of money that had gone out to companies by $10 billion, the filing noted.