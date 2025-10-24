Alaska Airlines ground stop lifted as additional flight disruptions ‘likely’
(NEW YORK) — Alaska Airlines operations have been restored after a significant IT outage resulted in a system-wide ground stop of flights for Alaska and Horizon, according to Alaska Airlines.
The ground stop was lifted at 11:30 p.m. PST as the company said they are “working to get our operations back on track as quickly and safely as possible.”
“Since this afternoon, we’ve had more than 229 flight cancellations,” the airline said. “Additional flight disruptions are likely as we reposition aircraft and crews throughout our network.”
“We appreciate the patience of our guests whose travel plans have been disrupted. We’re working to get them to their destinations as quickly as we can. Before heading to the airport, we encourage flyers to check their flight status,” the statement continued. “A flexible travel policy is in place to support guests as operations return to normal following an IT outage.”
The airline had grounded their flights nationwide on Thursday after the airline said it was experiencing an “IT outage affecting operations,” saying the issue was a failure in its primary data center and not a cyberattack or related to any other event.
As the ground stop stretched on, the airline said it was canceling Alaska Airlines flights as well as flights on Horizon Air, a regional airline owned by the airline. Hawaiian Airlines flights were not affected.
The Federal Aviation Administration first issued a ground stop about 7:30 p.m. ET after a request by the airline.
“We deeply apologize to our guests whose travel plans have been disrupted today,” the airline said in a statement. “We’re working to get them to their destinations as quickly as we can.”
It’s the second IT outage affecting the airline this year.
(NEW YORK) — High school students, especially 12th graders, are reading and learning math and science at historic lows, according to a new report from the National Assessment of Education Progress.
The new report, known as the Nation’s Report Card, was released Monday by the National Center for Education Statistics, or NCES, and the Department of Education. It is the first nation’s report card to be released since the coronavirus pandemic.
The report shows almost half of high school seniors are now testing below basic levels in math and reading, and approximately 35% are at or above a proficient reading level, while 32% of them had a below “basic” reading proficiency.
By comparison, 37% of high school seniors were reading at or above proficiency in the 2019 report card, and 40% were at or above reading proficiency in 1992.
In math, the report shows only about 22% of 12th graders performing at or above proficiency standards.
The report card also looked at eighth graders and their science ability and found 31% of them were performing at proficient or above proficient standards.
Another key issue the report highlighted was absenteeism, with the number of absent students in schools rising among all age groups since the pandemic.
According to the report card, in 2024, approximately 31% of 12th graders specifically reported missing at least three or more days of school in the previous month, an increase from 2019, when the rate was 26%.
Educators and policymakers say it is critical for parents to stay engaged and regularly check in with students and their teachers about assignments and any absences.
Education Secretary Linda McMahon called the report’s findings “devastating” in a statement Tuesday.
“Today’s NAEP results confirm a devastating trend: American students are testing at historic lows across all of K-12,” McMahon said, adding, “Despite spending billions annually on numerous K-12 programs, the achievement gap is widening, and more high school seniors are performing below the basic benchmark in math and reading than ever before.”
The Department of Education has notably been cutting staff and services under McMahon’s leadership, including the researchers who produced the new nation’s report card. President Donald Trump has also tasked McMahon with dismantling her department altogether and handing control over education agendas to the states.
“Success isn’t about how much money we spend, but who controls the money and where that money is invested,” she said Tuesday.
Marty West, a professor of education at Harvard University, told ABC News the results are concerning because only a portion of American students are getting the education they deserve.
“What troubles me most about the patterns that we’re seeing is that the declines are largest for our lowest-performing students — those in the bottom quarter of the distribution. Meanwhile, high-scoring students – those at the 90th percentile are doing just about as well as ever,” West said. “So, this really highlights the extent with which American schools right now are really only preparing some students for success at the post-secondary level.”
(Orem, UTAH) — Authorities have taken into custody the person they suspect of shooting and killing conservative activist Charlie Kirk on Wednesday at a Utah university campus event.
Tyler Robinson, 22, was taken into custody in St. George, Utah, on Friday, authorities said and sources told ABC News.
Robinson’s father recognized him as the person being sought by police after authorities distributed photographs.
Here’s what we know about Robinson, how the shooting was carried out and how he was caught.
How Robinson was caught
President Donald Trump initially announced the arrest, stating on “Fox and Friends” on Friday morning, “I think, with high degree of certainty, we have him in custody.”
