Alicia Silverstone shares update on ‘Clueless’ TV show: ‘Really excited about it’

Stacey Dash and Alicia Silverstone walking and talking on their mobile phones in a scene from the film ‘Clueless.'(Paramount Pictures/Getty Images)

Alicia Silverstone has shared an update on the Clueless TV series.

The actress spoke about what fans can expect from the upcoming Peacock show that continues the story from the 1995 Amy Heckerling film while guesting on Today.

“I’m really excited about it,” Silverstone said. “I think we’re going to try really hard. The goal is to make it honor what everyone loves about Clueless and Cher.”

Silverstone also said she wants to pay tribute to the source material but also create something new.

“So we want to honor that, but also bring something fresh and new to it. I’m confident that we’ll be able to do that, but we’re in baby stages right now,” Silverstone said.

Clueless was inspired by Jane Austen‘s classic novel, Emma. It follows a wealthy teenage girl from Beverly Hills as she plays matchmaker to two of her lonely teachers, gives a new friend a makeover and navigates her own love life.

Mikey Madison, Jeremy Allen White and Jeremy Strong eyeing roles in ‘The Social Network’ sequel: Report
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Tiffany & Co., David Jon/Getty Images for FX Networks

Several big stars are eyeing roles in Aaron Sorkin‘s upcoming sequel to The Social Network.

Mikey Madison and Jeremy Allen White are circling the film’s lead roles while Jeremy Strong is the supposed front-runner to take on the part of Mark Zuckerberg, according to Deadline.

ABC Audio has reached out to reps for Madison, White and Strong for comment.

Sorkin wrote the script for the upcoming film and will direct it for Sony Pictures. The high-profile sequel is inspired by a series of articles Jeff Horwitz wrote for The Wall Street Journal, known as The Facebook Files.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, if offers are made, Madison would play Frances Haugen, a data engineer and whistleblower, while White would play Horwitz.

Haugen went to the Securities and Exchange Commission and The Wall Street Journal with information on how Facebook’s own reporting showed the negative effects the platform was having on children and teens, as well as how misinformation from the platform caused violence and also contributed to the Jan. 6, 2021, attempted coup in Washington, D.C.

David Fincher directed The Social Network, which arrived in theaters in 2010. It earned eight Oscar nominations, including best actor for Jesse Eisenberg, who portrayed Zuckerberg. Sorkin won best adapted screenplay for writing its script.

‘Dukes of Hazzard’ stars pay tribute to co-star Rick Hurst, who has died at 79
CBS via Getty Images

Dukes of Hazzard stars John Schneider and Tom Wopat have responded to reports that their former co-star Rick Hurst has passed away at the age of 79. Hurst played Cletus Hogg on the popular series.

Schneider wrote on Facebook, “You were [a] remarkable force for humanity, sanity and comedy my friend. Heaven is a safer and more organized place with you in it.”

He added, “We’ll keep the race going and people laughing until we meet again!”

Wopat called Hurst a “true friend, a fine actor and an all around good guy” in his tribute on Instagram.

“He was handed the unenviable task of replacing Sonny Shroyer as Sheriff Rosco’s sidekick,” Wopat continued. “He did an amazing job of accomplishing this with panache and characteristic humility. Rick will be deeply missed.”

Hurst’s death was first announced by Dukes of Hazzard co-star Ben Jones. He shared the news on the Facebook page of his Dukes of Hazzard museum, Cooter’s Place, named after his character.

“It doesn’t seem right that Rick Hurst passed away this afternoon,” Jones wrote on Thursday. “When something so unexpected happens, it is ‘harder to process’, as the current expression goes.”

He added, “We have always thought of our Cooter’s friends as ‘Hazzard Nation’, Well, Hazzard Nation is sure going to miss Rick Hurst down here around ‘Cooters’, but his presence will always be near us. Rest in Peace, old friend!”

Dukes of Hazzard, which ran on CBS from 1979 to 1985, followed cousins Bo and Luke Duke, played by Schneider and Wopat, respectively, who live in rural Georgia and drive a customized 1969 Dodge Charger nicknamed the General Lee. Hurst’s character, Cletus, was a deputy and the cousin of the town’s corrupt county commissioner Boss Hogg, played by Sorrell Booke.

Jon Hamm, Amanda Peet tease ‘Your Friends & Neighbors’ season 2
Apple

Your Friends & Neighbors aired its season 1 finale Friday on Apple TV+.

The show, which stars Jon Hamm as fired hedge fund manager and thief Andrew “Coop” Cooper, was renewed for season 2 before the first episode dropped on April 11.

ABC Audio spoke to Hamm and his co-star Amanda Peet about what fans can expect in the second season, which is currently in production.

“We were very pleased to get that news from Apple,” Hamm said of the season 2 renewal.

Hamm said to prepare for things to get even more outrageous in the next season.

“I think we’ve established … over the course of the first season Coop trying to manage so many things that seem to be unmanageable. And I think that will hopefully continue in season 2. I think his life will become a little more stable. And yet at the same time, his situation will become a little more outrageous for sure.”

Peet said she was thrilled about returning for another season of the show.

“I feel so lucky that we got renewed. I just have never had that happen in my life,” Peet said.

At the time of the interview, Peet said she hadn’t been told what was going to happen in season 2, and that she was “dying to know myself.”

Peet offered up a few ideas and themes for where the series could go.

“I really like stories in which there is this constant theme or conceit where it’s like, ‘Do I really know you? Do I really? Is the person lying next to me — or who I’ve known for this many years — really who I think they are?’ So I think that’s really fun. How is that gonna unfold between Mel and Coop? I really, I can’t wait.”

