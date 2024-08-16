‘Alien: Romulus’ scares up $6.5 million from sneak peeks

‘Alien: Romulus’ scares up .5 million from sneak peeks
20th Century Studios

Moviegoers were apparently ready to be scared: Alien: Romulus reportedly pulled in a solid $6.5 million from Thursday evening sneak peek showings alone.

Deadline reports that puts it in the respectable neighborhood of the sneak preview starts of summer hits A Quiet Place: Day One and Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes.

The latest film in the franchise that began with Ridley Scott‘s 1979 classic Alien was directed by Fede Álvarez, and currently has an 81% from critics and an 88% from audience members who’ve had a chance to see it early. 

Scott produced the new entry from 20th Century Studios.

The movie’s cast includes Cailee SpaenyIsabela MercedSpike FearnArchie Renaux and newcomer Aileen Wu.

20th Century Studios is a division of ABC News’ parent company, Disney.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

It’s showtime! ‘Beetlejuice’ sequel to open Venice Film Festival
It’s showtime! ‘Beetlejuice’ sequel to open Venice Film Festival
Warber Bros. Pictures

Tim Burton‘s Beetlejuice Beetlejuice will make its theatrical debut at the opening night of the 81st annual Venice Film Festival on Aug. 28.

The screening at the Sala Grande at the Palazzo del Cinema will mark the world premiere for the film, which hits theaters and IMAX stateside on Sept. 6.

The festival’s director, Alberto Barbera, said in the announcement, “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice marks the long-awaited return of one of the most iconic characters of Tim Burton’s cinema, but also the happy confirmation of the extraordinary visionary talent and the masterly realization of one of the most fascinating auteurs of his time.”

He added, “The Venice Biennale is honored and proud to host the world premiere of a work that features a surprising swing of creative imagination and driving hallucinatory rhythm.”

The new film features returning players Michael Keaton as the titular “ghost with the most,” Winona Ryder and Catherine O’Hara, as well as series newcomers Jenna Ortega, Willem Dafoe, Justin Theroux and Monica Bellucci.

 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘Law & Order’ faves Benson and Stabler to reunite again, and more
‘Law & Order’ faves Benson and Stabler to reunite again, and more

Starz has released a teaser trailer for Sweetpea, a “deviously twisted coming-of-rage story” coming to the premium cable channel in October. The six-part series stars Ella Purnell as Rhiannon, “a quiet wallflower who develops a vengeful and intoxicatingly liberating taste for murder.” Almost invisible to people at first, Rhiannon’s “killer secret” turns everything around and she becomes “a young woman capable of anything,” according to the official synopsis …

Law & Order: Organized Crime‘s Christopher Meloni tells People he’s writing a special episode for the series’ upcoming fifth season that will feature his former Law & Order: Special Victims Unit co-star Mariska Hargitay. Meloni played Detective Elliot Stabler on SVU, opposite Hargitay’s Detective Olivia Benson, from 1999 to 2011. The two reunited for a 2021 SVU episode ahead of Meloni’s return to the Law & Order universe with his Organized Crime spin-off that same year. Law & Order: Special Victims Unit airs Thursdays on NBC. Law & Order: Organized Crime, which originally aired on NBC, moves to Peacock for season 5 …

Ron Howard‘s Emmy-nominated documentary Jim Henson Idea Man will make its broadcast TV debut on ABC Aug. 11, the network has announced. The film examines Jim Henson‘s career “from his early years puppeteering on local television to the worldwide success of Sesame Street, The Muppet Show and beyond.” The doc features “unprecedented access to Jim’s personal archives,” offering “a fascinating and insightful look at a complex man whose boundless imagination inspired the world.” Jim Henson Idea Man is currently available to stream on Disney+. Disney is the parent company of ABC News …

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

“Simply not true”: Joe Manganiello on ex-Sofia Vergara’s claims behind their break-up
“Simply not true”: Joe Manganiello on ex-Sofia Vergara’s claims behind their break-up
Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Joe Manganiello is saying his piece in a new Men’s Journal feature regarding the ending of his seven-year marriage to Sofia Vergara.

As reported in January of this year, Vergara told El País, “My marriage broke up because my husband was younger; he wanted to have kids, and I didn’t want to be an old mom.”

To Men’s Journal, Manganiello said, “There’s been a lot said in the press about me wanting a family. That’s simply not true.”

He revealed, “We did try to have a family for the first year and a half. And we had a huge conversation right out of the gate during the first month we dated. I said, ‘If you’re done with kids, then I understand. Just tell me, and I’ll know what this is, and that’s okay.'”

Vergara has a 32-year-old son, Manolo, from her first marriage.

“But that wasn’t the case with her,” Manganiello continued. “And I swore to her that I would never leave if it didn’t work out. And I didn’t.”

The True Blood veteran and Deal or No Deal Island host continued, “To be painted as if I had some sort of midlife crisis, and after nine years, turned to somebody and gave them an ultimatum of, ‘Do this potentially unhealthy thing to your body, or else I’m gone’? That’s never who I was.”

He explains instead, “two people grew apart, and sometimes that happens.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.