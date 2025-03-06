Alleged cop shooter released from hospital

The man that shot a Danville police officer and was injured with returning gunfire was released from Duke Hospital on Monday. Lucas Jason Degier, 47, of Wilmington, North Carolina appeared for his arraignment and asked for more time to hire an attorney. Officer Kayla Robinson located a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run in the parking lot of the Marriott Hotel last month and Degier was in it. According to a release, Degier pulled a gun and started shooting and Robinson shot back. Robinson was treated and released. Virginia State Police are investigating.
Related Posts
Virginia State Police charge suspect in officer involved shooting
THE FOLLOWING IS A NEWS RELEASE FROM THE VIRGINIA STATE POLICE The Virginia State Police has charged Lucas Jason Degier,…
NCI at risk again
The Governor has released a budget amendment that includes the defunding of New College Institute in Martinsville. Youngkin proposed the…
Area could get 1-3 inches of snow on Friday
An upper level system looks to push through the area overnight tonight, which will bring another batch of snow showers…