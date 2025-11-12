Alexander brothers, luxury real estate brokers, must face sex trafficking charges, judge rules

Oren Alexander, Tal Alexander and Alon Alexander attend Chanukah With The Stars Gala, Dec. 10, 2014, at Harmonie Club in New York. (J Grassi/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — A federal judge in New York decided the wealthy Alexander brothers must face charges they conspired for more than a decade to drug, sexually assault and rape dozens of women, rejecting the luxury real estate brokers’ attempt to dismiss the indictment by arguing it is legally deficient.

The judge, Valerie Caproni, agreed to dismiss one of the charges, attempted sex trafficking, ruling it falls outside the statute of limitations. 

She ruled the rest of the charges in the sex trafficking case must stand.

“As much as Defendants want to characterize the charged conduct as just men behaving badly, that is not what the Indictment charges,” Caproni wrote in her order, entered on Wednesday. “The charges are that three grown men conspired to entice women and girls to travel in interstate and foreign commerce, to provide things of value to those women and girls, and to use force and drugs in order to have sexual contact with those victims.”

Former luxury real estate brokers Tal and Oren Alexander and their brother Alon have pleaded not guilty. They argued, in part, that the indictment should be dismissed because the federal government was seeking to prosecute a local crime of sex trafficking. The judge rejected the argument.

“This is far from a ‘local’ crime; it stretches from Martha’s Vineyard to New York to Florida to Israel and involves the movement of women and girls from various Points A to various Points B where they would be, as planned by Defendants, sexually assaulted. Prosecuting this case federally simply does not run afoul of the balance between federal and state authority,” Caproni wrote.

The brothers are next due in court on Nov. 24.

Oren and Tal Alexander gained notoriety in New York’s luxury real estate market through their company, Alexander Group, and have been under federal investigation alongside Oren’s twin, Alon, since late 2024.

They have been accused of luring women to nightclubs and parties, then drugging and sexually assaulting them.

Oren Alexander’s lawyer, Richard Klugh, said earlier this year the charges were misguided and lacked merit. Defense attorney Deanna Paul, who is representing Tal, called the allegations “speculative” earlier this year.

Alon Alexander’s attorney, Howard Srebnick, said in response to the May superseding indictment that Alon “passed a lie detector test, administered by a former, senior FBI polygraph examiner, establishing his innocence to the accusations in the earlier version of the indictment.”

The brothers are being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn awaiting trial, which is currently scheduled for January.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

2 NYPD officers face departmental misconduct charges in fatal shooting of 19-year-old Win Rozario
NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch speaks during a press conference on Public Safety at City Hall on June 03, 2025 in New York City. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Two NYPD officers will face departmental misconduct charges in the fatal shooting of 19-year-old Win Rozario after he had called 911 during what his family said was a mental distress episode, a police department spokesman confirmed to ABC News.

Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch is charging officers Salvatore Alongi and Matthew Cianfrocco with using excessive force against Rozario when they shot him five times after they say he lunged at them with a pair of scissors in his home in the Ozone Park neighborhood of Queens in March 2024.

Alongi and Cianfrocco were responding to a 911 call from Rozario, who was experiencing what his family said to be a mental distress episode, according to released body camera footage.

The officers entered the apartment, and Rozario at one point grabbed a pair of scissors from a chair in the kitchen and ran at the officers, as his mother, Notan Ava Costa, tried to restrain him, according to police body cam footage. Alongi and Cianfrocco tased Rozario before shooting him five times.

“They shot him with the tasers, and my brother didn’t really go down,” Utsho Rozario, Win Rozario’s younger brother, who was present at the shooting, said in an interview. “So one of the cops pulled out a gun and shot him as my mother was still hugging him.”

Initially, police leaders said the officers’ actions had been within departmental guidelines, as found by an investigator in the Civilian Complaint Review Board, the oversight agency that reviews complaints against NYPD officers.

John Chell, the department’s chief of patrol at the time of the shooting, said the situation was “quite hectic, chaotic and dangerous right away,” and the officers were within their authority to tase and shoot Rozario to de-escalate the situation.

