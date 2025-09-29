All victims accounted for as investigators probe motive in Michigan LDS church shooting, fire

(GRAND BLANC, Mich.) — All of the victims have been accounted for in the mass shooting and arson at a Michigan chapel after a gunman opened fire while hundreds were worshiping on Sunday morning, officials said on Monday.

Four people were killed and eight others injured, officials said at a press conference Monday afternoon.

The gunman, 40-year-old Thomas Jacob Sanford, drove his truck into The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Grand Blanc, Michigan, on Sunday morning, before shooting congregants and setting the building on fire, according to officials.

The gunman was then killed in a shootout with responding police, law enforcement said.

On Sunday, authorities said they feared more victims would be found in the ruble of the house of worship that was allegedly set on fire by the suspected shooter. But on Monday afternoon, Grand Blanc Police Chief William Renye said that while the burned chapel was still being search, no additional victims are expected to be found.

“At this time, everyone has been accounted for. We are still in the process of clearing the church, but everyone has been accounted for,” Renye said.

Reuben Coleman, the acting special agent in charge of the FBI’s Michigan field office, said the attack is being investigated as an “act of targeted violence.”

One victim died at the scene, another later died at the hospital and two more individuals were found dead at the scene due to the fire, officials said. Eight others remain hospitalized, including seven in stable condition and one in critical condition.

The chapel is a “total loss” as investigators work to comb through the rubble, officials said.

A source briefed on the investigation told ABC News that detectives are urgently working to determine the motive behind the shooting.

During Monday’s news conference, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer cautioned the public to be patient as investigators seek a motive in the shooting.

“I want to caution everyone that while we are working hard, at this juncture speculation is unhelpful and it could be quite dangerous,” said Whitmer, adding she has ordered flags across the state to be lowered to half-staff in honor of the victims.

“Your grief is our grief,” said Whitmer.

Investigators are working to learn whether the church had been the target of threats in recent months or whether the timing could be connected to the death on Saturday of Russell M. Nelson, president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He was 101 years old.

Renye said during Sunday’s news conference that the FBI had assigned more than 100 agents to help in the investigation.

Renye said the gunman “ran the vehicle through the front door, exited and started firing shots,” adding that it remains unclear what connection, if any, the suspect had to the church.

Sanford was a veteran of the Iraq War, according to officials. ABC News confirmed with the United States Marine Corps that Sanford served four years in the Marines from June 2004 to June 2008. He ultimately rose to the rank of sergeant, officials said, serving one combat tour to Iraq.

President Donald Trump said he had been briefed on the shooting and fire, writing Sunday on social media, “This appears to be yet another targeted attack on Christians in the United States of America.”

“The Trump Administration will keep the Public posted, as we always do. In the meantime, PRAY for the victims, and their families. THIS EPIDEMIC OF VIOLENCE IN OUR COUNTRY MUST END, IMMEDIATELY!” Trump said.

Trump also wrote that the FBI is leading the investigation efforts. Trump said that while the suspect is dead, there is “still a lot to learn.”

Vice President JD Vance posted his own statement on social media, calling the shooting and fire at an LDS church “awful.” He said the “entire” Trump administration is monitoring the incident.

ABC News’ Luis Martinez, Chris Looft and Sasha Pezenik contributed to this report.

(LOS ANGELES) — Two people were killed and six others were injured in a mass shooting at an apparent afterparty in downtown Los Angeles, authorities said.

Around 11 p.m. Sunday, officers saw someone run into a location that appeared to be a party with about 50 to 60 people in attendance, Los Angeles Police Department commanding officer Letisia Ruiz said. One person was arrested for possession of a firearm, police said, and officers locked down the scene, cleared it and left for another call.

Then, around 1 a.m. Monday, police received a radio call for shots fired, and officers responded to the location again and found several people struck by gunfire, Ruiz said.
The eight gunshot victims were all adults, police said. One of the injured was listed in critical condition, police said.

Police have no suspect information and no motive, Ruiz said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
 

(NEW YORK) — Three men, including a 19-year-old, were killed and nine other people were injured early Sunday when a dispute inside a crowded New York City nightclub erupted into a shooting incident that police said appeared to have involved multiple gunmen firing dozens of shots.

No one has been arrested in the deadly incident, NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch said at a noon news conference on Sunday, which followed an initial press conference she gave earlier in the morning. Police are examining security footage and interviewing witnesses in an effort to identify the shooters, Tisch also said.

Tisch said the shooting appears to be gang related but declined to elaborate, citing the ongoing investigation. She said that up to four gunmen opened fire inside the nightclub, hitting numerous bystanders.

The shooting unfolded around 3:27 a.m. Sunday inside the Taste of the City Lounge in the Crown Heights neighborhood of Brooklyn, which Tisch said was packed with patrons at the time of the incident.

The commissioner said officers arrived at the lounge on Franklin Avenue within minutes of the first 911 calls reporting the shooting and found a chaotic scene, with multiple victims ranging in age from 19 to 61 inside the nightclub suffering from gunshot wounds.

Tisch said two of the victims — a 27-year-old man and a 35-year-old man, were taken to hospitals, where they were pronounced dead. She said the third fatality was a 19-year-old man, who died at the scene. She said the surviving victims, three women and six men, were taken to hospitals with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.

“What we know preliminarily is there was a dispute inside a crowded club that led to the shooting,” said Tisch. “We have multiple shooters involved in this shooting.”

Tisch said investigators had collected at least 42 shell casings from inside the lounge that came 9mm and .45-caliber weapons.

A firearm was recovered nearby in the vicinity of Bedford Avenue and Eastern Parkway, Tisch said, adding that police were investigating whether it was involved in the shooting.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams asked for the public’s help in bringing the perpetrators to justice.

“If you were inside the club, if you heard individuals talking about this shooting, if you witnessed someone fleeing the location, every piece of information would allow us to put the puzzle together to solve this crime,” Adams said.

The shooting occurred as the NYPD has recorded the lowest number of shootings on record for the first seven months of the year, Tisch said. According to NYPD citywide crime statistics as of Aug. 10, the number of shooting victims had fallen nearly 22% this year compared to the same period last year, and the number of shooting incidents had declined 20.5% compared to the same period.

“Something like this is, of course, thank God, an anomaly and it’s a terrible thing that happened this morning,” Tisch said. “But we’re going to investigate it and get to the bottom of what went down.”

(NEW YORK) — The body of an unidentified person has been found floating near the Isles of Shoals off of the coast of New Hampshire in the Atlantic Ocean, police said.

The grisly discovery was made on Sunday morning at approximately 9:15 a.m. when a person on a fishing vessel reported seeing a body floating near the Isles of Shoals to the U.S. Coast Guard, according to a statement from the New Hampshire State Police on Thursday.

“The Coast Guard relayed the information to members of the New Hampshire State Police – Marine Patrol, who responded and recovered the body,” officials said.

Authorities did not immediately provide details on the condition the body was in, whether the person was male or female or give an estimate on the age of the person that they are trying to identify.

“The investigation is ongoing to determine the person’s identity, as well as their cause and manner of death,” officials said.

Authorities said that there are no known threats to the public in connection with this incident but did not say if they suspected foul play or not.

The investigation into the death is currently ongoing.

