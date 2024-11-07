‘Alien: Romulus’ coming to Hulu on Nov. 21

The movie from director Fede Alvarez stars Cailee Spaeny, David Jonsson, Archie Renaux, Isabela Merced, Spike Fearn and Aileen Wu and “takes the phenomenally successful Alien franchise back to its iconic roots,” according to 20th Century Studios.
The movie centers on a group of young space salvagers who “come face-to-face with the most relentless and deadly life form in the universe.”
Alien: Romulus was Certified Fresh on the review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes and has earned more than $315 million worldwide since its release on Aug. 16.
20th Century Studios is a division of Disney, the parent company of ABC News.
The Scottish actor took to Instagram over the weekend to share a slideshow of images from his 11-year, eight-season and 101-episode tenure playing Jamie Fraser as filming on the beloved Starz series’ eighth and final season officially wrapped.
“What a journey,” he wrote alongside the snaps. “So many memories, incredible people I have been fortunate to work with and now can call friends.”
Heughan went on to shout out Diana Gabaldon, who wrote the books the show is based on, as well as his Irish co-star Caitriona Balfe, who he called “my brilliant partner in crime.”
“Today marks the final day of filming on the final season of #Outlander. Words cannot express the gratitude owed to each and every hard-working cast and crew member who brought this incredible series to life and every single fan who supports it with passion, creativity, and dedication,” the show’s post reads. “Outlander really is more than just a show, it’s a family, and while filming might be ending, there’s so much more to this journey that’s just beginning.”
Also included in the show’s post is a slideshow featuring cast members holding clapboards and sharing what they wanted to take from the set after filming wrapped.
Heughan revealed he’d like to take Jamie’s kilt home with him, while Balfe hilariously shared on her clapboard that she’ll be taking “a nap.”
The second half of Outlander season 7 premieres Nov. 22 on Starz. No premiere date for the eighth and final season has yet been announced.
If Ariana Grande ever decides to give up singing and acting, she could always play Vegas as an impressionist. She showed off her incredible gift for mimicry on the Oct. 12 edition of Saturday Night Live, which she was hosting for the first time since 2016.
Ari kicked off the show with a monologue in which she swore to keep it “low-key,” and then busted out a song that was all about how she wasn’t going to do any number of things, which she, of course, did. One of them was doing vocal impressions, followed by her impersonating Britney Spears, Miley Cyrus and Gwen Stefani in rapid succession. “Either way, this much is clear/ If you’re looking for a diva, don’t look over here,” she sang, while striking a diva pose.
She then went on to appear in nearly every sketch. Some highlights:
She and Chloe Finemando dueling, spot-on Jennifer Coolidge impressions in a fake commercial for Maybelline — which causes Ari to briefly break and start laughing.
Ari plays a highly competitive mom who verbally abuses her son’s boyfriend, played by Bowen Yang, as a way of testing whether or not he’s “strong” enough to be with her “weak” son. She and Yang, her Wicked co-star, share a kiss at the end.
In a short called My Best Friend’s House, Ari plays a young girl who sings about how she loves how her bestie’s house smells — only to learn that her best friend’s dad is a serial killer.
In Renaissance Italy, Ariana plays a young boy whose parents castrated him to preserve his super-high singing voice — a real thing that was done back then. This gives Ari the chance to sing “Twist and Shout” at the very top end of her register.
Ari and the female SNL castmembers sing an “Espresso” parody as bridesmaids detailing what they got up to at the bride’s bachelorette weekend. Spoiler alert: The marriage is over.
Martin Scorsese has added his name to the list of famous fans who are mourning Kris Kristofferson, whom he directed in the 1974 film Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore.
Kristofferson played David, Ellen Burstyn‘s eventual love interest in the film, which also saw supporting turns from two of Scorsese’s subsequent Taxi Driver co-stars, Jodie Foster and Harvey Keitel.
Scorsese noted in a statement, “Right now, I’m on a small boat between Ustica and Palermo, listening to ‘Me and Bobby McGee,’ remembering Kris Kristofferson. Just like half of the world.”
Scorsese continued, “I was lucky enough to work with Kris. He was a poet. Truly. Inside and out. And a damn good actor, a remarkable screen presence. Spending time with Kris when we made Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore was one of the highlights of my life.”
The legendary director went on to express, “Onscreen or in person, he brought all of himself. He gave so much heart and humor to his character, and to all of our days shooting in Tucson.”
Scorsese added, “What a beautiful human being. What a great artist.”
Kristofferson’s death was announced Sunday with a post on his official Facebook account. In addition to his acting work, Kristofferson was famous for his songwriting, including tunes like “Bobby McGee,” “Sunday Mornin’ Comin’ Down” and “Help Me Make It Through the Night.”