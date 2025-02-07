All USAID humanitarian work has effectively stopped, current and former officials say

Ashraf Shazly/AFP via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Current and former U.S. Agency for International Development officials, speaking anonymously due to fear of retribution, blasted the Trump administration’s gutting of the aid agency, saying it has left critical partners in the lurch and much of its staff in limbo overseas.

In addition to the humanitarian work that has halted, scores of career USAID workers living abroad are also seeing their lives turned upside down. Several officials were very emotional describing their current situations and uncertainty.

All USAID humanitarian work around the world has effectively stopped, these current and former officials said, despite the State Department saying there are waivers for lifesaving programs.

“Right now, there is no USAID humanitarian assistance happening,” a current USAID official in the humanitarian division said. “There are waivers put in place by Secretary Rubio for emergency food assistance and a number of other sectors, but they are a fraud and a sham and intended to give the illusion of continuity, which is untrue.

The official also slammed the waiver as unclear and largely unactionable because staff has been furloughed, as Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency seized control of the agency.

“There is no staff left anymore to actually process waiver requests or to move money or to make awards or to do anything,” that official added. “We’ve ceased to exist.”

Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Tuesday pushed back on nongovernmental organizations saying aid programs remained paused despite the waiver.

“I issued a blanket waiver that said if this is lifesaving programs, OK — if it’s providing food or medicine or anything that is saving lives and is immediate and urgent, you’re not included in the freeze,” he said. “I don’t know how much more clear we can be than that.

“And I would say if some organization is receiving funds from the United States and does not know how to apply a waiver, then I have real questions about the competence of that organization, or I wonder whether they’re deliberately sabotaging it for purposes of making a political point,” Rubio added.

But the above USAID official pushed back, saying those sectors are “actually unable to access their lines of credit here in Washington, D.C., for money already obligated to, already contractually put forward by the U.S. government.”

“And this is meaning [a] lack of provision of assistance,” the official continued. “This is meaning staff layoffs, meaning absolute confusion and mayhem. Some may have some money to keep going for a little bit, but not for long.”

Another former official who spoke with numerous USAID humanitarian partner organizations said, “Not one has received any funding since the stop-work order to continue work, even if theoretically that work is allowed to continue.”

One current USAID official based in Asia is pregnant.

She broke down in tears on the call, explaining how she doesn’t know what is going to happen to her family, worried that the administration is going to “abandon” her overseas or back in the U.S.

“I am among more than a dozen American families that are either on or planning obstetric medevac to deliver our babies. We have a nursery painted with a crib ready for our baby that has taken us three years of fertility treatments to conceive,” the official based in Asia said, her voice cracking with emotion. “Instead of nesting and planning for their arrival, we are unsure if Secretary Rubio and President Trump are going to abandon us overseas or abandon us when we land on American soil. We have been told there is no money to assist USAID families that are awaiting the arrival of our infants with resettlement in the U.S.”

“We have been using refugee resources from our churches and community groups that we usually use to help refugees from places like Syria and Afghanistan,” the official added. “We are using these resources to figure out how to land as close to on our feet as possible. Unless the tide of public opinion shifts, each of these families are going to arrive homeless, jobless and insurance-less within a matter of days, or possibly even hours, of stepping foot on American soil.”

The spouse of a current official in the Latin America region said their family does not have a home to return to in the U.S.

“My spouse has served in a war zone. We have school-aged children with typical challenges you would face in the U.S., but with not the resources you would have in the U.S., that we’ve had to manage, and we’ve been willing to move wherever is best for the agency,” this official explained.

“We worked across administrations with programs changing, growing, shrinking, and it’s a circumstance right now where we literally have focused our life on this USAID mission, and we do not have a home to go back to, which is quite typical of Foreign Service families, and we don’t know how we’re supposed to pick up and just leave,” the official added.

“How do you leave when you have not just family, not just school-age kids — you have pets, you have things, you don’t have a home to go back to, and you have a mission that you believe in and that you’ve supported for decades?” the official said. “And it’s just the rug pulled under you.”

Rubio said this week it is “not our intention” to uproot USAID families abroad despite the agency issuing a 30-day mandate for their return.

(WASHINGTON) — The Democratic National Committee is hoping to highlight down-ballot successes last month as it hosts a key post-election meeting and looks to turn the page from its stinging White House loss.

DNC Chair Jaime Harrison wrote in a grassroots memo obtained first by ABC News that while Democrats fell short in the presidential race, beefy and historic investments in down-ballot contests offer a roadmap to success. The party was able to salvage four Senate races in states President-elect Donald Trump won and gain House seats despite headwinds at the top of the ticket.

