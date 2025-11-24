‘All’s Fair’ picked up for season 2 at Hulu

‘All’s Fair’ picked up for season 2 at Hulu

Kim Kardashian and Naomi Watts in ‘All’s Fair.’ (Disney/Ser Baffo)

All’s Fair is coming back for more.

The Ryan Murphy lawyer series starring Kim Kardashian has been picked up for season 2 at Hulu. A post on the show’s official Instagram announces the news, writing, “Checkmate. All’s Fair is coming back for Season 2! Production begins Spring 2026. Let’s do this!”

Despite getting a 3% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, the show did big numbers for Hulu, becoming the biggest Hulu Original scripted series premiere in three years based on the first three days of streaming.

The stars have embraced the show’s less-than-stellar reviews, with Kardashian joking on Instagram, “Have you tuned in to the most critically acclaimed show of the year!?!?!?”

Kardashian stars alongside Sarah Paulson, Glenn Close, Niecy Nash-Betts, Naomi Watts and Teyana Taylor in the drama centered on an all-female divorce attorney firm.

All’s Fair debuted on Nov. 4.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Documentary ‘One to One: John & Yoko’ coming to HBO
Documentary ‘One to One: John & Yoko’ coming to HBO
Poster for ‘One to One: John & Yoko’/(HBO)

The John Lennon and Yoko Ono documentary One to One: John & Yoko is coming to HBO.

The film, directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Kevin Macdonald, will debut Nov. 14 at 8 p.m. ET/PT and will be available to stream on HBO Max.

One to One follows the 18 months John and Yoko lived in New York’s Greenwich Village in the early ’70s. It culminates with the pair’s 1972 One to One concerts, which were Lennon’s only full-length performances after The Beatles‘ 1970 breakup.

The film features never-before-seen and fully restored footage of the concerts. It also includes audio recordings the couple made of themselves when they feared the FBI was listening in on their phone.

One to One previously screened at a variety of festivals, including the Venice Film Festival, Telluride Film Festival and Sundance Film Festival. It opened in IMAX theaters in April.

(Video includes uncensored profanity.)

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘Now You See Me: Now You Don’t’ conjures million+ at the box office
‘Now You See Me: Now You Don’t’ conjures $21 million+ at the box office
Justice Smith as Charlie, Ariana Greenblatt as June, Dominic Sessa as Bosco, Jesse Eisenberg as Daniel Atlas, Isla Fisher as Henley Reeves, and Dave Franco as Jack Wilder in ‘Now You See Me: Now You Don’t.’ (Katalin Vermes for Lionsgate)

The threequel Now You See Me: Now You Don’t made a lot of money appear at the box office this weekend.

The film, the third installment of the franchise about a team of magicians called The Four Horsemen who pull off heists, topped the rankings, taking in $21.3 million, according to Box Office Mojo.  A fourth installment is in the works.

Glen Powell‘s new film The Running Man, based on the Stephen King novel, sprinted to second place with a disappointing $17 million, while last week’s box office champ, Predator: Badlands, fell to third place with a take of $13 million.

The other new movie this weekend, the indie horror film Keeper, only made it to #7 with $2.5 million — a bad showing for writer-director Osgood Perkins, whose previous films, Longlegs and The Monkey, did much better in their opening weekends.

Here are the top 10 films at the box office:

1. Now You See Me: Now You Don’t — $21.3 million
2. The Running Man –– $17 million
3. Predator: Badlands — $13 million
4. Regretting You-– $4 million
5. Black Phone 2 — $2.65 million
6. Nuremberg –– $2.60 million
7. Keeper— $2.5 million
8. Sarah’s Oil — $2.34 million
9. Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc — $1.6 million
10. Bugonia — $1.6 million

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Sadie Sink, Noah Jupe to star in ‘Romeo and Juliet’ on the West End
Sadie Sink, Noah Jupe to star in ‘Romeo and Juliet’ on the West End
Sadie Sink attends the ‘Stranger Things’ season 5 world premiere at TCL Chinese 6 Theatres on Nov. 6, 2025, in Hollywood, California. (Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix)

Sadie Sink is heading to fair Verona to take on one of Shakespeare‘s classics.

The actress is set to star in an upcoming production of Romeo and Juliet on the West End. She makes her London stage debut alongside Noah Jupe. The pair will portray the titular star-crossed lovers in the new staging of the classic play.

Robert Icke is set to direct the Empire Street Productions adaptation, which will run at the Harold Pinter Theatre.

The production runs from March 16, 2026, through June 6, 2026. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. GMT Wednesday.

“In a minute there are many days,” an Instagram post announcing the production reads. “Two young people meet at a party. The rest is tragedy.”

Additional casting announcements for the production will be made at a later date.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.