Alleged jet ski driver booked on manslaughter in hit-and-run that killed Air Force Academy cadet candidate

Grapevine Police Department

(GRAPEVINE, Texas) — The alleged driver of a jet ski that fatally collided with a U.S. Air Force Academy cadet candidate while she was kayaking has been booked for manslaughter in the “tragic, unnecessary death,” authorities said Wednesday.

Ava Moore, 18, was killed in a jet ski hit-and-run while kayaking on Grapevine Lake in north Texas on Sunday evening, authorities said. The jet ski was traveling at a high rate of speed at the time, according to Texas Game Warden Capt. Joseph Quintero.

The suspected operator of the jet ski — 21-year-old Daikerlyn Alejandra Gonzalez Gonzalez — fled the scene in a vehicle with Maikel Coello Perozo, also 21, authorities said. As they left, the vehicle collided with two other vehicles, Quintero said.

Following a search for the suspects, both Gonzalez and Perozo were arrested on Tuesday, Quintero said, crediting “good hard detective work” and tips from the public with leading investigators to a home in Dallas where the two were located.

Gonzalez has been booked on felony manslaughter charges in Moore’s death, which is being investigated by the Texas Game Wardens, Quintero said. Perozo was charged with collision involving damage to a vehicle and hindering apprehension, both misdemeanors, Quintero said. The automotive hit-and-run is being investigated by the Grapevine Police Department.

More charges could be filed amid the ongoing investigation, Quintero said.

“The tragic, unnecessary death of anybody on the public waters of the state of Texas is something that we’re always fighting to try to deter and stop from happening, and this is a great example of that,” Quintero said during a press briefing on Wednesday.

“It is a tragic, tragic situation, and I hope that people will take this and use this opportunity to not only remember Miss Moore, but also to remember to be safe on the public waters,” he added.

Quintero said investigators are looking into whether there was proper permitting to operate the jet ski and if alcohol was a factor. They are also reviewing footage from the scene.

A female passenger on the jet ski who remained on shore after the collision has not been charged at this time, Quintero said.

The nature of the relationship between Gonzalez and Perozo is unclear at this time, Quintero said. Both are undocumented Venezuelan nationals, according to Joshua Johnson, the acting field office director for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Dallas.

“It’s my understanding both individuals crossed the southern border in 2023 or 2024,” Johnson said at the press briefing. “They were arrested at the time of entry, processed for a notice to appear, and then released on their own recognizance.”

ICE has lodged immigration detainers for both and once the state case is complete, they will take custody of them and proceed with the immigration process, Johnson said.

Moore had just graduated from the U.S. Air Force Academy Preparatory School on May 19 and had accepted an appointment to join the academy as a member of the class of 2029, according to the school.

Academy Superintendent Lt. Gen. Tony Bauernfeind remembered her as an “exemplary teammate.”

“We lost an exemplary teammate this weekend — Cadet Candidate Ava Moore, whose passion for leadership and service left an impact on everyone she met,” Bauernfeind said in a statement. “Ava’s constant happiness and attitude helped her squadron get through the challenges of the Prep School, and her drive to excel was on display as she sought out leadership positions to improve herself and her team.”

Moore’s family expressed thanks for the messages of love, support and prayers they’ve received in a statement read on their behalf during Wednesday’s briefing.

“This is a difficult time for all involved, but also an opportunity for our beautiful girl to continue to impact our community,” her family said. “Out of this tragedy, God will make good, and that only can be accomplished through forgiveness.”

Trump administration asks Supreme Court to block FOIA case against DOGE
Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — The Trump administration has asked the U.S. Supreme Court for an emergency injunction to block proceedings in a case involving a Freedom of Information request seeking information from the Department of Government Efficiency.

The government watchdog group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington sued the budget-slashing agency earlier this year for public access to its records and its plans for overhauling the government.

The administration has claimed executive privilege, insisting that DOGE — as a presidential advisory board — is not subject to FOIA.

A federal court hearing the case is scheduled to proceed with depositions and document production as part of a hearing to determine whether FOIA applies.

Solicitor General John Sauer told the court that such an effort defeats the purpose of the litigation and effectively would expose private executive branch information.

A representative of CREW, responding to the administration’s request for an injunction, said in a statement, “While DOGE continues to attempt to fight transparency at every level of justice, we look forward to making our case that the Supreme Court should join the District Court and Court of Appeals in allowing discovery to go forward.”

A federal judge in March determined that DOGE likely should be subject to the Freedom of Information Act.

