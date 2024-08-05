‘Alien: Romulus’ guerilla marketing campaign sees New Yorkers struck down by facehuggers

New Yorkers are used to ignoring most stuff they see on the street, but a new guerilla marketing campaign for Alien: Romulus made even some New Yorkers pause.

Spotted by outlets including Screen Thrill, the campaign features people collapsed on the subway, hanging out of a cab window and even in the middle of Times Square, convulsing with “breathing” replicas of the alien parasites known as facehuggers covering their faces.

Back in April, Romulus director Fede Álvarez showed off his new “favorite toy,” an extremely creepy facehugger prop that can skitter around the floor via remote control.

The Romulus campaign is similar to another viral effort from 20th Century Studios, when replicas of the ape men from Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes patrolled California’s Venice Beach on horseback.

Alien: Romulus hits theaters Aug. 16.

20th Century Studios is a division of ABC News’ parent company, Disney.

In Brief: ‘Roseanne’ co-star Martin Mull dead at 80, and more
In Brief: ‘Roseanne’ co-star Martin Mull dead at 80, and more

Martin Mull, the comic, actor and musician best known for roles in Roseanne, Clue, Sabrina the Teenage Witch and many others, has died at age 80, according to his daughter. “I am heartbroken to share that my father passed away at home on June 27th, after a valiant fight against a long illness,” Maggie Mull wrote on her Instagram. His rep, Jennifer Craig, confirmed Mull’s death to ABC News: “Yes this is sadly true.” His pretentious talk show host Barth Gimble in the short-lived, but cult favorite 1977 talk show satire Fernwood 2 Night, with Fred Willard playing his sidekick, introduced Mull and his comedic sensibility to America. Mull also made notable appearances on shows including Arrested Development, Two and a Half Men, Community and Veep. Mull’s memorable film roles included Mr. Mom, as the supercilious boss of Terri Garr‘s character …

Domenic Rains, who plays Dr. Crockett Marcel on the NBC medical drama Chicago Med, is leaving the series after four seasons, according to Deadline. It’s still not known if he’ll reprise his role as a guest star in the show’s upcoming 10th season. Marcel was introduced as a recurring character at the start of season 5, with Rains promoted to a series regular shortly after. He also appeared on the other One Chicago series in crossovers …

Apple TV+ has canceled The Big Door Prize after two seasons, according to TV Line. The comedy centered on “a small town that is forever changed when a mysterious machine appears in the general store, promising to reveal each resident’s true life potential,” according to the streaming service. BridesmaidsChris O’Dowd and A Black Lady Sketch Show‘s Gabrielle Dennis starred in the series …

Emily Bader, Tom Blyth to star in film adaptation of Emily Henry’s ‘People We Meet On Vacation’
Amanda Edwards/Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

The two main stars of the highly anticipated film adaptation of People We Meet On Vacation by Emily Henry have been revealed.

On Friday, Netflix announced that My Lady Jane actress Emily Bader and The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes actor Tom Blyth will play Poppy and Alex, the two main characters of Henry’s beloved romance novel.

The book follows Poppy and Alex, two best friends who live apart but reunite each summer for a weeklong vacation, “until two years ago, when they ruined everything,” a synopsis for the novel reads.

When Poppy finds herself “stuck in a rut,” she “decides to convince her best friend to take one more vacation together — lay everything on the table, make it all right,” the synopsis continues.

Henry shared in her newsletter why Bader and Blyth were the perfect Poppy and Alex.

“They are PERFECT,” she wrote. “He’s so stoic, repressed, quietly repressed, quietly hilarious. She’s an irresistible rascal with a secret softness.”

Henry added that after seeing Blyth and Bader’s chemistry read, she used the word “irresistible” to describe “the magic of them together.”

“I wish I could just show you now but the good news is, we are MOVING so you will get to fall in love with them very soon,” she told her fans. “I hope you are even a fraction as excited as I am right now for this film. I know how terrifying it is to loosen our grips on this story enough to let new people into the mix.”

Netflix also shared a video on Instagram of the moment Bader found out over Zoom that she was cast as Poppy.

“Are you kidding?!” Bader says in the video. “I’m gonna cry!”

A release date for the upcoming film has not yet been announced.

In Brief: ‘The Daily Show’ changes RNC plans after assassination attempt on Trump, and more
Comedy Central’s The Daily Show has scrapped its plan to film from Milwaukee during the Republican National Convention as a result of the attempted assassination of Donald Trump on July 13. “The Daily Show will not broadcast Monday (tomorrow) but we’ll be back up Tuesday through Thursday from our NYC studio,” the satirical news show wrote on social media. “Our apologies for the inconvenience, but due to logistical issues and the evolving situation in Milwaukee, we need to reschedule our events on the ground in Wisconsin and will look to make those up in the coming weeks.” The Daily Show had planned on broadcasting from the Marcus Performing Arts Center in Milwaukee. Stewart is scheduled to host the Thursday, July 18 show, which is the closing night of the RNC …

The Television Critics Association announced the winners of the organization’s 40th Annual TCA Awards, honoring outstanding programming from the 2023-2024 television season. FX’s Shōgun led the pack with four wins, including Outstanding Achievement in Drama and Outstanding New Program, along with Individual Achievement in Drama for star Anna Sawai. HBO/Max’s Hacks, took both comedy categories with wins for Jean Smart, including her second Individual Achievement in Comedy Award. Additionally, Twin PeaksDavid Lynch and Mark Frost were honored with the Heritage Award in recognition of the show’s enduring significance and impact. The full list of winners can be found on the TCA website

James B. Sikking, best known for playing Hill Street Blues‘ SWAT leader Lt. Howard Hunter and the father of Doogie Howser M.D., died peacefully at his Los Angeles home, of complications from Dementia, on July 13, according to TV Line. He was 90. Sikking’s TV credits also included Brooklyn South, Invasion America, Curb Your Enthusiasm and, most recently, a 2012 episode of The Closer

 

