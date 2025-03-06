Alleged cop shooter released from hospital

The man that shot a Danville police officer and was injured with returning gunfire was released from Duke Hospital on Monday. Lucas Jason Degier, 47, of Wilmington, North Carolina appeared for his arraignment and asked for more time to hire an attorney. Officer Kayla Robinson located a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run in the parking lot of the Marriott Hotel last month and Degier was in it. According to a release, Degier pulled a gun and started shooting and Robinson shot back. Robinson was treated and released. Virginia State Police are investigating.