U.S. District Judge Chris Cooper ruled that President Donald Trump’s executive orders, his public statements about DOGE, and the agency’s “substantial authority over vast swathes of the federal government” were enough to determine that DOGE likely should be subject to FOIA, which gives media organizations and the public the right to access records from the federal government.

ABC News’ Peter Charalambous contributed to this report.

Judge orders release of Tufts University doctoral student from ICE custody
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images, FILE

(NEW YORK) — A federal judge in Vermont has ordered that a Tufts University doctoral student be released on bail from ICE custody after her visa was revoked by the Trump administration.

Rumeysa Ozturk testified remotely at her bail hearing Friday from the detention facility in Louisiana where she has been held since ICE agents detained her near her home in Massachusetts on March 25.

Her lawyers argued that the Turkish national and former Fulbright scholar is being targeted by the Trump administration because of a column she co-wrote in her student newspaper criticizing the university’s response to resolutions approved by the Tufts Community Union Senate.

Those resolutions called on the university to “acknowledge the Palestinian genocide, apologize for University President Sunil Kumar’s statements, disclose its investments and divest from companies with direct or indirect ties to Israel,” she wrote in the op-ed.

The judge ordered her released on bail while the government’s case against her proceeds.

In sworn declarations and court hearings, Ozturk and her lawyers stressed the urgent need for her to be released, noting she has had at least 12 asthma attacks since she was detained. They also accused the detention facility of being overcrowded and unsanitary, which they said may be affecting her well-being.

Wearing a hijab, glasses, and an orange jumpsuit, Ozturk testified via Zoom about the humanitarian work she is involved in as part of her studies in child development. She also testified about her involvement in school groups and projects.

Ozturk told the judge that she organized an event she called “collective grieving for children experiencing war and conflicts” that aimed to help children “from Gaza to Israel, from Russia to Ukraine … from all parts of the world.”

“I think as people who are working in academia for child development and well-being, it is sometimes possible that we forget the emotional touch or grief extending to children that we don’t necessarily work with,” she said. “But that doesn’t mean that we don’t grieve for other children, all of them are ours, from all parts of the world experiencing very sad events including war and conflict.”

Ozturk said during the hearing that, should she be released on bail, Tufts has offered her several housing options she hopes to take up in order to finish her Ph.D.

At one point during the hearing, she was granted a break to take asthma medication after appearing at several points to clutch her chest as she struggled to speak. She testified she had an asthma attack at an airport in Atlanta when she was being transported to Louisiana.

“I was afraid and I was crying,” she testified, adding that her daily maintenance inhaler was not initially provided to her.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said last week that the government revoked Ozturk’s visa due to her pro-Palestinian activism.

“If you apply for a visa to enter the United States and be a student, and you tell us the reason you are coming to the United States is not just because you want to write op-eds, but because you want to participate in movements that are involved in doing things like vandalizing universities, harassing students, taking over buildings, creating a ruckus — we’re not going to give you a visa,” stated Rubio, who said that the State Department may have revoked more than 300 student visas since the beginning of the second Trump administration.

Released JFK files reveal Social Security numbers of former staffers
Bettmann / Contributor

(WASHINGTON) — The Social Security numbers and other personal details of at least two former congressional staffers who investigated the assassination of President John F. Kennedy were revealed by this week’s release of declassified records ordered by President Donald Trump.

Joseph diGenova, 80, and Christopher Pyle, 86, both had their names, birth dates, birth places and Social Security numbers unmasked in the document released by the National Archives — potentially putting them at risk of identity theft and fraud.

The Washington Post spoke to both of the former staffers and ABC News confirmed that both men’s Social Security numbers were in the newly-published documents.

It is unclear how many other people whose Social Security numbers are in the documents and are also still alive. The Washington Post reported that data of more than 200 former congressional staffers and others was made public.

Of those, more than 80 people with birth dates between 1930 and 1952 — putting them in their 70s, 80s or 90s — also had their Social Security numbers and birth dates published.

Trump signed an executive order on Jan. 23 directing the release of all remaining records related to the assassination, saying it was in the “public interest” to do so.

The records were posted to the National Archives’ website on Tuesday, joining recently released records posted in 2023, 2022, 2021 and 2017-2018.

Tuesday’s initial release contained 1,123 records comprising 32,000 pages. A subsequent release on Tuesday night contained 1,059 records comprising 31,400 additional pages.

More than 60,000 pages related to the 1963 assassination were released. Many of the pages had been previously disclosed, but with redactions. Many, but not all, redactions have been removed.

The records were posted to the National Archives webpage under the headline “JFK Assassination Records — 2025 Documents Release.”

