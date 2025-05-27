Alexis Bledel on her surprise return for ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ series finale

(SPOILER ALERT) Alexis Bledel returns to Gilead in the series finale of The Handmaid’s Tale.

The actress exited the show after season 4, but made the decision to return to her role as Emily/Ofglen in the series finale, which debuted on Tuesday. Bledel told The Hollywood Reporter it felt right to return to tie up some loose ends and reconcile with Elisabeth Moss‘ June.

“It felt right to bring closure to Emily’s journey and offer the audience a sense of completion,” Bledel said. “[Creator] Bruce [Miller] put together such a kind and talented group, and so many of the original crew were still there in season six. The production runs like a well-oiled machine — everyone brings their best.”

Bledel said it was an “immediate yes” when she was asked back to the show. Moss was equally excited about the idea of Bledel returning.

“I said to [Miller] at the time, ‘You realize now that you’ve told me that, we have to do it?'” Moss said. “And she wanted to do it from the beginning. She didn’t need convincing at all. My first official scene on day one was with Alexis. So it meant a lot to get to work with her again.”

The series finale of The Handmaid’s Tale is available to stream on Hulu.

Freddie Prinze Jr., Jennifer Love Hewitt star in ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ sequel trailer
The trailer for the I Know What You Did Last Summer sequel has arrived.

Sony Pictures released the official trailer for the horror film on Tuesday. Madelyn Cline stars with some familiar faces in the movie, which comes to theaters on July 18.

Releasing over 25 years after the original film, this movie’s plot follows a deadly car accident that causes five friends to cover up their involvement. They make a pact to keep it all a secret.

“A year later, their past comes back to haunt them and they’re forced to confront a horrifying truth: someone knows what they did last summer…and is hell-bent on revenge,” according to the film’s official synopsis. “As one by one the friends are stalked by a killer, they discover this has happened before, and they turn to two survivors of the legendary Southport Massacre of 1997 for help.”

That’s right — joining the new crew are members of the 1997 film’s original cast, Freddie Prinze Jr. and Jennifer Love Hewitt. The trailer also shows a photo of Sarah Michelle Gellar‘s Helen Shivers through a quick shot of her gravesite.

Along with Cline, the new group of teenagers in this film includes Chase Sui Wonders, Sarah Pidgeon, Tyriq Withers and Jonah Hauer-King.

“I just have one question,” Hewitt’s Julie James says to Cline in the trailer. “What did you do last summer?”

Lola Tung and Nicholas Alexander Chavez also star in the film.

Jennifer Kaytin Robinson directs the new I Know What You Did Last Summer from a screenplay she and Sam Lansky wrote based on a story by Robinson and Leah McKendrick.

Jason Issacs reveals who he wants to play Lucius Malfoy in ‘Harry Potter’ series
Jason Issacs is passing his wand over to another wizard.

The actor, who played Lucius Malfoy in the Harry Potter films, has a specific actor in mind to take over the role for the upcoming HBO TV series. In fact, Issacs would like to see the role gender-swapped, he told Variety in a recent interview.

Meryl Streep,” Issacs said when asked who he would cast in the part. “She can do anything, that woman. There’s literally no limit to what she can do.”

As for any advice for those entering the Wizarding World, Issacs said he doesn’t have any to give.

“I wouldn’t have any advice at all. Why would I bother? I know some of the people they’re casting already. They’re brilliant actors. It’s going to be fantastic, and the last thing they need is advice from some old fart like me,” Issacs said.

HBO announced in June 2024 that Francesca Gardiner will serve as the series’ showrunner, while Mark Mylod will executive produce and direct episodes. The network also released an official synopsis for the show at that time.

The show “will be a faithful adaptation of the beloved Harry Potter book series by author and executive producer J.K. Rowling,” the synopsis reads. “The series will feature a new cast to lead a new generation of fandom, full of the fantastic detail and much-loved characters Harry Potter fans have loved for over twenty-five years.”

Oliver Jackson-Cohen on the true story of ‘The World Will Tremble’
Oliver Jackson-Cohen stars in The World Will Tremble, the new film that tells the true story of how a group of Polish Jewish prisoners escaped from the first Nazi death camp during World War II.

Directed by Lior Geller, the film follows the previously untold story of the first eyewitness account of the Holocaust. Jackson-Cohen plays Solomon Wiener, who was held captive as a gravedigger and had to bury his own, before he and fellow prisoner Michael Podchlebnik, played by Jeremy Neumark Jones in the film, decided to escape.

Both Wiener and Podchlebnik lost their families to the Nazis. They escaped the prison camp Chelmno not for themselves, but instead for other Jews and in an attempt to warn the rest of the world about the horrific scale of the Nazi crimes.

“It’s a shame to say I didn’t know how it all began, never really stopped to think about the intricacies of how this process kind of ran,” Jackson-Cohen said. “It was sort of quite an eye-opener and quite an arresting thing also to know that every single thing in the script is an entirely true story. So it’s quite sobering.”

This is the only film to portray Chelmno on screen. Additionally, there is not one book, whether academic or fiction, that depicts Wiener and Podchlebnik’s escape. Jackson-Cohen says it feels so important for their story to finally be told in this film.

“The Holocaust survivors, there are so few and in not very long there won’t be any. And we forget, with history. We like to forget,” Jackson-Cohen said. “It’s such an exceptional thing what these people went through and what they did that I think stories, and especially true stories like that, really deserve to be heard.” 

