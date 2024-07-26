‘Alpha Cop’: Ryan Reynolds reveals scrapped plan to “hide” ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ inside “horrible” fake movie

‘Alpha Cop’: Ryan Reynolds reveals scrapped plan to “hide” ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ inside “horrible” fake movie
Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney

In an appearance opposite his costar Hugh Jackman on First We Feast’s Hot Ones show, Reynolds revealed his initial plan was to “hide” Deadpool & Wolverine inside an “intentionally bad” movie.

“The original idea with this movie was to shoot a fake movie called Alpha Cop, that was intentionally bad,” said Reynolds, adding he even had a poster made for the phony film, with the tagline, “Two cops, one brain, all b****.”

“It was about two guys that were sharing one brain and together they make the ultimate cop,” Ryan said.

Reynolds and Jackman would have starred in Alpha Cop, having filmed the real movie “in secret,” the actor-producer says.

He explained, “Like 10 people in America would go to see this movie on opening weekend and five minutes into the movie the Marvel logo would flip up and it would actually be Deadpool & Wolverine.”

But the very high stakes bait and switch had a very real danger, so the plan was scrapped. “The problem is that if you managed to get down to the last minute and [the cover] got blown, it would just be heartbreaking,” Ryan said.

While it’s unknown what Alpha Cop would have made in sneaks, the real movie has already set box office records.

Deadpool & Wolverine made $38.5 million from previews on Thursday alone: That’s the best-ever sneak preview showing for an R-rated film and the eighth highest sneak preview performance ever, adjusted for inflation.

For the record, it missed #7 on the list, Avengers: Infinity War, by only 1 million bucks.

According to the website The Numbers, Avengers: Endgame set the all-time record with $60 million before it actually opened.

Marvel Studios is owned by ABC News’ parent company Disney.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Cameos, crossovers and what ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ might have been, according to the filmmakers
Cameos, crossovers and what ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ might have been, according to the filmmakers
20th Century Studios

In an extensive feature story in Entertainment Weekly, Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman and director Shawn Levy talk about what Deadpool & Wolverine might have been — but aren’t giving spoilers to what it is.

A team-up between Reynolds’ Wade Wilson/Deadpool and Jackman’s Logan/Wolverine remained an impossible dream for the friends and former costars since they first appeared side-by-side in 2009’s X-Men Origins: Wolverine.

However, it wasn’t until ABC Audio’s parent company, Disney, acquired 20th Century Fox that the gears started turning, and Reynolds wasn’t short on ideas. The actor likened one idea to an indie movie. “Literally, it was a $5 or $6 million budget with no special effects … a talkie-talkie road trip with me and Dopinder (Karan Soni). … It wasn’t meant to be an event movie.” He called it “the weirdest [idea],” but “kind of fun.”

The trio didn’t reveal what the movie’s plot is about, save it takes place six years after the events of Deadpool 2, with Wade retiring from the superhero business and working as a car salesman. That’s before — as seen in the trailer — the Time Variance Authority informs Wade he has more to offer.

As for the rumors of who will appear in the film? They’re not spoiling that, either.

“We didn’t want any of the cameos or characters to be the story of the movie, but they are peppered in throughout,” Levy teases. “The internet is a delight of rumors about the multitude of character cameos that are in this movie. Some rumors are true, some are way off base.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Blake Lively back to ribbing hubby Ryan Reynolds with “spring break” post
Blake Lively back to ribbing hubby Ryan Reynolds with “spring break” post
JUNG YEON-JE/AFP via Getty Images

While there was a recent pause in the good-natured online ribbing between Blake Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds with her sweet reply to a thirst-trap photo of the Deadpool star, it appears the “break” is over.

In an Instagram Story, Blake had some fun with one of the stops of Ryan’s Deadpool & Wolverine worldwide press tour — the 2024 Waterbomb Festival in Seoul, South Korea, on Friday, which saw Reynolds and bestie co-star Hugh Jackman hosing down fans with water guns.

According to People, which caught the now-vanished weekend message, Blake posted video of the action, commenting, “When he tells you he’s going to work and then you see him on MTV Spring Break.”

She also joked their movie should be re-titled, “Boys Gone Wild: A Deadpool and Wolverine Story.”

For now, there doesn’t appear to be the usual cheeky response from Ryan — likely because he can’t disagree.

He said of the event, “Promoting a film is supposed to be WORK but Marvel’s paying for us to go on the greatest vacation of our lives. Someone is for sure getting fired over there. Probably [Marvel Studios President] Kevin Feige.”

He also called the event “The coolest, most charming mix of K-pop, water-fights, dancing and joy.”

The weekend promo blitz also saw Reynolds dress up in his Deadpool costume at a soccer match in Berlin, incidentally earning a reply from fellow Canadians Nickelback.

Deadpool & Wolverine comes to theaters July 26.

Marvel Studios is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

James Cameron, Kate Winslet + others mourn Jon Landau: Oscar-winning ‘Titanic’ producer dead at 63
James Cameron, Kate Winslet + others mourn Jon Landau: Oscar-winning ‘Titanic’ producer dead at 63
L-R: Landau and Cameron – Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

Jon Landau, the affable Oscar winning producer of Titanic, and a decades-long collaborator with that landmark film’s director James Cameron, has died at 63.

Landau, who also worked with Cameron on the blockbuster Avatar franchise, as well as films produced by the filmmaker, including Robert RodriguezAlita: Battle Angel, died Friday, July 5.

In a statement to Deadline, