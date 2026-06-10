‘Alice and Steve’ stars talk ruining the friendship in new Hulu series

‘Alice and Steve’ stars talk ruining the friendship in new Hulu series
Yali Topol Margalith, Jemaine Clement and Nicola Walker attend the ‘Alice and Steve’ premiere during the 2026 Tribeca Festival at SVA Theater on June 4, 2026, in New York City. (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival)

Jemaine Clement and Nicola Walker are ruining the friendship in the new Hulu comedy series Alice and Steve. The two star as the titular best friends whose relationship is tested when Steve starts dating Alice’s adult daughter, Izzy.

It’s being described as a “wrong com” instead of a rom-com, but Walker tells ABC Audio that while her character, Alice, might call it that, she believes it’s more nuanced.

“I think it’s hugely problematic and going to, you know, [be] a grenade that blows up everybody’s lives. But I don’t think it’s wrong,” she says of the relationship between Steve and the 26-year-old Izzy.

“No one is right and nobody is wrong completely, but everyone behaves appallingly at times,” she adds. “And yet you understand them and sympathize with them, I think.”

Clement says there’s “a lot of gray area” in terms of the characters’ behavior, and while he doesn’t necessarily relate to Steve, he at least feels for him.

“He is extremely lonely when we begin, and he’s just lost a good friend, a mutual friend of his and Alice’s,” Clement says. “And so he’s thinking about his entire life at that moment.” 

All six episodes of Alice and Steve are now streaming on Hulu.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Road to the Oscars 2026: Rose Byrne talks her first Oscar nomination for ‘If I Had Legs I’d Kick You’
Road to the Oscars 2026: Rose Byrne talks her first Oscar nomination for ‘If I Had Legs I’d Kick You’
Rose Byrne stars in ‘If I Had Legs I’d Kick You.’ (Logan White/A24)

The 98th annual Oscars are less than a week away. Rose Byrne received her first-ever Oscar nomination for her performance in the film If I Had Legs I’d Kick You. She’s up for best actress at the ceremony, and Byrne’s nomination is the only recognition the film received this year.

Byrne spoke to ABC Audio about what it means to represent director Mary Bronstein’s film at this year’s ceremony.

“We premiered [If I HadLegs [I’d Kick You] a year ago at Sundance. So, it’s been a year of shepherding this film. And it’s an indie film,” Byrne said, adding, “So it was a smaller budget for advertising stuff.”

Despite all of that, Byrne said the film has connected and made an impact.

“It’s been truly an extraordinary experience,” Byrne said. “I just couldn’t anticipate how people have received it. It’s been really varied. What people’s takeaway from the film is [that] it’s very interpretive and it is a real expression of feeling. And I think that’s just been a highlight to be part of something that’s very compelling, and polarizing and moving.”

All of that has been “really, really cool,” she said, but even better is that she gets to represent the film as its only nomination.

“To have this recognition, it’s really recognition for the film, because the character is the film and the film is the character,” Byrne said, before speaking on what she’s enjoyed most about this awards season.

“It’s been fun to meet people I love, meet people I admire,” Byrne said. “It’s incredible, obviously, I’m the fan.” 

The Oscars will take place Sunday at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood. The show will air live on ABC and will also stream live on Hulu.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Kit Connor, Taika Waititi to star in ‘Charlie vs. the Chocolate Factory﻿’
Kit Connor, Taika Waititi to star in ‘Charlie vs. the Chocolate Factory﻿’
Kit Connor attends the Los Angeles premiere of A24’s ‘Warfare’ at DGA Theater Complex on March 27, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. (Savion Washington/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

Get ready for a brand-new world of pure imagination.

Kit Connor and Taika Waititi are set to lend their voices to the upcoming animated film Charlie vs. the Chocolate Factory.

Connor will star as Charlie Paley, while Waititi will lend his voice to Willy Wonka. The film is set for a 2027 Netflix release.

It follows Willy Wonka, who has spent years after the golden ticket contest behind bars for the crime of turning a child into a blueberry. After he’s served his time, Wonka returns to his chocolate factory only to find a new foe in teenager Charlie Paley. Charlie and his friends hatch a plot to break into the factory, take a priceless Wonka bar and save their homes from eviction.

“I’m so excited to enter the wonderful world of Wonka. I was immediately caught by the early concept art and the directors’ vision for the film — capturing the spirit and heart that made the original story so special, whilst imbuing it with something so fresh and unique,” Connor said in a press release. “It’s such a fun representation of the London that I know. This new adventure is going to surprise audiences around the world. You’re in for a treat!”

Jared Stern and Elaine Bogan will direct the film that is from the animators at Sony Pictures Imageworks aka the studio behind Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and KPop Demon Hunters.

“Our directors, Jared and Elaine, have a bold vision befitting this new adventure whilst remaining sympathetic to the legacy, and I’m thrilled to play my part in bringing Willy Wonka to life in animated form,” Waititi said. “He is so special to me, and the opportunity to voice such an iconic, eccentric candy genius — if a little mischievous at times — is hugely exciting.”

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

In brief: ‘The Odyssey’ gets an R rating and more
In brief: ‘The Odyssey’ gets an R rating and more

Christopher Nolan fans scrambled to get tickets to his upcoming film The Odyssey on Thursday. Variety reports demand for IMAX screenings and other premium large format screenings of the film was so high this week that AMC’s ticketing app paused briefly. Those attempting to buy tickets also waited in virtual queues for up to an hour. Nolan’s take on Homer’s epic also received an R rating, the outlet reports, making it one of the most expensive R-rated movies in history. The film arrives in theaters on July 17 …

Joshua Jackson has joined the season 3 cast of Your Friends & Neighbors. Deadline reports that Jackson has joined the ensemble in a major recurring role. He joins season 3 newcomer Michelle Monaghan, who will be a series regular. The news comes ahead of the show’s season 2 finale, which debuts on Friday …

Devil May Cry has been renewed for a third and final season. Netflix announced that the animated series has been renewed for season 3, which will end the adaptation of the popular Capcom game. Adi Shankar showruns the series about the portal between the human and demon realms and the demon-hunter-for-hire named Dante in the middle of it all …

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