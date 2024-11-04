Alison Brie to help cut the ribbon for the 98th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Alison Brie to help cut the ribbon for the 98th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Ralph Bavaro/NBC

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade returns this year for the 98th edition of the iconic holiday celebration.

The parade will kick off the holiday season starting at 8:30 a.m. ET on Nov. 28, and it features a whole slate of celebrities and musical artists.

Alison Brie will help kick off the parade and cut the ribbon. The actress is the star of Macy’s 2024 holiday campaign, serving as the Macy’s Gift Guide, while actor Matt Bush is by her side as her mentee.

Jonathan Bennett, Liza Colón-Zayas, Tom Kenny and Ginna Claire Mason will also make special appearances during the celebration. Members of the WNBA champion team the New York Liberty will also be featured during the parade, along with Ellie the Elephant.

“The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is a beloved tradition that marks the beginning of the holiday season for millions of live spectators and viewers across the country,” parade executive producer Will Coss said. “A dedicated team of artisans and production experts at Macy’s Studios works year-round to bring this experience to life. This year’s 98th Macy’s Parade will create awe with unforgettable character balloons, one-of-a-kind floats and the world-class entertainment only Macy’s can deliver.”

Andrew Garfield talks onscreen chemistry with Florence Pugh in ‘We Live in Time’
Andrew Garfield talks onscreen chemistry with Florence Pugh in 'We Live in Time'
A24

Andrew Garfield is opening up about his onscreen chemistry with Florence Pugh on their new film We Live in Time.

The Amazing Spider-Man actor praised the Black Widow actress for being “so un-judgmental” while filming the movie in an interview with Good Morning America that aired Thursday.

“Safe is the word,” Garfield said of working with Pugh. “Safe and trusting, and ‘cultivating’ is a great word, too, because it takes work. It’s not something that you can just leave to the gods. I think you have to really intentionally make sure these two have to be really safe with each other — safe to fail, safe to look foolish and safe to have all of your nooks and crannies seen in all the ways, and it was cultivated.”

He added, “I understood very, very quickly within rehearsals, and maybe the first few days of filming, that I was very, very safe with Florence.”

The John Crowley-directed film tells the story of two strangers, Garfield’s Tobias and Pugh’s Almut, who are brought together by chance.

Garfield said the movie — billed as a “decade-spanning, deeply moving romance” — seemed “to be very much in line with the things I was ruminating on and considering in my life.”

Those things included “love, partnership, connection, loss, risk, meaning, courage, sorrow, grief [and] joy.”

“You can only go as high as you go deep,” Garfield said. “And the script just kind of felt like the inside of my heart and my brain.”

We Live in Time arrives in theaters Friday.

Jimmy Fallon taking Fridays off from ‘The Tonight Show’
Jimmy Fallon taking Fridays off from 'The Tonight Show'
NBCUniversal

For the upcoming season, Jimmy Fallon is going to join his late night colleagues Jimmy Kimmel, Stephen Colbert and Seth Meyers by taking Fridays off. 

The Hollywood Reporter says The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon will move to a four-day-a-week schedule, as opposed to the five-day shooting schedule he’s kept for years. 

Most late night shows have been airing repeats on Fridays, even Comedy Central’s The Daily Show, but Fallon’s show had resisted the trend. 

The trade suspects NBC’s belt-tightening was behind the decision due to shifting viewer habits. As THR reported, that was behind the decision to clip Meyers’ Late Show house band and CBS’ move not to replace The Late Late Show with James Corden with another chat show, and instead air the cheaper-to-produce game show @Midnight in its place.

He may be a day short, but Fallon recently re-upped his contract through 2028. 

Samuel L. Jackson recites famous ‘Pulp Fiction’ verse in celebration of film’s 30th anniversary
Samuel L. Jackson recites famous 'Pulp Fiction' verse in celebration of film's 30th anniversary
Miramax/Buena Vista/Kobal/Shutterstock

Samuel L. Jackson is ringing in three decades of Pulp Fiction with a callback to a classic scene.

In an Instagram post on Monday to commemorate the 30-year anniversary of the cult classic film’s release, Jackson ripped through the Pulp Fiction version of the Bible verse Ezekiel 25:17, the now-famous verse which gained widespread attention from fans of the Quentin Tarantino movie.

In the movie, Jackson delivers the now-famous passage as hitman Jules Winnfield, moments before he kills a thieving associate (Frank Whaley).

“YOU KNOW I STILL GOT IT!!! EZEKIEL 25:17,” Jackson captioned. “HAPPY 30TH ANNIVERSARY OF PULP FICTION.”

The Pulp Fiction actor runs through the verse quickly, while hitting small bursts of emotion during the monologue’s peak moments, including the famous “furious anger” section.

At the end of the film, Jackson recites the verse again, explaining that following a spiritual reawakening, he finds a different meaning.

1994’s Pulp Fiction is one of Tarantino’s most iconic films, the screenplay of which netted him and Roger Avary an Academy Award. The quotable crime drama film also starred Bruce WillisUma Thurman and Ving Rhames, among others.

The movie hit theaters Oct. 14, 1994, and has collected $212,891,598 in worldwide all-time box office, according to The Numbers.

By the way, in the Bible, Ezekiel 25:17 exists, but Tarantino rewrote it for the movie. 

However, the “Ezekiel speech” was etched in pop culture history — in fact, it was literally etched in the Marvel Cinematic Universe: It can be seen on the headstone of the fake gravesite of Jackson’s Nick Fury at the end of Captain America: The Winter Soldier.

 