Authorities confirmed the news during a press conference on Friday morning, with Utah Gov. Spencer Cox stating in opening remarks, “Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. We got him.”
Cox said that after Robinson’s father recognized his son in the distributed photographs, he told Robinson to turn himself in. Robinson initially said no but later changed his mind, officials said.
The father then called a youth pastor, who is also a U.S. Marshals task force officer. The officer advised the father to have Robinson stay in place. This information was then conveyed to the FBI.
Cox thanked Robinson’s family, “who did the right thing.”
During the press conference, Cox said that when law enforcement identified Robinson, they also interviewed Robinson’s roommate, who showed them a message between Robinson and his roommate.
“The content of these messages included messages affiliated with the contact Tyler, stating a need to retrieve a rifle from a drop point, leaving the rifle in a bush,” Cox said.
The messages also referred to engraving bullets and a mention of a scope and the rifle being unique.
The rifle is an older model imported Mauser .30-06 caliber bolt action rifle wrapped in a towel, multiple law enforcement sources told ABC News. The location of the firearm appears to match the suspect’s route of travel, the sources said.
FBI Director Kash Patel said that law enforcement caught Robinson within 33 hours of the shooting and were on scene when the shooting occurred within 16 minutes.
“This is a very much an ongoing investigation, as the governor said, and we will continue to work with state and local authorities to develop the investigation to provide them the evidence they need for their ongoing prosecutions,” Patel said.
How the shooting was carried out
Cox said on Friday that surveillance video footage from Utah Valley University reviewed by investigators showed Robinson arriving on campus at 8:29 a.m. ET on the morning of the shooting, driving a gray Dodge Challenger.
Robinson was wearing a plain maroon T-shirt, light-colored shorts, light-colored shoes and a black hat with a white logo, according to Cox.
Officials stated that Robinson changed into dark clothing on campus and, after the shooting, changed back into the original clothes.
Cox also described what was engraved on the casings found on the scene.
Of the three unfired casings, one read: “Hey fascist! CATCH!” with an arrow symbol pointing up, then to the right, and then three arrows pointing down.
Another unfired casing read “O Bella ciao, Bella ciao, Bella ciao, Ciao, ciao!” seemingly in reference to Italian anti-fascist song during World War II and another unfired casing read “If you read this, you are GAY Lmao.”
Prior to being identified, authorities and a former FBI agent previously said they believed the subject to be a college-aged individual with an apparent proficiency in handling a high-powered rifle and likely knew the layout of the university where the homicide occurred.
During a news conference on Thursday morning, Robert Bohls, special agent in charge of the FBI’s Salt Lake City field office, said investigators believe they recovered the weapon used in what the governor of Utah on Wednesday called a “political assassination.”
What we know about Robinson
At the press conference, Cox said Robinson had become “more political in recent years.”
Robinson mentioned during a dinner conversation with a family member that Kirk would be visiting Utah Valley University, according to Cox. Robinson and the family members discussed why they didn’t like Kirk and his viewpoints, and the family member stated Kirk was “full of hate and spreading hate,” Cox said.
Officials said Robinson was not enrolled at Utah Valley University and lived in Washington County, Utah, with his family.
Robinson is currently enrolled at Dixie Technical College in Utah, a trade school where he was purportedly working toward becoming an electrician, according to two people who know Robinson but asked not to be identified.
One of the individuals told ABC News that Robinson was not in class on the day of the Kirk shooting.
Prior to Dixie, Robinson attended Pine View High School in St. George, graduating in 2021, according to an online graduation video reviewed by ABC News. He then attended Utah State University for one semester, in 2021, according to a spokesperson for the university.
A classmate who says they have known Robinson for years told ABC News they are “stunned” to hear Robinson may have carried out this attack, describing him as “friendly” but “a little more reserved,” adding that they “never really heard him talk political.”
The classmate added that they never observed Robinson expressing any outward “hate or malice towards other people.”
“I never heard him talk politically,” said the classmate, who emphasized that they were not close friends. “I never heard him talk about guns.”
The manhunt for Robinson
During a news conference on Thursday evening, prior to identifying Robinson, state and federal officials released video of the person of interest jumping down from the roof of a building on the campus.
Beau Mason, commissioner of the Utah Department of Public Safety, said the suspect was wearing “distinct clothing” that could help in his identification, including Converse sneakers.
He said the person seen in the video jumping from the roof left shoe impressions and a palm print.
“We are investing everything we have into this and we will catch this individual,” Mason said at the news conference.
