Alex Morgan says new women’s soccer contract gives players ‘power back’

Alex Morgan and Brianna Pinto talk about the groundbreaking National Women’s Soccer League Players Association contract in an appearance on “Good Morning America” Aug. 22, 2024. — ABC News

(NEW YORK) — Soccer stars Alex Morgan and Brianna Pinto are speaking out after The National Women’s Soccer League and the NWSL Players Association agreed to a historic new contract Thursday.

Both Morgan and Pinto were both on the NWSLPA’s bargaining committee.

“It was an honor to be in the room for the bargaining. I was one of five current NWSL players that were present and it helped the league put names to faces and see our true humanity,” Pinto told “Good Morning America.” “I think that made it ever present about the demands that we were putting on the league.”

The contract will extend the players’ current one to 2030. Among its pioneering conditions, it will eliminate a draft, offer players free agency, and let players consent to trades.

“This is such a groundbreaking contract for us. It’s really never happened in any American sports league,” Morgan said.

“Not having a draft, although exciting in the moment, to be able to choose where you want to live, where you want to play, with all considerations of reproductive rights, tax laws, culture and facilities and everything within a team in a state that’s provided, it’s so important for the player to have that power back and to be able to choose,” the San Diego Wave forward continued.

That prospect of choice, including free agency, is one that Pinto said players have supported for a long time.

“I think this is such a massive accomplishment for our players because it allows the clubs to make the decision to provide a professional environment that appeals to players all across the world,” Pinto, a midfielder for the North Carolina Courage, said. “We’re really excited about the newfound agency over getting to choose where you play, because this is something that players have been looking forward to for years.”

Once the new agreements go into effect, all contracts will be guaranteed, a condition that mirrors those of other professional sports leagues and one which Pinto said was vital.

“That is important to us because it protects you from situations that are outside of your control, whether that be a health condition, an injury or a dip in on-field playing performance, you will be guaranteed that you have your contract through the end of your term,” Pinto said.

Another key aspect of the new contract is the expansion of parental leave and family building benefits.

“I’m really proud of this part of our contract,” Morgan, who is also a mom of one, said. “We’re able to now travel with our children and bring [a] child care provider, but also look at future planning as well for our families, and that’s providing players with access to fertility clinics and a lot of other resources that weren’t available to us before.”

“These are sort of things that you don’t see in men’s leagues,” Morgan added. “And so, we had to think outside of the box and look at protecting and supporting moms as much as possible because I didn’t want to choose – back in 2019, I was at the height of my career and I didn’t want to choose to keep playing soccer or be a mom. I wanted to be able to do both – and so, to be a part of this and actually have a say in this contract that is so groundbreaking, I’m really proud of.”

Morgan said the new contract will empower the league’s rising and star players and could serve as an example for other professional sports leagues.

“I think that what we’re doing is making changes that puts a little bit of the power back in the players. And I can definitely see some other leagues looking towards NWSL and seeing how we attained benefits within our contract and how they could do that,” she said.

“There’s leagues that have been around for 50 or 100 years that haven’t been able to attain the things that we have in our contract and we’re only in our 12th year of the NWSL, so it’s pretty incredible what we’ve been able to achieve and and I hope this does kick start a little bit more of putting a little more freedom and choice back at the players’ hands.”

In a statement, NWSL Commissioner Jessica Berman applauded the significant contract agreement.

“Given our vision to be the best league in the world, we determined that this was the right time to align with global standards and achieve long term labor peace. This CBA gives us agency over our business and gives the players agency over their careers,” Berman said. “Our new agreement revolutionizes the game, raises standards, and innovates the business. On behalf of our Board of Governors, I want to thank our players and their representative leadership at the NWSLPA for working together to make this possible.”

Pinto emphasized that the league and players’ agreement is a collective victory.

“Overall, we learned that when the players win, we all win, so we’re super excited about this accomplishment,” Pinto said.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

LGBTQ athletes take their marks on the track at the Paris Olympic Games
Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images

(PARIS) — This year’s U.S. Olympic team has a star-studded cast of LGBTQ athletes headed to Paris.

At least 29 competitors are prepared to take on the international games, according to a database compiled by LGBTQ news outlet OutSports.

These athletes are just a handful of the LGBTQ representation to expect at the Olympic Games. OutSports recorded at least 151 LGBTQ athletes representing countries around the world that are set to take up the competition in Paris.

For the U.S., that representation will shine in sports across the athletic spectrum — from basketball to rowing to rugby — putting a spotlight on a community facing growing anti-LGBTQ sentiment across the globe.

“LGBTQ athletes have likely competed in the Olympics and Paralympics since the very first games in history, ” said LGBTQ advocacy group GLAAD in a statement. “Today, more athletes than ever are comfortable being out as their true, authentic selves and are embraced and supported by fans, fellow competitors, and sponsors.”

On the track — and in the field — you’ll find some newly minted Olympians to watch and some fan favorites aiming for gold.

Here are some U.S. LGBTQ athletes taking on the Athletics program this summer:

Nikki Hiltz, a transgender and nonbinary athlete, will be competing in the 1500-meter race as the U.S. record holder in the mile and 2023 national champion in the 1500-meter.

“I just feel so grateful for all the queer and trans people who have come before me,” Hiltz, 29, told ABC News in an interview. “I want to be that for the next generation. And yeah, it’s — it’s hard to be something that you can’t see. And so I just think representation and visibility is what helped me so much growing up. So, yeah, I just want to do that for even just one kid who watches the Olympics, maybe sees themselves in me, like it’ll be all worth it.”

Hiltz was awarded by the LGBTQ sport advocacy group Athlete Ally this year for their activism promoting inclusivity on the track and fundraising to support the next generation of LGBTQ athletes in the sport, which includes the creation of a Pride 5K to raise money for LGBTQ nonprofits.

“The global athletic community changes for the better when pioneers like Nikki Hiltz pave the way forward by being proudly and authentically who they are,” said Hudson Taylor, Founder and Executive Director of Athlete Ally. “Nikki is a true champion for inclusion on and off the track, and we’re thrilled to honor them at the Action Awards.”

Sha’Carri Richardson, an openly bisexual woman, will be competing in the 100-meter dash at this year’s Paris games.

Richardson, 24, began her rise to stardom in 2019, when she broke two world records in the under-20 athletics age category at the NCAA Division I Outdoor Championships.

Now, she’s the fastest woman in the world, winning the 100-meter dash at world and U.S. competitions in 2023.

Richardson’s win at this year’s U.S. Olympic trials was recorded as the fastest women’s time in the competition by any woman this year, according to World Athletics.

Nico Young, who is the first out gay man on the U.S. Olympic track team, will be competing in the 10,000-meter run at the age of 21.

Young is a two-time NCAA Indoor Champion, winning the 3,000 meter and the 5,000 meter, according to Team USA. He is also a two-time NCAA Cross-Country Champion.

Raven Saunders, an out lesbian who goes by they/them pronouns, is already a two-time Olympian and one-time Olympic silver medalist in shot put.

Saunders, 28, began throwing shot put and discus in the ninth grade and set the all-time national high school girls record in the shot put, according to Team USA. Looking back, Saunders is an athletic success story as they head to their third Olympic Games.

“Young and old black people you are beautiful you are worthy you are amazing!!!!” read their post on Instagram of the symbol. “LGBTQIA people you are beautiful you are worthy you are amazing!!! If you are mentally struggling no matter who and where you in the are in world I SEE YOU, IM FIGHTING FOR YOU and I NEED, GOD, I NEED YOU TO KEEP FIGHTING FOR YOURSELF!!!”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

