Air India reduces international service by 15% after deadly plane crash

‘I am not afraid of you,’ Columbia student says of Trump after release from ICE
(COLCHESTER, Vt.) — A federal judge in Vermont ordered the release Wednesday of Mohsen Mahdawi, the Columbia University student who was arrested two weeks ago by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents following his citizenship interview, while his case proceeds.
“The two weeks of detention so far demonstrate great harm to a person who has been charged with no crime,” U.S. District Judge Geoffrey Crawford said at a hearing Wednesday. “Mr. Mahdawi, I will order you released.”
Mahdawi, addressing supporters outside the courthouse following his release, called the judge’s decision “a light of hope.”
“Judge Crawford, who ruled to release me against all of the heinous accusations, horrible attacks, chills of speech, First Amendment violations — he had made a very brave decision to let me out,” Mahdawi said. “And this is what justice is. And for anybody who’s doubting justice, this is a light of hope, a hope and faith in the justice system in America.”
“To President Trump and his cabinet: I am not afraid of you,” Mahdawi said.
Saying that Mahdawi presents no flight risk, Judge Crawford said Mahdawi should remain in Vermont, where he has a home, and attend school remotely — but said Mahdawi can travel to New York City to meet with his lawyers and go to his university.
Mahdawi, who co-founded a university organization called the Palestinian Student Union with detained Columbia student Mahmoud Khalil, was born and raised in a refugee camp in the West Bank before moving in 2014 to the U.S., where he has been a legal resident for the last 10 years.
Mahdawi, who is expected to graduate from Columbia next month, was arrested at a U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services office in Vermont, where he was taking his last step in the process to become a U.S. citizen.
Judge Crawford noted at Wednesday’s hearing that Mahdawi received letters of support from over 90 community members, including members of the Jewish community, “who have in a consistent pattern described him as peaceful.”
His lawyers believe that, like Khalil, he is being targeted by the Trump administration under Immigration and Nationality Act section 237(a)(4)(C)(i), which assert that the secretary of state can deem a person deportable if they have reasonable ground to believe that the person’s presence or activities in the U.S. could have adverse foreign policy consequences.
At Columbia, Mahdawi was an “outspoken critic of Israel’s military campaign in Gaza and an activist and organizer in student protests on Columbia’s campus until March of 2024, after which he took a step back and has not been involved in organizing,” according to a habeas petition obtained by ABC News.
“He’s being detained based solely on his First Amendment rights — his speech,” Luni Droubi, one of Mahdawi’s attorneys, previously told ABC News. “That’s a violation of the law, that’s a violation of the Constitution, and he should be released immediately as a result of the detention.”
“I think Mr. Mahdawi has made substantial claims that his detention was in retaliation for his protected speech,” Judge Crawford said Wednesday.
2nd teen charged with arson for New Jersey wildfire: Prosecutor
(OCEAN COUNTY, N.J.) — A second teenager has been arrested for arson in connection with a massive New Jersey wildfire that destroyed a commercial building, shut down a major highway and forced thousands of people to flee, prosecutors said.
The second suspect — an unidentified 17-year-old boy — was taken into custody on Thursday and charged with arson and aggravated arson for allegedly helping set wooden pallets on fire and leaving the area when the fire wasn’t fully extinguished, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said.
The 17-year-old was also charged with hindering apprehension for allegedly giving “misinformation to law enforcement about how the fire started,” Billhimer said in a statement.
The first suspect, 19-year-old Joseph Kling, was arrested on April 23 in connection with the Jones Road Wildfire, which ignited in Ocean Township on April 22, prosecutors said.
The fire was caused by “an improperly extinguished bonfire,” Billhimer said. Kling allegedly set wooden pallets on fire and then left when the fire wasn’t fully put out, Billhimer said.
As of Monday, the Jones Road Wildfire had burned about 15,300 acres, Billhimer said. The blaze was 75% contained as of Thursday, the New Jersey Forest Fire Service said.
On April 23, Kling was charged with arson and aggravated arson. On Thursday, he was charged with hindering apprehension for also allegedly giving false information to law enforcement, prosecutors said.
Kling is in custody at the Ocean County Jail and is due at a detention hearing on Friday.
The 17-year-old is being held at the Ocean County Juvenile Detention Center, prosecutors said.
ABC News’ Alexandra Faul contributed to this report.
More than 30 million on alert for severe weather over Easter weekend
(NEW YORK) — More than 30 million Americans are on alert for severe weather this Easter weekend, as several states in the Heartland have already been slammed with tornadoes, hail and damaging winds.
The National Weather Service’s office in Omaha, Nebraska, confirmed 5 tornadoes in the area on Thursday. The strongest of these was an EF-3 tornado that tracked across portions of Northern Douglas County and Southeast Washington County (about 11 miles north of Omaha). Two more tornadoes were confirmed in Nebraska, and the other two tornadoes were confirmed in Iowa.
On Friday, hail larger than tennis ball size was reported in Evansville and Edgerton, Wisconsin, with hail larger than golf ball size hail being reported elsewhere across southern Wisconsin. Downed trees and power lines were reported across portions of southern Wisconsin, northern Illinois, southern Missouri, northwestern Arkansas, central Oklahoma, and northern Texas.
The severe weather threat for Saturday shifts focus to central Texas, southeast Oklahoma, northwest Arkansas, and southwestern Missouri, including the cities of Dallas and Abilene, Texas; Fort Smith and Texarkana, Arkansas; Norman, Oklahoma; and Springfield, Missouri.
The primary hazards for these thunderstorms will be damaging wind gusts and large hail, with a few isolated tornadoes possible, primarily for central Texas and southeastern Oklahoma.
The current batch of heavy rain and severe weather will continue across the area stretching from central Texas up to north-central Illinois until about midday Saturday, by which point it’ll fizzle out.
By early evening Saturday, more storms will begin to fire up across central Texas, west of Dallas, and central Oklahoma.
Later Saturday, these broken lines of storms will start transitioning into messy bands of storms and showers. For the rest of the overnight from here, the main concern will shift from severe storms to heavy rain and potential flash flooding in the region.
The severe weather activity ramps up on Sunday for areas to the east. The severe weather threat for then will be focused on parts of far northeastern Texas, far northwestern Louisiana, eastern Oklahoma, most of Arkansas and Missouri, and southwestern Illinois.
The primary threats for Sunday’s severe weather will be damaging wind gusts, large hail, and tornadoes, with the greatest damaging wind gust and tornado potential centered over portions of northern Arkansas into Missouri and far west-central Illinois.
Flash flood threat for Plains, Mississippi Valley
Because of the slow nature of this storm system, an increasing flash flooding threat will be present throughout the holiday weekend for parts of the Plains and Mississippi Valley as heavy rain will track over the same areas for a few days.
Flood Watches are in effect across portions of northern Texas, east-central Oklahoma, northwestern Arkansas, southeastern Kansas, south-central Missouri, and southwestern Illinois.
Winter storm and fire weather threats
The same system that is bringing wet and stormy weather for the Plains and Midwest is also bringing a blast of winter weather across parts of the Four Corners and Central Rockies. Winter weather alerts remain in effect cross multiple states for total snowfall between 6-12 inches with locally up to 20 inches in the higher elevations.
Meanwhile to the south of the wintry weather, yet another day of a critical fire weather threat across the Southwest U.S. Fire Weather Warnings are in effect for southeastern New Mexico and western Texas for Saturday for very low relative humidity (as low as 4%) and wind gusts up to 50 mph.
An elevated fire weather threat is also present for the western Florida panhandle for Saturday because of low relative humidity (25%-35%) and wind gusts up to 20 mph.
