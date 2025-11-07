Airlines cancel hundreds of flights Friday amid shutdown-related FAA reductions

Photo by Megan Varner/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) Officials decided to gradually increase air travel reductions to 10% after the safety team determined it would be the safest approach, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy told reporters at Reagan National Airport.

Major airlines say they are planning to cancel hundreds of flights on Friday — out of thousands of daily flights — as the Federal Aviation Administration is set to begin limiting flight capacity at 40 major U.S. airports amid the government shutdown.

If the government shutdown continues, more air travel reductions could be on the way, Duffy said.

“I want it to be fixed, but also I have to continue to look at data and if this continues, and I have more [air traffic] controllers who decide they can’t come to work and control the airspace, but instead have to take a second job, with that you might see 10% would have been a good number, because we might go to 15% or 20%,” Duffy said.

This could likely cost airlines tens of millions of dollars, Duffy said.

The initial plan called for a 10% reduction starting Friday, but officials chose to gradually increase the reductions for safety, Duffy said.

Loss of separation — the minimum distance kept between aircrafts to keep them safe — in the airspace and complaints from pilots about stress from air traffic controllers are among the data points that led to the decision to reduce air travel, Duffy said.

“We’ve seen more breaches in regard to that loss of separation, we see more incursions on tarmac throughout the country, and we have more complaints from pilots about stress from air traffic controllers, and more complaints about the lack of responsiveness from controllers,” Duffy said.

“That data is going in the wrong direction, not in the right direction, which made us make the decision we have to actually take additional measures to reduce the pressure in our system,” Duffy said.

As of 2:30 a.m. ET on Friday morning, at least 814 flights within, into or out of the United States have been cancelled so far, per FlightAware

American Airlines said Thursday it will cancel about 220 of its roughly 6,000 departures starting Friday and lasting through this weekend.

United Airlines said in a statement it plans to cancel less than 200 of its more than 5,000 flights each day through the weekend. The airline has listed the flight cancellations on a special website along with other information for travelers.

A company spokesperson told ABC News that about half of customers who had their flights canceled were able to be rebooked within 4 hours of their original departure time.

Delta Airlines said it planned to cancel about 170 daily flights.

American, United and Delta — the three largest airlines in the U.S. — all have said they believe they will be able to accommodate most of the impacted passengers on other flights.

The cancellations are the latest — and perhaps biggest — disruption to air travel since the government shutdown began more than a month ago.

The FAA decided not to cut any international flights as it would be a violation of international agreements with the countries, according to Duffy.

“We have international agreements that we abide by, and because of those international agreements, I’m not going to impact those international flights. And because if I do, what will happen is we have other countries that are waiting to have a breach of those contracts from the US so they can cut down American flights, and then that would have a very long lasting impact on our ability to to to send travelers from the U.S. to those partners that have the agreements,” Duffy said.

Duffy said he has spoken to President Donald Trump about the flight reduction decision and that the White House is “fully read in” on it.

“The White House also looks to the safety team to help us make the right decisions to do the best we can to keep people safe. But there’s an easy answer. There’s an easy answer, open up the government, stop this,” Duffy said.

What travelers are saying
Travelers began to be notified of the canceled flights on Thursday.

Caitlin Ladner, in Wisconsin, said she had planned to fly to Raleigh, North Carolina, on a Friday for a trip to surprise her parents with her sister but got a notice about her canceled flight on the United app.

“We’ve been planning it for a while …. It’s pretty upsetting,” she told ABC News.

Despite an offer to reschedule her flight, she said she decided to cancel it altogether.

“I don’t know when all this is going to end,” she said.

Meanwhile, other travelers across the country on Thursday were bracing for delays — and trying to make it home before the cancellations started.

At Reagan National Airport, just outside Washington, D.C., Frederick Ross, from Fort Myers, Florida, told ABC News the current travel headaches have him rethinking his upcoming holiday travel plans.

“It’s a big factor to have to possibly deal with delays and cancellations, and talking about traveling with the whole family, it’s easier to just take a road trip,” he said.

