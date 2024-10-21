Aldis Hodge talks trailer reaction, early renewal of Prime Video series ‘Cross’

ABC Audio/Stephen Iervolino

Aldis Hodge plays brilliant criminal psychologist Alex Cross in the forthcoming Prime Video series based on James Patterson‘s bestselling book series, and at New York Comic Con on Friday he talked about Cross with ABC Audio.

From the drop — a trailer of the show — fans were all in, the actor says. “The fan reaction really blew me away. I kept looking at YouTube, and it said over 14 million views, I’m talking within the first six days, and it kept growing.” 

“I’ve never experienced anything like that,” he said.

Hodge continued, “The fan reaction being so strong, it really just validates all the hard work of the entire team … and it lets me know just how special this is to the audience.” 

The series was renewed for a second season before production was even completed on the first, which Hodge said “shows a great deal of faith and belief in us, and gives us all a great deal of confidence.” 

He adds, “We came into a second season not comfortable — because we know we set a bar and we have to surpass that bar in the next one. But we know we have real support, and it is at times rare to have that kind of support … when you put your heart into something.” 

Aldis says, “It just elevates things and makes us go harder.” 

He adds with a laugh, “We still hopes this first season bangs, now, don’t get me wrong! But we want every season to be an elevation of the predecessor.” 

Cross debuts Nov. 14 on Prime Video.

Eva Longoria shares sweet tribute marking 20th anniversary of ‘Desperate Housewives’
Danny Feld/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Eva Longoria is taking a stroll down memory lane — or Wisteria Lane, actually — to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Desperate Housewives.

The actress, who played Gabrielle Solis on the ABC dramedy, took to Instagram on Thursday, Oct. 3, to mark the day the show premiered back in 2004 and express what the show means to her.

“20 years of Desperate Housewives!!” Longoria began. “I get so emotional thinking about how this show changed everything for me.”

“So many memories, so many episodes (we used to film 24 episodes a season back then!), and so many iconic outfits. Everything I know about filmmaking and TV I learned on that show,” she continued. “I’m so grateful for my forever mentor, Marc Cherry, and for the women who took me under their wing and showed me the way,” following that with a pair of heart emoji. 

Longoria’s post included a photo of her and her Housewives co-stars who stayed with the show from beginning to end: Marcia Cross (Bree Van de Kamp), Brenda Strong (Mary Alice Young), Teri Hatcher (Susan Mayer) and Felicity Huffman (Lynette Scavo).

Longoria also featured behind-the-scenes photos from her time on the show as well as some of her character’s most iconic moments.

Another cast photo among the slideshow features Nicollette Sheridan, who played Edie Britt for the first five seasons.

Desperate Housewives aired for eight seasons, airing its series finale on May 13, 2012.

Halle Berry on her return to the horror genre and caring for her onscreen sons in thriller ‘Never Let Go’
Lionsgate/Liane Hentscher

Halle Berry hasn’t been seen in a horror film since 2003’s Gothika, but that changes on Friday with the release of the thriller Never Let Go.

In the film, she plays the mother of two young boys who’s trying to keep them safe in their remote home after an unseen evil takes over the world. The trio is all alone against this threat, bonded by blood and a rope they keep tethered to their home, and themselves, when they venture outdoors.

While Halle hasn’t scared moviegoers in a while, she tells ABC Audio, “I love this genre … And I liked this script because it represented something that I had never seen.”

The Oscar winner continues, “While it’s… got some similarities to other movies, I had never seen a family like this, a mother and two sons in the middle of nowhere having to, you know, figure their way through this predicament that they’re in.”

Regarding that “middle of nowhere,” they shot in “an old, abandoned house” in very rural Oregon, not a soundstage.

Halle says it was everything for her and her young co-stars, Percy Daggs IV and Anthony B. Jenkins. “I loved it because … it kept us all in the reality of this world,” the actress said, adding “being out in the elements” meant the occasional danger of bear encounters, helping show them how quickly that “beautiful place would turn into a horrific place.”

Halle says she made sure the movie’s heavy subject matter didn’t take a toll on the young performers. “Being a mother, that’s one of the things I worried about. And I … wanted to send them back home the way they came,” she adds with a laugh. “And I think they did. So I think that’s a huge accomplishment.”  

Paramount+ releases teaser to ‘Rosemary’s Baby’ prequel film ‘Apartment 7A’
Paramount+/Gareth Gatrell

Paramount+ just dropped a very creepy trailer to Apartment 7A, the prequel to the Academy Award-winning 1968 horror film Rosemary’s Baby.

Julia Garner and Dianne Wiest star in the series, along with Jim Sturgess and Kevin McNally.

The streaming service teases, “Set in 1965 New York City, the film tells the story prior to the legendary horror classic exploring what happened in the infamous Bramford building before Rosemary moved in.”

Garner plays an ambitious young dancer named Terry whose career is cut short by an injury and who finds patrons in a wealthy New York City couple, played by Wiest and McNally.

“Terry, you don’t even know these people,” a friend warns.

After they put Terry up in an apartment, she meets their neighbor, a famous Broadway producer (Sturgess), who offers her another chance at stardom.

“However, after an evening she can’t fully remember, disturbing circumstances soon have her second-guessing the sacrifices she’s willing to make for her career as she realizes that something evil is living not only in Apartment 7A, but in the Bramford itself,” the streaming service teases.

In the trailer, Terry finds she wasn’t the first starlet the couple took in. “I think something happened to the girl who lived here before me,” she tells a nun. “They did ungodly things to her, and now they’ve chosen you,” the woman of the cloth warns.

Later in the trailer, Terry has a disturbing vision of herself pregnant, with a demonic face visible under the skin of her belly.

“Baby’s here to stay,” Wiest later taunts her. “It’s the role you were born to play.”

Apartment 7A debuts Sept. 27 on Paramount+.

