Alleged accomplice in California fertility clinic bombing dies in federal custody
David McNew/Getty Images

(PALM SPRINGS, Calif.) — The man charged earlier this month with conspiring to assist the suspected California fertility clinic bomber has died in federal custody, according to a statement from the Bureau of Prisons.

Daniel Park was found unresponsive on Tuesday at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Los Angeles, the federal law enforcement agency said.

“Responding employees initiated life-saving measures. Emergency medical services (EMS) were requested while life-saving efforts continued,” the statement said. “Mr. Park was transported by EMS to a local hospital and subsequently pronounced deceased by hospital personnel.”

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the United States Marshals Service were notified, the Bureau of Prisons said.

Park, a 32-year-old Washington state native, was charged with conspiracy to manufacture an unregistered device and terrorism in the car bombing at a fertility clinic in Palm Springs, according to the U.S. Attorney for the Central District of California.
The explosion occurred on May 17 at about 11 a.m. local time, rocking nearby buildings and leading to a fire and the collapse of a building, according to authorities. The debris field covered over 250 yards.

Four people were transported to the hospital for injuries sustained in the blast but were released the following day, officials said at the time.

The clinic, the American Reproductive Center of Palm Springs, said no members of its staff were harmed, and its lab — including all eggs, embryos and reproductive materials — were undamaged in the attack.

The primary suspect in the case, 25-year-old Guy Edward Bartkus, was found dead next to the detonated vehicle, the assistant director in charge of the FBI’s LA field office said last month.

Park was arrested at John F. Kennedy Airport in New York earlier this month after being detained in Poland on May 30, officials said at the time. Park allegedly fled to Europe four days after the bombing, officials said.

Park allegedly shipped approximately 180 pounds of ammonium nitrate, an explosive precursor commonly used to construct homemade bombs, from Seattle to Bartkus in California as part of a plot related to the pair’s nihilist beliefs, according to officials. Park also allegedly paid for an additional 90 pounds of the substance in the days leading up to the Palm Springs attack, officials said.

Federal investigators allege the materials were used in the car bombing. Park also allegedly spent two weeks visiting the main suspect’s home in late January and early February of this year, the officials said. The two are believed to have been conducting experiments together in the main suspect’s garage.

Park and Bartkus followed a “pro-mortalism, anti-natalism, and anti-pro-life ideology,” officials said in a press conference after his arrest, adding the pair believed people should not be born without their consent and “nonexistence is best.”

Park and Bartkus appeared to have found each other in chat forums online as like-minded individuals, according to officials.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Stabbing of 2 court security officers at Manhattan courthouse was ‘calculated attack’: Prosecutors
An exterior view of Manhattan Criminal Court on December 23, 2024 in New York City. Adam Gray/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — The man who allegedly stabbed two court security officers as they screened people at the metal detectors at the Manhattan criminal courthouse was carrying out a “planned and calculated attack” that would have been worse had the weapon not been curved, prosecutors said.

Jonathan Wohl made his initial appearance on Tuesday in the same courthouse where he allegedly charged at officers with a folding knife on Monday, prosecutors said. He also allegedly carried handwritten papers that prosecutors said expressed animosity toward the court system.

Wohl is charged with two counts of attempted murder, three counts of attempted aggravated assault upon a police officer and two counts of assault, officials said. He did not enter a plea and the judge remanded him into custody.

Wohl has a history of problematic interactions with court security officers over the last two years, prosecutors said, but at the time of the attack, Wohl had no pending cases at Manhattan criminal court.

Wohl allegedly charged the metal detectors on Monday morning with his folding knife open and ready inside his bag, according to the criminal complaint.

He allegedly slashed the first officer at least twice, cutting both sides of the officer’s face, prosecutors said.

Another officer tried to shield himself with a tray, but Wohl allegedly slashed him twice, causing a laceration to the officer’s face and a puncture wound to the side of his neck that required stitches, prosecutors said.

After five hard, downward stabs, prosecutors said another court officer tackled Wohl, who continued to struggle with the knife, stabbing a third officer in the back of his vest, and trying to use the knife against other officers who were subduing him. During the struggle, one sergeant’s ribs were broken and another officer sustained bruising, prosecutors said.