“As we reflect on the cycle and take stock of where we fell short, it’s equally important to assess what worked. Data shows that the work of the DNC and our partners was effective in beating back what could have been a larger red wave,” Harrison wrote.

“In 2024, the DNC made strategic campaign grants in every state party for the first time in history, and delivered record-breaking investments directly to coordinated campaigns in every state — totaling over $264 million,” he added. “These investments yielded results and underscore the importance of continued state party investment…”

The memo marks the first public, thorough dissection by the DNC of the election results, in which Vice President Kamala Harris lost to Trump and Republicans flipped the Senate and kept the House of Representatives.

The document paints a rosy portrait of a party that failed to keep the White House but won Senate races in Trump-won states like Arizona, Michigan, Nevada, and Wisconsin, key House races in California and New York, and won a gubernatorial race in North Carolina, a state that has been a white whale for Democrats at the federal level.

Harrison specifically writes that despite the disappointments, Trump was kept below 50% in the popular vote (he still won it), Democrats held Senate seats in states Trump won and cut into Republicans’ House margin, and the party was successful in breaking some GOP state legislative majorities and holding on in certain chambers, including its one-seat majority in the Pennsylvania state House.

The memo highlights DNC efforts in all those cases, including voter registration efforts, investments in key demographic groups in Senate races, efforts in New York and California to boost prospects in key House races there and money sent to traditionally noncompetitive states like Alaska and Arkansas to make state legislative gains.

“Notable down-ballot wins in 2024 provide us with a roadmap on what works and where investments mattered most,” Harrison wrote.

The memo is being released at the start of a meeting of the Association of State Democratic Committees, where state party leaders will gather to discuss what went right and wrong in November.

The election is sparking a crowded race to lead the DNC, with Harrison not running for reelection as chair, and a broader party reckoning over its identity and whether it should be more centrist, populist, progressive or some combination of the three.

In an interview, Harrison conceded the election was a “mixed bag.”

“Of course, we lost the most important election on that ticket, the presidential election, and I’m heartbroken over that,” he said.

“But then when we start to look underneath that race and look into the battleground states, and what happened in other races, it’s, again, a mixed bag. Donald Trump didn’t have the coattails. It was not this landslide vote that many people wanted to say that it was on Election Day because Democrats still won in many of those battleground states.”

Harrison cited several reasons behind the “mixed” results.

On the one hand, Harris faced a historically short runway after President Joe Biden left the race in July, combined with economic headwinds and a liberal media ecosystem that still struggles to match Republican heavyweights like Fox News. Trump, Harrison said, had emerged as a “cultural” figure over the course of nine years who was able to put together an expansive coalition.

“I think time definitely was a part of it,” Harrison said. “I thought that she was going to be become sort of a cultural figure. Just seeing the early energy, I need to tell you, man, just that convention alone, I felt like there was something turning. But it didn’t go full circle. And that’s something that we got to figure out. Why not? Did we change the message? What did we do in order not to have it go full circle?”

“I don’t know if we need to find our own Joe Rogan [the influential podcaster who interviewed then endorsed Trump days before the election], and I’ve heard that from a number of folks, but I think we need to make sure that we’re in in all those spaces,” he added of whether Democrats need to expand their media strategy in traditional and non-traditional outlets.

Still, Harrison found positive signs in a state party infrastructure that Democrats had worked hard to revive after years of atrophy in recent years.

“We got to continue those investments. We can’t go back to the post-Obama years in which we minimized the amount of resources that the DNC sent to state parties,” he said. “We are still trying to work our way back from that point in time. So, now, it’s about focusing on continuing moving forward.”

Still, the meeting isn’t taking place in a vacuum, and the present could get in the way of discussions about the future.

Biden dropped a bombshell Sunday night when he announced that he was pardoning his son, Hunter, leading to a flood of Democratic criticism Monday over his intervention in Justice Department proceedings.

However, Harrison said he believed that the ASDC meeting would stay on track.

“The president is a good man, he’s a decent man, he’s a just person, and he always tries to do the best thing, and this is, I believe, the best thing at this point in time,” Harrison said. “Almost to a person, the Democrats that I’ve talked to, grassroots activists, Democrats, are leading. This won’t consume that.”

Antonin Utz/AFP via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — The Biden administration doesn’t plan to take action that forces TikTok to immediately go dark for U.S. users on Sunday, an administration official told ABC News.

TikTok could still proactively choose to shut itself down that day — a move intended to send a clear message to the 170 million people it says use the app each month about the wide-ranging impact of the ban.

