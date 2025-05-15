Al Pacino joins Anthony Hopkins, Jessica Alba in ‘Maserati: The Brothers’ biopic

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Al Pacino is showing no signs of hitting the brakes on his acting career, as he’s just been announced as the latest actor to join the upcoming biographical film Maserati: The Brothers. 

The 85-year-old movie legend joins fellow industry big names Anthony Hopkins, Andy Garcia and Jessica Alba to star in the biopic centered around the Maserati family and their legacy in the automotive world, according to The Hollywood Reporter.  

Pacino will take on the role of Vincenzo Vaccaro, an auto investor and supporter of the Maserati family.

Directing the film is award winner Bobby Moresco, whose credits include Crash, 10th & Wolf and Million Dollar Baby.

In a statement to THR, producer Andrea Iervolino said the team is thrilled to have Pacino join the cast. “His unparalleled talent and iconic presence bring a profound depth to our portrayal of this inspiring and emotional story. Having such a legendary figure join our already incredible cast is truly an honor,” he said.

Producers also say the final phase of shooting Maserati: The Brothers will begin in Rome in June. 

David Hasselhoff’s ex-wife Pamela Bach-Hasselhoff dies by suicide
Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

Pamela Bach-Hasselhoff, the ex-wife of David Hasselhoff, has died by suicide, the Los Angeles County medical examiner confirmed Thursday. She was 62.

The actress, who appeared on several Baywatch episodes, The Young and The Restless and other television shows throughout the 1980s and ’90s, was found dead in her home, the medical examiner’s office said.

TMZ reported that her family went to check on her after not hearing from her.

Good Morning America has reached out to reps for Hasselhoff for comment on Bach-Hasselhoff’s death.

Hasselhoff and Bach-Hasselhoff married in 1989 and split in 2006. At the time, a rep for Hasselhoff told People in a statement that the former couple decided to end their marriage due to “irreconcilable differences.”

They shared daughters Taylor, 34, and Hayley, 32.

Bach-Hasselhoff met Hasselhoff on the TV series Knight Rider in 1985. She and Hasselhoff also starred together on the TV series Baywatch.

Hasselhoff was previously married to actress Catherine Hickland from 1984 to 1989.

Prior to her death, Bach-Hasselhoff shared several posts on Instagram about her family, including her granddaughter.

On New Year’s Eve, she wrote in the caption of a post that her heart was “full of gratitude.”

“My wish for all of you this year is health, happiness, and an abundance of love,” she wrote at the time. “May 2025 be filled with beautiful moments, laughter, and all the blessings your heart can hold.”

If you are in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741-741.

Oscars voters now must watch every nominated film in each category to vote
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

New details about the upcoming Oscars ceremony have arrived.

The 98th annual Academy Awards will take place on March 15, 2026. We now know the nominations for the 2026 Oscars will be announced on Jan. 22, 2026.

There are also updated rules and campaign regulations for this upcoming Oscars awards season.

All voters must now watch every single nominated film in each category to be able to participate in the final round of voting, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced on Monday. The method for how this will be enforced has not yet been announced.

Additionally, the rules of eligibility and voting for the inaugural Oscar for achievement in casting have been codified. The process will include a preliminary round of voting to determine a short list of 10 films. Afterward, prior to nominations voting, the casting directors’ branch members will be invited to a presentation of the short-listed casting achievements, which will include a Q&A with the nominees.

There is also new language regarding the use of generative artificial intelligence in the rules for film eligibility.

“With regard to Generative Artificial Intelligence and other digital tools used in the making of the film, the tools neither help nor harm the chances of achieving a nomination. The Academy and each branch will judge the achievement, taking into account the degree to which a human was at the heart of the creative authorship when choosing which movie to award,” the new language, as recommended by the Academy’s Science and Technology Council, reads.

Jared Leto, light cycles appear in ‘Tron: Ares’ trailer: Watch here
Walt Disney Studios

A new glimpse of the third Tron movie is officially out.

Tron: Ares received an official trailer on Saturday, featuring the iconic Tron light cycles, Jared Leto, Greta Lee and more.

The trailer opens with a high-speed police chase, where law enforcement is after two figures on the light cycle motorcycles, first seen in the 1982 original Tron movie.

“I’m looking for something. Something I do not understand,” says a voiceover.

Next, Greta Lee is seen sprinting full speed down a city street looking concerned before combat breaks out via a futuristic-looking car, planes and weaponry, including another Tron classic, the massive recognizer.

Finally, Leto is seen at the end of the trailer peering upward as Tron franchise star Jeff Bridges‘ voice can be heard in a voiceover, saying “Ready? Cause there’s no going back.”

TRON: Ares follows a highly sophisticated Program, Ares, who is sent from the digital world into the real world on a dangerous mission, marking humankind’s first encounter with A.I. beings,” according to a synopsis for the film.

The film is directed by Joachim Rønning and also stars Evan Peters, Hasan Minhaj, Jodie Turner-Smith, Arturo Castro, Cameron Monaghan and Gillian Anderson.

The first Tron movie starred Bridges as Kevin Flynn, a computer engineer who accidentally enters a digital world and fight villains there to escape. Tron: Ares follows the 2010 sequel, Tron: Legacy, which also starred Bridges, as well as Garrett Hedlund, Olivia Wilde and Michael Sheen.

Featuring original music from Nine Inch Nails, Tron: Ares hits theaters Oct. 10 from Disney, parent company of ABC News.