All five injured officers have since been released from the hospital, officials said.

The officers’ injuries would have almost certainly been worse, or even fatal, if not for their vests and if not for the fact that the blade was curved, prosecutors said.

According to prosecutors, Wohl had notebook containing the messages “Give me liberty or give me death” and “Protect Rodney Hinton.” Rodney Hinton is an Ohio man who is charged with fatally striking a police officer with his car in retaliation for his own son’s death in a police shooting.

“Our court officers perform a vital, profound function. It’s a dangerous job,” Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said. “The defendant, we allege, as it appears, engaged in targeted activity focused on officers. We will not tolerate that.”

Massachusetts mother falls about 75 feet to her death while hiking with her children at Purgatory Chasm
Thinkstock Images/Getty Images

(TOPSFIELD, Mass.) — A 49-year-old mother of four died on Wednesday after she fell about 50 to 75 feet from a cliff while hiking at Purgatory Chasm in Massachusetts.

The woman, who was from Topsfield, Massachusetts, was hiking at the Purgatory Chasm State Reservation in Sutton just before 2 p.m. when the incident took place, according to local police. She was hiking with three of her children and other family members when she fell, authorities said.

“There were multiple medical professionals in the area hiking the chasm at the same time, and were able to provide medical attention right away,” Sutton police said. “However, she had succumbed to the injuries sustained during the fall, and was pronounced deceased a short time later.”

The chasm, a popular hiking destination about 20 minutes south of Worcester, is closed in the winter due to slippery conditions. However, the weather was warm and dry on Wednesday.

The fall remains under investigation, but appears to be accidental, police said.

The Sutton Fire Department, Massachusetts State Police, Northbridge Police Department, LifeStar and others were involved in the rescue efforts, according to Sutton police.

“There are trails above the chasm you can go along, [and] dangerous overhangs if you’re going to the edge to look down,” hiker Andy Spears told Boston ABC affiliate WCVB. “It’s really sad that it had to happen at a place like this.”

The woman was not identified, out of respect to the family, according to Sutton police.

“Lastly, the Sutton Police Department would like to extend our condolences to the family during this very difficult time,” the department said.

Wisconsin woman found ‘alive and well’ after being missing for 62 years
Douglas Sacha/Getty Images

(SAUK COUNTY, Wis.) — A Wisconsin woman who was missing for over 60 years was discovered to be “alive and well,” according to the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office.

Audrey Backeberg, who was reported missing on July 7, 1962, was found by detectives outside the state of Wisconsin, the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement shared last week.

At the time of her disappearance, Backeberg was residing in Reedsburg, Wisconsin, the sheriff’s office said. The family’s babysitter claimed she and Aubrey — who was 20 at the time — hitchhiked to Madison, Wisconsin, and then took a Greyhound bus to Indianapolis.

The babysitter said Backeberg was last seen “walking around the corner away from the bus stop,” according to the Wisconsin Department of Justice

Since her disappearance, Backeberg has “never returned home and has not been heard from again,” the Wisconsin Department of Justice said in a missing persons poster.

Throughout the years, investigators “pursued numerous leads in an effort to determine Audrey’s whereabouts,” the sheriff’s office said. Despite all efforts, the case “eventually went cold,” officials said.

But earlier this year, the case was assigned to Sauk County Sheriff’s Detective Isaac Hanson, who reevaluated all the case files, evidence and also re-interviewed witnesses. Through Hanson’s work, he was able to obtain an address from Backeberg’s sister’s online ancestry account, he told Milwaukee ABC affiliate WISN.

Hanson called officials at the local sheriff’s department and asked if they could visit the address, and “10 minutes later, she called me and we talked for 45 minutes,” Hanson told WISN.

Backeberg is “alive and well” and currently resides outside of the state of Wisconsin, the sheriff’s office said. Officials said her disappearance was “by her own choice and not the result of any criminal activity or foul play.”

Hanson said Backeberg “had her reasons” for disappearing, but an abusive husband may have played a role in her decision to leave, he told WISN. It is still unclear why Backeberg stayed away for over six decades.

“This resolution underscores both the importance of continued work and the dedication of the Sheriff’s Office to providing answers to families and the community,” officials said.