However, last week, the Civilian Complaint Review Board voted to overrule the investigator who found Alongi and Cianfrocco innocent, finding the pair of officers in violation of using excessive force and abusing their authority.

Patrick Hendry, the president of the Police Benevolent Association, the union that represents NYPD officers, believes the charges against Alongi and Cianfrocco are unjustified and unfair.

“The board simply rubber-stamps its investigators’ findings in almost every other case. But in this case, they threw those findings away because they didn’t fit a predetermined outcome. The data shows that there are only a few board members who are ever willing to stand up and make an independent decision based on the facts and the law. The rest are either too afraid of the anti-police extremists, or they are extremists themselves. Either way, they have deprived these police officers and all police officers of the fairness guaranteed by the (City) Charter,” Hendry said.

An inquiry into the shooting by New York Attorney General Letitia James’s office is ongoing; there have been no criminal charges filed against them.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Nearly 900 flights canceled in US early Wednesday
Travelers walk through Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport on Nov. 11, 2025 in Arlington, Virginia. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — At least 893 flights were canceled in the United States on Wednesday morning, with departures from the busy hubs of Chicago, Denver and Atlanta leading the list of the most cancellations, according to FlightAware.

Another 1,117 flights had been delayed as of about 1 p.m. ET, according to FlightAware.

Chicago O’Hare International topped the tracker’s list of cancellations, with 45 as of about 1 p.m. local time. Next was Denver with 43 and Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson with 37.

Wednesday’s flight cancellations appeared set to continue a dayslong streak of headaches at American airports, which were operating under duress amid a federal government shutdown.

The cancellations and delays have slowly crept down throughout the week, however, as Congress appeared ready to end the shutdown. The House of Representatives was set to vote on the bill Wednesday night.

As of 8:30 a.m. ET, there were no staffing issues with the exception of the ongoing shortage unrelated to the shutdown at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey, according to Cirium, an aviation analytics company.

More than 1,200 flights in the U.S. were canceled on Tuesday, while another 2,600 were delayed. Winter weather that caused headaches in the Midwest and East on Monday and Tuesday were also no longer a factor for airports on Wednesday.

The Federal Aviation Administration continues to limit capacity at 40 major U.S. airports. Many federal employees, including Transportation Security Administration staffers, were working without pay as the partisan impasse dragged on in Washington.  

And while things have improved, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy warned the cancellations could cause major issues this weekend if the shutdown does not come to an end.

“If the government doesn’t open, it’s going to radically slow down,” Duffy said during a press conference on Tuesday. “If this doesn’t open, you might have airlines that say, ‘We’re going to ground our planes.’ That’s how serious this is.”

Airlines have not received any guidance on whether flight reductions will be adjusted once the shutdown ends, according to Chris Sununu, the president and CEO of Airlines for America, a trade association representing U.S. carriers.

Unless another directive is issued by the FAA, airlines plan to implement an 8% flight reduction on Thursday and a 10% reduction on Friday, Sununu said.

Once the government shutdown ends, it will take about a week before air travel operations return to normal, Sununu said. If the shutdown ends this week, smooth travel is expected over the Thanksgiving holiday, he said.

“There’s still plenty of time to make sure that everything over the Thanksgiving week goes off as originally planned,” Sununu said during a press conference on Wednesday.

ABC News’ Ayesha Ali contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Police looking to identify apparently abducted woman and possible kidnapper in video of possible abduction
Wichita Police Department

(NEW YORK) — Police in Kansas are asking the public for help in identifying a woman who was seen on surveillance video being taken by force by an unidentified man, according to authorities.

The Wichita Police Department said that the incident happened early Sunday morning at approximately 2 a.m. in the 1400 block of North Volutsia in Wichita, though the circumstances that led up to the abduction are currently unclear.

“At this time, we have not been able to identify the female and male seen in the video,” the Wichita Police department said on social media. “Exploring all options, we’ve reached out to our regional and federal law enforcement partners for additional assistance.”

Authorities also processed the audio and reduced the background noise in hopes that someone will recognize her voice.

The Wichita Police Department is now asking for the community’s help in identifying and locating the female and anybody that recognizes her or might have any information about her identity or whereabouts should reach out to the Wichita Police Department immediately.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.