But the Biden administration is now signaling it won’t enforce the law that goes into effect one day before the president leaves office.

“Our position on this has been clear: TikTok should continue to operate under American ownership. Given the timing of when it goes into effect over a holiday weekend a day before inauguration, it will be up to the next administration to implement,” a White House official told ABC News in a statement.

The way the law works, TikTok isn’t required to go dark on Jan. 19. It’s the app stores and internet hosting services that could be on the hook if they keep providing their services to TikTok. The law gives the Justice Department the power to pursue fines of up to $5,000 per user, an enormous potential liability given the app’s popularity.

So even if President Joe Biden — or President-elect Donald Trump — say they won’t enforce the ban, tech companies will still be liable as long as TikTok is owned by ByteDance. Apple, Google and Oracle have so far not responded to or declined to comment to ABC News about what they will do on Sunday.

And the reality is that both presidents have limited options to put the ban on hold.

The law states the president can grant a one-time extension delaying the ban for up to 90 days under three very specific conditions: TikTok must show it’s on a “path to executing” a divesture from its Chinese owner; there must be “evidence of significant progress” toward a sale; and that progress must be sealed with “relevant binding legal agreements.”

At this point, there is no sign that any of those conditions have been met.

A group of Democrats in the House and Senate introduced a bill on Tuesday that would have given TikTok’s parent company ByteDance an additional 270 days to sell or divest but Republican Sen. Tom Cotton, chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, cited national security concerns in objecting to a request by sponsor Sen. Ed Markey for the Senate to unanimously approve the extension on Wednesday.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said on the Senate floor on Thursday that it was “stunning” that Cotton blocked Markey’s effort.

“It’s clear that more time is needed,” Schumer said. “We will continue to work to find a responsible solution to keeping TikTok going, protect American livelihoods, and protect against Communist Chinese Communist Party surveillance, we must and can do all three.”

Biden signed the Protecting Americans from Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act, which was part of a massive, $95 billion foreign aid package passed by Congress in April of last year.

Biden and some congressional leaders argued that the ultimatum against TikTok was necessary because of security concerns about ByteDance and its connections to the Chinese government.

Trump originally tried to ban TikTok in his first term, but has since reversed course, vowing during the 2024 presidential campaign to “save” the app. In a news conference in December, the president-elect said he had a “warm spot in my heart” for the app and gave it credit for helping him win over young voters.

Later in December, he asked the Supreme Court to delay the deadline so that he could work out a “negotiated resolution” that would save the app.

Trump met with TikTok CEO Shou Chew at his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida last month and he plans to attend Trump’s inauguration on Monday, sources told ABC News.

On Wednesday, Florida Rep. Mike Waltz, Trump’s pick for national security adviser, told Fox News that Trump was looking for options to “preserve” TikTok.

Waltz was asked about a Washington Post report that Trump was considering an executive order to suspend enforcement of the law. Sources familiar with the discussions confirmed to ABC News that Trump’s team has been talking about a plan, including a possible executive order, to keep TikTok available.

“If the Supreme Court comes out with a ruling in favor of the law, President Trump has been very clear: Number one, TikTok is a great platform that many Americans use and has been great for his campaign and getting his message out. But number two, he’s going to protect their data,” Waltz said.

“He’s a deal maker,” Waltz added. “I don’t want to get ahead of our executive orders, but we’re going to create this space to put that deal in place.”

A majority of justices on the Supreme Court last week appeared inclined to uphold the law. During oral arguments, concerns about intelligence threats posed by China and potential future weaponization of the app seemed to override concerns about potential infringement on free speech rights.

“Are we supposed to ignore the fact that the ultimate parent of TikTok is doing intelligence work?” Chief Justice John Roberts asked the company’s attorney.

-ABC News’ Rachel Scott and Mariam Khan contributed to this report

 

John Moore/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Outgoing Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas, who for four years has been a target for Republican criticism, said that national tragedies should not be used for “political disagreements.”

“There are people that lobby vitriol in public, and have relationships in private, that are quite inconsistent with the vitriol,” he told ABC News in an exit interview from his office at DHS headquarters in Washington.

“Times of tragedy should drive unity of effort and unity of care, whether that be the hurricanes and tornadoes of Helene and Milton, or whether that be the wildfires in California, or whether that be the tragic death of 14 individuals on in the early morning hours of January 1, and not be ammunition for political disagreement,” he said. “We’ve got to get back to a place where we can disagree and we can unify when the American people need it.”

He said his hope is that “we can disagree with civility and mutual respect.”

Mayorkas’ time as DHS secretary saw one crisis after another, including big increases in migrants crossing the southern border illegally to an unprecedented threat environment to an evolving cybersecurity landscape.

