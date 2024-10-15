‘Alien: Romulus’ now on digital

20th Century Studios

After a successful run in theaters — and just in time to creep you out for Halloween — Alien: Romulus is now available to rent or buy on digital streaming platforms. 

The 20th Century Studios follow-up to Ridley Scott‘s 1979 classic Alien and James Cameron‘s beloved 1986 sequel Aliens was directed by Fede Álvarez, who directed the micro-budgeted 2016 horror hit Don’t Breathe.

The logline teases, “While scavenging the deep ends of a derelict space station, a group of young space colonizers come face to face with the most terrifying life form in the universe.”

The digital release comes packed with supplemental extras, including a feature on how Álvarez opted for practical effects over digital wherever possible — including a close-up look of how they brought the creepy facehugger aliens to life.

Alien: Romulus is Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes with an Audience Score of 85% and made more than $349 million worldwide, the second-highest-grossing film in the Alien franchise globally.

The film comes to 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD on Dec. 3.

20th Century Studios is a division of ABC News’ parent company, Disney.

“Big, fun, nice check”: Michael Keaton doesn’t really care the Batgirl movie got shelved
Warner Bros. Discovery

In a feature in GQ, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice star Michael Keaton had a pretty plain-spoken response to Warner Bros. infamously shelving Batgirl, a film that would have had him reprising as Batman.

“Big, fun, nice check,” he said when he was asked what his feelings were about the shelving of the movie that also starred Brendan Fraser.

Keaton’s return to the rubber suit came instead in the box office disappointment The Flash.

He says of the studio’s shelving the former film, “No, I didn’t care one way or another. Big, fun, nice check,” the actor said while reportedly rubbing his fingers together.

That said, he did feel for directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah: “I like those boys. They’re nice guys. I pull for them. I want them to succeed, and I think they felt very badly, and that made me feel bad.”

Keating added with a shrug: “Me? I’m good.”

On the topic of superheroes, Keaton gave flowers to his friend and Beetlejuice franchise director Tim Burton, who took a chance casting Keaton as the Dark Knight for 1989’s Batman.

“Tim deserves enormous credit. He changed everything.” The Spider-Man: Homecoming star continued, “I can’t necessarily say this, but there’s a strong possibility there is no Marvel Universe, there is no DC Universe, without Tim Burton. He was doubted and questioned.”

Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, Martin Short talk affection and a peeing pig in ‘Only Murders” fourth season
Disney/Eric McCandless

Only Murders in the Building will launch its fourth season on Hulu Tuesday, and co-stars Selena Gomez, Steve Martin and Martin Short still can’t get enough of each other. 

When ABC Audio asked them if they’ve learned anything new about each other this season, Selena noted, “No, I just … continuously am impressed and I feel grateful that I have really wonderful influence in both Marty and Steve, and they just really keep things happy.”

She adds, “And, even if it’s hard, they’re working so hard, it’s just impressive.” 

Short expressed, “I think what’s changed is that with just the love and affection that’s grown from season to season.” But he couldn’t resist a joke: “You know, if someone had said … after one episode of the first season, ‘Selena seems upset,’ I’d say, ‘Which one is Selena'”

This season sees the trio jetting off to Los Angeles for a spell and also acting opposite a pig, who evidently was a little nervous becoming a TV star. “Well, when I was working with the pig, he peed all over Michael [Cyril Creighton],” Selena says. “And that was my first experience.”

Martin jokes, “I love working with animals. Anytime they’re on the set, it’s charming. It’s a pig, you know, you pick up a piggy, cuddle its nose … you pet the dog. It’s great. That’s the way I treat Marty.” 

Selena received her first Emmy nomination in the acting category for her work in the third season of the show. Even before she became a kid actor, she says she’s “pretty sure” she practiced her Emmy speech. “I used to hold auditions when I was 6 for my neighborhood — and I didn’t have anything they were auditioning for, I just was really interested in the process.”

Jeremy Allen White says seeing ‘The Bear’ co-stars winning Emmys is “beautiful”
Disney/Stewart Cook

In an upset, Hacks beat The Bear for Outstanding Comedy Series at Sunday night’s Emmy Awards, but the FX series still walked away with an mantel full of awards for its second season. In fact, it beat its previous record, snagging 11.

Jeremy Allen White won for a second year in a row in the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy category; Ebon Moss- Bachrach also repeated in the Best Supporting Actor category. Liza Colón-Zayas became the first Latina to win in the Supporting Actress category.

At the Creative Arts Emmys prior to Sunday’s show, White’s onscreen brother and mom, Jon Bernthal and Jamie Lee Curtis, snagged respective Emmys in the Outstanding Guest Actor and Actress categories for the series.

Backstage, White was in the mood to celebrate. “The fact that … Jamie and Bernthal won last weekend and that was so beautiful getting to see Lisa — I was … backstage and I got to go in the wings and watch her accept. And that was just the greatest.”

Jeremy also called co-star Lionel Boyce‘s nomination “so massive,” saying, “Everybody does such beautiful work on the show. And yeah, to see them recognized, it just it makes me so happy.”

Meanwhile, also backstage, Colón-Zayas says her win was for all the Tinas out there: women of a certain age who are still working hard to realize their dreams. “I really want us to … remember our worth. And we, all our voices, our stories, are compelling, they are many and they are profitable. So let’s all start paying attention.”

