Airbnb opens the haunted ‘Beetlejuice’ house for guests … if you dare

Airbnb

Just in time for Halloween, Airbnb has announced it is opening the doors to the Deetz residence, the home made famous in Tim Burton‘s hit Beetlejuice movies. 

“Take in Delia’s extraordinary home during this otherworldly experience at the famed Deetz residence just as she left it — shrouded in a black mourning veil for her beloved husband and full of memories, her esteemed artwork, ghosts and a portal to The Afterlife,” the home sharing company teases.

The home is located in Hillsborough Township, New Jersey, subbing for the fictitious Winter River, Connecticut, of the films.

The listing bears a personal invitation from Delia Deetz, the quirky avant-garde artist played by Catherine O’Hara in the franchise.  

“Now that my work is posthumously appreciating in value and recognition, it’s only fair that artistic souls be invited to my magnificent home. So, come admire my life’s work and Create with a capital C in the first-ever art class from beyond the grave.”

“Just watch out for that pesky trickster in the attic!” she warns of Michael Keaton‘s “ghost with the most.”

Oh, and if you do happen to say the B-word three times, “don’t be surprised if some really strange things happen,” the company warns. “You may even find yourself in The Afterlife. Follow the glowing green light into the Waiting Room with the rest of the recently deceased.”

You won’t be able to stay in the home overnight, “due to some recent ‘spiritual difficulties,'” but the doors are open for 10 three-hour bookings, taking place Nov. 16 to Nov. 27 for up to six guests each. Find out all the details here

“Come back as what?” Robert Downey Jr. on how Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige got him back into the MCU
Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney

In July, Robert Downey Jr. stunned fans by revealing at San Diego Comic-Con that he’s returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe — but as villain Dr. Doom, not Tony Stark.

Stark, of course, sacrificed himself to save the world at the climax of 2019’s Avengers: Endgame, and Feige has subsequently gone on the record that he didn’t want to “magically undo” that.

To The Hollywood Reporter’s Awards Chatter podcast, Downey explained how that twist came to be.

He recalled that he and his producing partner — and wife — Susan Downey were chatting with the studio’s president, Kevin Feige, when he mentioned something that took the Downeys aback.

“He said, ‘It just keeps occurring to me, if you were to come back …,'” Downey said. “Susan was like, ‘Wait, wait. Come back as what?'”

“How can we not go backwards? How can we not disappoint expectations? How can we continue to beat expectations? And he brought up Victor Von Doom. I looked into this character,” the actor said.

“Later on, he goes, ‘Let’s get Victor Von Doom right.'”

Downey said Disney CEO Bob Iger had already been made aware of Feige’s idea, reporting, “I like it.”

Four-time Marvel blockbuster directors Joe and Anthony Russo are also returning to the MCU with Downey behind Doom’s mask in 2026’s Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, set for 2027.

Marvel Studios is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

‘The Notebook’ closing on Broadway in December
L-R: Tyson and Cardoza – John Lamparski/Getty Images

The Broadway musical The Notebook, based on the beloved Nicholas Sparks book and subsequent romantic film starring Rachel McAdams and Ryan Gosling, will close in December. 

The production’s website just listed Sunday, Dec. 15, as the show’s final performance.

The time-spanning show, the cast of which includes Jordan Tyson, John Cardoza, Maryann Plunkett and Dorian Harewood, started previews on Feb. 10 before having its official opening on March 14.

The production featured music and lyrics by singer-songwriter Ingrid Michaelson and was nominated for three Tony Awards. A national tour will launch in September 2025 at Playhouse Square in Cleveland, Ohio, with other cities to follow.

76th Emmys: Jeremy Allen White wins Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Jeremy Allen White has another trophy to add to his shelf. The actor nabbed his second Lead Actor in a Comedy Emmy for playing Carmy in the FX series The Bear.

While accepting his award, White thanked his fellow nominees, noting “I’m so honored to be in your company.” He also gave a shout-out to his co-stars on The Bear, sharing, “I love you forever. I love to work with you. I want us to be in each other’s lives forever. I love you so dearly.”

“This show has changed my life,” he said of The Bear. “It has instilled a faith that change is possible. That change is possible, if you are able to reach out you are really truly never actually alone.”

The other nominees for Lead Actor in a Comedy Series were Larry David, Steve Martin, Martin Short, Matt Berry and D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai.