FAA order limits flights
The FAA said earlier this week it was reducing flight capacity at 40 major airports across the country to alleviate staffing pressures. The reductions this weekend are starting out at 4% but will eventually climb to 10%, federal officials said.

Under an emergency order issued by the FAA on Thursday, airlines are required to reduce operations at the 40 “high-impact airports” by 6% by Nov. 11 and by 10% by Nov. 14. Any airline that does not comply will be fined $75,000 per flight over the limit, according to the FAA order.

That announcement came after Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said earlier that the FAA would be forced to shut down the airspace in some areas if the shutdown continues into next week, warning of “mass chaos.”

Staffing shortages among air traffic controllers has been an ongoing concern and there have been scattered flight delays and cancellations over the past several weeks, as the shutdown has stretched on.

Last weekend, a surge in callouts among air traffic controllers led to strained staffing at multiple airports across the U.S.  — including in the New York City area where 80% of controllers were absent at one point, the FAA reported.

Air traffic controllers, who are required to work without pay for the duration of the shutdown, are credited with helping end the most recent shutdown in 2019, when a series of absences delayed flights and heightened pressure on members of Congress.

The precise impact the flight cancellations will have on overall air travel is unclear.

“We’re not in the peak of summer, we’re not over a holiday period. So we feel confident that we have enough seats in these markets to accommodate all travelers,” United’s chief customer officer, David Kinzelman, told ABC News.

“There will not be chaos over the weekend,” he said, likening the impact of the reductions to a “medium-sized storm.”

He added, “We are going to cancel flights that we think have the least amount of disruption for customers. If you’re in a market with only two small regional flights and you cancel one or both of them, that’s a huge impact to that market. We want to avoid that. And so what we’re doing is really spreading it around the system.”

ABC News’ Ayesha Ali, Sam Sweeney and Rachel Scott contributed to this report.

Climate change threatens to make running marathons even harder, research shows
Fatih Aktas/Anadolu via Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — When the tens of thousands of runners hit the streets this Sunday for the New York City Marathon, they’ll be competing in weather conditions a bit warmer than experts say is optimal for peak performance. While the “sweet spot” for competitive running varies by gender and ability, researchers believe the ideal marathon running conditions are somewhere between 39 degrees and 50 degrees Fahrenheit.

But according to a new analysis by Climate Central, climate change is threatening the optimal conditions that help elite runners break world records and amateurs achieve their personal bests.

The report from the nonprofit science research group found that as our planet continues to warm due to human-amplified climate change, ideal marathon conditions will become increasingly rare for many events worldwide.

According to Climate Central’s research, 86% of the 221 global marathons reviewed are less likely to have ideal weather on race days by 2045 because of climate change. Of those races, all seven Abbott World Marathon Majors will be affected, including the famous New York City and Boston Marathons.

For elite male runners, the Tokyo Marathon currently offers the world’s best odds for ideal race-day conditions, but the Climate Central analysis found that it’s also facing the sharpest decline in the odds of perfect weather by 2045 as global temperatures rise.

This year’s Tokyo and Berlin marathons were hit by heat waves that Climate Central said were made two to three times more likely by climate change. Those heat waves pushed the race-day temperatures well above the window for peak performance. And by 2045, the chances of an ideal weather day for the Tokyo Marathon will decrease from 69% to 57% for the elite men. For Berlin, the odds go from 40% to 29% for the elite women.

Overall, from 2025 to 2045, for the elite men, the likelihood of optimal temperatures on race days declines in Tokyo, Boston, London, New York and Berlin. For the elite woman, they are facing a reduced chance in London, New York, Chicago, Berlin and Sydney.

Climate Central notes that while elite female runners are “uniquely resilient, maintaining optimal performance at higher temperatures than elite men and other runner types,” ideal race-day conditions for these elite women athletes are still projected to decrease in the decades to come.