Through it all, he said remains proud of the department’s work.

“I am on the ground with the people of this department in in times of success, in times of tragedy,” Mayorkas said.

He personally traveled to funerals for Border Patrol agents who died in the line of duty, recalling how at one he was moved by the outpouring of honor and respect.

“… along the highway in Texas,” he said, “one saw police officers, firefighters, citizens standing outside of their cars at bus stops all along the multi-mile stretch of highway, saluting the car and the motorcade. Incredibly powerful message of the impact of our work and the impact of people doing the work on the broader community.”

For Mayorkas, who spent 11 years working at DHS, serving as secretary was the honor of a lifetime.

“I love this job. I love the mission. I love the people who perform it, and it’s going to be very hard to leave,” he said.

Regrets, he said, are “unproductive.”

“If I said no, there’s nothing we could have done better, I would be basically saying that we achieved perfection, and that obviously is not the case,” he said. “In any large, multifaceted organization such as an administration, there are disagreements over policy and practice, and decisions are made, and then we all march as one in executing.”

He maintained he is leaving DHS in better shape than how he found it, and, he insists, that starts with the border.

“We have built and delivered a model where the border is more secure now than it was in 2019 and we have safe, lawful and orderly pathways that have delivered humanitarian relief to people in need and cutting out the smugglers, we have modernized the system of border security and humanitarian relief in unprecedented ways,” he says of the department’s work, noting the border has seen the lowest daily average of migrants in December since July 2020.

Mayorkas said that the incoming Trump administration’s critical rhetoric “misses everything that we have tried to do, and I view it as rhetoric that is a political and not substantive.”

“For example, they speak of focusing on public safety and national security threats when they talk about mass deportations,” he said. “Well, they speak of it as something new, when in fact, that is a continuation of precisely what we’ve done.”

Mayorkas also said that the incoming administration will have access to “tools at their disposal that were not tools that we had at our disposal,” meaning potentially increased funding from Congress.

In June 2024, President Joe Biden signed a series of executive actions on the border, that DHS says curbed illegal immigration by nearly 55%.

When asked by ABC News why the Biden administration didn’t act sooner to take the actions that President Joe Biden ordered in June 2024, during the presidential campaign, he said there was “bipartisan pressure” to not lift the order established by then-President Donald Trump to curb migrants at the border due to a public health emergency, known as Title 42.

“Everyone expected that when we lifted it, calamity would ensue, 18,000 encounters, 20,000 encounters in a day, from on both sides of the aisle and that calamity did not occur,” he said. “And then we turned to Congress for funding, more ICE officers, more Border Patrol agents, more Office of Field Operations personnel, more immigration judges denied. We went to Congress again, again, denied. We entered the bipartisan Senate negotiations, mission accomplished, political torpedo, no legislative reform,” he said, noting how how then-candidate Donald Trump told congressional Republicans to block the measure. “And then the president acted,” he said of President Biden.

Mayorkas also became the first Cabinet-level secretary to be impeached because, after House Republicans claimed his failed to handle the immigration issue.

“It should never have occurred. And I wish that the members of Congress had followed the law, and if they had, it would not have occurred,” he said. “And it’s unfortunate when the law is overridden by politics.”

He also said the country is in a “heightened threat environment,” and to look no further than what happened on January 1st in New Orleans as an example.

Mayorkas said that the department under his watch is helping state and local governments take a public health approach to stopping mass attacks.

“If one takes a look at the assailant in Buffalo, the assailant in Uvalde, Texas, the assailant at the July 4 parade outside, in a suburb outside of Chicago, those three assailants exhibited signs manifested externally, signs of radicalizing to violence for different reasons,” he said, adding if someone notices them, the assailant can get help.

Mayorkas said he also has focused on positioning DHS to take on the challenge posed by artificial intelligence by personally recruiting people to come work on the issue and setting up the AI Safety Board — a collection of private and public partners who help shape the department’s AI policy.

The DHS secretary oversees 22 agencies with more than 260,000 employees – on issues ranging from the border to federal disaster management to the Secret Service.

He said that he wishes he could stay on to see reforms being made to the Secret Service after the assassination attempt on Donald Trump in July, which he described as an agency “failure.”

“Let me be clear, I consider the Secret Service to be the best protective service in the world. Success is when nothing occurs, and there are countless examples of that success,” he said.

Mayorkas, who said he plans to stay on the job until Monday at noon, told ABC News he has had “substantive and very productive and very collegial” conversations with Trump’s pick to be the new DHS secretary, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem.

