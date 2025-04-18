Alicia Silverstone to executive produce, star in new ‘Clueless’ TV series

Alicia Silverstone to executive produce, star in new ‘Clueless’ TV series
Alicia Silverstone

Alicia Silverstone is “totally buggin,'” because a Clueless TV series is in development.

Good Morning America has learned of the new series, which will star Silverstone in her iconic role as Cher Horowitz.

The actress will also co-executive produce with Amy Heckerling and Robert Lawrence. Josh Schwartz, Stephanie Savage and Jordan Weiss will executive produce and co-write the series.

Silverstone took to Instagram on Thursday to share the news.

“Totally buggin’… in the best way (Swipe to see why),” she wrote in the caption of the post, which featured a screenshot of a Variety article, as well as a gif and a photo of her character, Cher.

The new series, which will stream on Peacock, is a follow-up to the 1995 film, a coming-of-age teen comedy that follows Cher, a shallow, rich and socially successful teen from Beverly Hills who plays matchmaker with her teachers and friends and helps the new girl in school, Tai (Brittany Murphy), gain popularity after a makeover.

The film was a loose adaptation of the Jane Austen novel Emma.

In addition to Silverstone and Murphy, the film starred Stacey Dash, Paul Rudd, Donald Faison and Elisa Donovan.

‘The Angry Birds Movie 3’ coming to theaters in 2027
Those angry birds are back for more.

Paramount Pictures has announced that The Angry Birds Movie 3 will soar into theaters on Jan. 29, 2027. John Rice will direct the third film based on the video game from a script by Thurop Van Orman.

Red, Chuck, Silver and Bomb will return to the big screen, again played by the returning voice cast of Jason Sudeikis, Josh Gad, Rachel Bloom and Danny McBride.

Newcomers lending their voice this time around are Emma Myers, Keke Palmer, Tim Robinson, Lily James, Marcello Hernandez, Walker Scobell, Sam Richardson, Anna Cathcart, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Nikki Glaser, James Austin Johnson and Psalm West.

Sony Pictures distributed the first two films in the Angry Birds franchise. The Angry Birds Movie was released in 2016, while its sequel The Angry Birds Movie 2 came to theaters in 2019.

“We’re very excited to be partnering with Paramount Pictures and extremely proud of our incredible cast,” the film’s producer, John Cohen, said in a statement. “Not only do we have Jason, Josh, Rachel and Danny returning to voice their fantastic characters, but they’re surrounded by an all-star ensemble of comedic talent. These are some of the funniest people out there today, and we’re so thrilled to have them all on board.”

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ renewed for 22nd season at ABC
Grey’s Anatomy is coming back for more.

The long-running ABC medical drama has been renewed for a 22nd season, a representative for ABC confirmed to Good Morning America on Thursday.

Along with the Grey’s Anatomy news, ABC announced a group of show returns for the upcoming 2025-26 television season.

9-1-1 is set to return for its ninth season. The Rookie, starring Nathan Fillion, is coming back for its eighth season. Shifting Gears is returning for season 2, and Will Trent is set to return for a fourth season.

With Thursday’s announcement, the Shonda Rhimes-created Grey’s Anatomy cements itself as the longest-running primetime medical drama in TV history, a title the show has held since 2019. The show also claims the title for longest-running primetime series in ABC history.

Season 21, which kicked off in September, picked up in the aftermath of the season 20 finale, which saw Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) at odds with Catherine Fox (Debbie Allen).

One Tree Hill actress Sophia Bush has joined the cast in the latest season, playing the role of Dr. Cass Beckman, a trauma surgeon at Seattle Presbyterian whose husband is David Beckman, a cardiothoracic surgeon at Grey Sloan Memorial.

Disney is the parent company of ABC, ABC News and Good Morning America.

In brief: J.K. Simmons joins Brad Pitt in ‘Heart of the Beast’ and more
J.K. Simmons has joined Brad Pitt in his upcoming film Heart of the Beast. Deadline first reported the news on Monday. It marks the second time Simmons will work with director David Ayer and the third time he’ll star in a film with Pitt. The Paramount Pictures movie will follow a former Army special forces soldier and his retired combat dog as they battle for survival in the Alaskan wilderness after a plane crash …

AMC Networks has renewed their series Dark Winds for a fourth season. The network announced the renewal ahead of the show’s season 3 premiere. It returns for its latest season on March 9. The upcoming season 4, which begins shooting in March, will consist of eight, hour-long episodes, and will mark the directorial debut of the show’s star and executive producer, Zahn McClarnon. It will premiere on AMC and AMC+ sometime in 2026 …

Charlie Kaufman‘s latest project has found its stars. Deadline reports that Eddie Redmayne, Tessa Thompson and Patsy Ferran will star in Later the War, which Kaufman will write and direct. The filmmaker adapted the script from the short story Debby’s Dream House by Iddo Gefen. While plot details about the film adaptation are unknown, the short story follows a man who makes dreams for people, before he ultimately starts creating nightmares for them …