“Climate change has altered the marathon. Dehydration is a real risk, and simple miscalculations can end a race before it begins,” said Catherine Ndereba, a former Marathon World Record Holder, two-time World Marathon Champion, four-time Winner of Boston Marathon and two-time Winner of Chicago Marathon.

Ndereba added, “We’re not just training to run anymore; athletes have to adapt how they deal with the conditions, including in how they eat and hydrate.”

Climate Central recommends that race organizers consider starting the events closer to sunrise, but the organization stresses that only meaningful climate action and reducing the use of fossil fuels can safeguard marathons’ future.

Farmworkers hailed as heroes after rescuing 20 children from burning school bus in California
The bus was destroyed after the fire. Madera County Public Information Team

(MADERA COUNTY, Calif.) — Two farmworkers were honored Tuesday for rescuing 20 children from a burning school bus last month in California.

Carlos Perea Romero and Angel Zarco were honored by the Madera County Board of Supervisors in a ceremony after they courageously evacuated the flaming bus filled with students on the way to school on Sept. 4.

“All the students made it out safely without any injuries due to the immediate action taken by the farmworkers and the bus driver. The Board of Supervisors recognize the two men for their selfless courage and bravery, demonstrating the highest ideals of public service, compassion and community spirit,” a press release from the ceremony reads. 

The duo saw smoke rising from the vehicle near Avenue 8 and Road 23.5 in Madera when they jumped into action and began evacuating the students inside — fighting thick plumes of smoke to get to the back row.

“We were just making sure the kids were far away enough so that they wouldn’t get hurt,” Zarco told ABC News affiliate ABC 30.

“One more moment that would have lasted, I don’t now what would have happened,” Romero said in a post from Madera County.

Zarco added, “I’m just happy to help out the community. This is where I grew up, and I’m just glad to be able to keep somebody safe.”

Madera County sheriff Tyson Pogue told ABC that Romero and Zarco’s actions helped protect the local community.

“We are profoundly grateful to the two farmworkers whose heroic actions saved the lives of more than 20 children. Their quick thinking, bravery, and compassion in the face of danger exemplify the very best of Madera County. Without hesitation, they acted selflessly to protect others.  Our community is stronger because of individuals like them, and we are proud of their extraordinary heroism,” he said.

CAL FIRE Division Chief Larry Pendarvis also sang the praises of the heroes at the ceremony.

“I would like to recognize and thank both of you on behalf of Madera County Fire and CAL FIRE for your service above self. The situational awareness and fortitude you showed to help these young children in a time of need was extraordinary,” Pendarvis said.

“Buses can be replaced, humans can’t,” he added.

The bus was left severely damaged, according to a post from Madera County Sheriff’s Office.

The fire stemmed from a mechanical malfunction, the sheriff’s office said.

DC sandwich thrower’s misdemeanor assault case nears closing arguments
FBI and Border Patrol officers speak with Sean Charles Dunn, after he allegedly assaulted law enforcement with a sandwich, along the U Street corridor during a federal law enforcement deployment to the nation’s capital on Aug. 10, 2025, in Washington, D.C. (Andrew Leyden/Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) — The man accused of throwing a sandwich at a U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agent in Washington, D.C., waived his right to testify in court Wednesday, ahead of closing arguments in his ongoing misdemeanor assault case.

Sean Charles Dunn, a former Department of Justice staffer, was charged with a misdemeanor after a grand jury failed to indict him on a more serious felony assault charge.

Both sides are expected to deliver closing arguments later today in the case that first went viral during the federal surge of law enforcement in D.C.

Dunn was caught on camera throwing a Subway sandwich at a Border Patrol agent in August.

According to the earlier felony criminal complaint, Dunn allegedly approached the officer while shouting “f— you! You f—— fascists! Why are you here? I don’t want you in my city!”

After several minutes of confrontation, Dunn allegedly threw the sandwich, striking the officer in the chest, the complaint says.

His sudden launch into the public spotlight inspired a groundswell of attention to his case in the early days of the surge.

The court will resume this afternoon for closing arguments.

-ABC News’ Alex Mallin contributed to this report.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