Authorities had received more than 7,000 tips and leads and completed some 200 interviews, Cox said.
Bohls said the weapon, a high-powered bolt-action rifle, was found discarded in a wooded area near Utah Valley University (UVU) in Orem, and is being analyzed at an FBI laboratory.
The gun and cartridges recovered were to be flown to the FBI’s main laboratory in Quantico, Virginia, for the most technologically advanced forensic analysis, law enforcement sources told ABC News. The focus is to look for any latent fingerprints and DNA, the sources said.
Investigators also collected a footwear impression, a palm print and forearm prints for analysis, Bohls said.
Mason said that investigators are also studying “good video footage” of the shooter that they have used to track his movements before and after the shooting.
Following Thursday’s news conference, the FBI in Salt Lake City released surveillance images of the person of interest wanted in connection with the shooting. The images showed a person who appears to be a white male, wearing all dark clothing, including a dark long-sleeved collarless top with what appears to be an image on the front that includes an American flag. The man in the images is also wearing a dark ball cap and sunglasses.
The FBI announced a $100,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the capture of the suspect.
Mason said investigators believe the suspect arrived at the UVU campus at 11:52 a.m. local time, about 28 minutes before Kirk, the CEO and co-founder of the conservative grassroots organization Turning Point USA, was shot.
Mason said the deadly shot was fired from a building a substantial distance from where Kirk was speaking to a crowd that authorities estimate was about 3,000 people. He did not disclose which building the shooter fired from.
“We have tracked his movements onto the campus, through stairwells, up to the roof, across the roof to the shooting location,” Mason said. “After the shooting, we were able to track his movements as he moved to the other side of the building, jumped off of the building, and fled off of the campus into a neighborhood.”
He said investigators combed the neighborhood for the suspect and contacted residents with doorbell cameras to analyze.
Brad Garrett, a retired FBI agent and an ABC News contributor, said the evidence investigators have shared so far paints a picture of a suspect who planned the shooting down to the last detail, including discarding the possible murder weapon along his escape path.
“He probably did that [because] he didn’t want to be seen carrying a weapon, running through a neighborhood, or walking through a neighborhood,” Garrett said.
Garrett said the discovery of the killer’s palm print can also be helpful.
“If he’s ever had a full set of prints, where you print the entire hand, let’s say he’d been in the military or some aspect of the government or a contractor, they may have those,” Garrett said. “That’s a long shot, but they may have those.”
ABC News’ Megan Christie, Laura Romero, Mike Levine, Lucien Bruggeman and Tonya Simpson contributed to this report.
(NEW YORK ) — A father accused of killing his 9-year-old daughter in upstate New York and then falsely claiming she was kidnapped pleaded not guilty on Wednesday.
Luciano Frattolin, of Montreal, was arraigned in Essex County on an indictment charging him with second-degree murder and the concealment of a human corpse.
A judge ordered him held without bail. His next court appearance has been scheduled for Aug. 19, with a jury trial set to begin in January 2026.
Frattolin is accused of killing his daughter, Melina Galanis Frattolin, during a vacation to the U.S., concealing her body and fabricating a story that she was abducted.
Melina was found dead in a shallow pond in a remote area near Ticonderoga on July 20, a day after he reported that she was abducted when he pulled over to go into the woods to go to the bathroom, police said.
Melina died by homicide and from “asphyxia due to drowning,” according to preliminary autopsy results, New York State Police said.
Investigators believe she was killed on July 19, just hours after she called her mother to say that she and her father were on their way back to Montreal, police said.
The indictment alleges Frattolin drowned his daughter then concealed her body “by placing it in a wooded area in water, near a fallen tree with a rock on top of the corpse.”
ABC News has reached out to his public defender for comment but has not yet received a response.
Melina lived with her mother full time in Montreal and was on a 10-day vacation to New York City and Connecticut with her father at the time, according to Capt. Robert McConnell of the New York State Police.
According to McConnell, Frattolin and his daughter’s mother have been estranged since 2019. He said the mother knew Frattolin had taken Melina on a vacation and told police she had no prior concerns about them traveling to the U.S. together.
Frattolin’s kidnapping report led the New York State Police to issue an Amber Alert early on July 20. A massive search was launched before her body was discovered later that day by New York State Police Forest Rangers, authorities said.
“He fabricated the initial report of the abduction,” McConnell alleged during a July 20 news conference.
Police began to focus on the father as a suspect after finding inconsistencies in his account of events and the timeline he provided, McConnell said.