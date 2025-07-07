All about ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ season 10: Jesse Palmer, Wells Adams and Hannah Brown tease big twists

Disney/Bahareh Ritter

It’s time for Bachelor Nation to hit the beach.

Bachelor in Paradise returns for its 10th season Monday on ABC. Host Jesse Palmer, bartender Wells Adams and Paradise Relations coordinator Hannah Brown caught up with ABC Audio to cover what can be expected during the show’s landmark season.

Palmer says a bunch of changes are coming this season — everything from the new Costa Rican location to the arrival of the Golden contestants.

“We’re introducing compatibility tests,” Palmer said. “There’s some challenges that play throughout the season that really raises the stakes for our cast. It was a lot of fun for me to have our cast in more group settings more often than anything we’ve done in the past. I thought it created some drama, but I think it also really helped them get to know each other better.”

Adams also teased these new surprises, saying they will help test the couples’ relationships more than the show has in the past.

“We’re going to see how ironclad they are. We’re gonna do it in a bunch of different ways that I think are gonna surprise a lot of people,” Adams said. “There’s a big twist that’s coming that I think America’s not ready for, but I think that they’re gonna enjoy it. And I know what happens in the end, and I think they’re going to really like the ending.”

Brown joins Bachelor in Paradise in a new role called Paradise Relations. She said the versatile job included everything from throwing impromptu yoga classes on the beach, to passing out champagne, to providing a shoulder to cry on.

Ultimately, Brown was “there to help give advice and just help them on their journey in any way possible,” she said. 

Bachelor in Paradise premieres Monday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. It streams the next day on Hulu.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News and Hulu.

Jesse Eisenberg makes magic in ‘Now You See Me: Now You Don’t’ trailer
Katalin Vermes/Lionsgate

For Lionsgate’s next trick, they have released the first trailer for Now You See Me: Now You Don’t.

The official trailer for the third film in the Now You See Me franchise arrived on Tuesday. Jesse Eisenberg stars as J. Daniel Atlas, who, along with the rest of the illusionists in The Four Horsemen, return to put even more magic on the big screen.

Along with Eisenberg, stars Woody Harrelson, Isla Fisher, Dave Franco and Morgan Freeman also return in the upcoming sequel. New cast members this time around include Justice Smith, Dominic Sessa, Ariana Greenblatt and Rosamund Pike.

This time around, the story revolves around J. Daniel Atlas teaming up with a new, younger group of illusionists.

“The Four Horsemen return along with a new generation of illusionists performing mind-melding twists, turns, surprises, and magic unlike anything ever captured on film,” the film’s official synopsis reads.

“In the world of magic, everything that disappears reappears,” J. Daniel Atlas says in the trailer, while on stage in front of a massive crowd. “It is very good to be back!”

Now You See Me: Now You Don’t, directed by Ruben Fleischer, appears in theaters on Nov. 14.

Da’Vinchi talks Meech and Terry’s relationship in season 4 of ‘BMF’: The womb to the tomb ‘is slowly dying’
Starz

Meech and Terry’s womb to the tomb mantra is no more in season four of BMF. Da’Vinchi, who portrays Terry Flenory, drug trafficker and co-founder of the Black Mafia Family crime organization, says the tension between the brothers continues as they expand the Flenory drug empire.

“I think [their relationship] is slowly dying because, you know, more money, more problems, more responsibility and certain things as people are in your ears,” he explains, adding they have varying approaches to conducting business.

Following their trip to Mexico to establish direct links with the Mexican drug cartels, Da’Vinchi says Terry also noticed the spiritual differences between them. In this fourth season, he says his character grapples with faith as he engages in crimes that conflict with his spiritual and moral compass.

“[Terry] just wants to just be able to just finish this and get out this game for good and use the money and do pretty different things, but it’s the thing that keeps pouring back,” Da’Vinchi explains.

With the spiritual battles and constant issues with Meech, Da’Vinchi says Terry’s happy medium is to break out and go about things his own way.

“Terry just wants us to run in a way that [business is] flying under the radar,” he says, comparing it to Meech’s flashy approach. He adds T “just want[s] to make enough money…to live regular lives and live the American dream” all while avoiding attention from cops who know they’ve never had a 9 to 5 job. 

Season 4 of BMF is now available to watch on the STARZ app. The show airs on the STARZ linear platform on Fridays at 9 p.m. ET/PT in the U.S. and Canada.
 

Bryce Dallas Howard opens up about her childhood trauma with safety on film sets
Peter Mountain

Bryce Dallas Howard is opening up about the childhood trauma that keeps safety front of her mind while on film sets.

While promoting her new film, Deep Cover, Howard’s co-stars Orlando Bloom and Nick Mohammed said the actress was “always looking out for our safety and well-being” while on set.

When asked why that was a priority, Howard said, “Interestingly enough, it came from childhood trauma.”

“Everybody really does their best to make sure that it’s safe. But every once in a while, something happens. And so there have been a handful of days where I was there, where things have happened, when I was young,” Howard said.

Those incidents have caused her to “obsessively think about, ‘OK, what could have been different?'” Howard said.

She has questions about specific instances she remembers from sets of the past.

“What fell apart that that person ended up in the ocean? What fell apart that that chair fell on their head from three stories above?” Howard said. “What went wrong in terms of infrastructure? Because movie making is a military infrastructure.”

Howard says that infrastructure includes “a hierarchy where there’s a general at top and everyone else are kind of soldiers. And if you’re told to do something, you do it and you don’t question it. And that is when safety becomes an issue.”

“I am definitely a little hypervigilant about that stuff,” Howard said.

How did that translate on the set of Deep Cover?

“Bryce has just always got health and safety right at the forefront of her mind,” Mohammed said. “There were times when we were doing night shoots where Bryce is literally shoveling gravel for the crew to make sure they don’t slip on the surface, which is absolutely fine, by the way. Hypervigilant and in the most brilliant possible way.”

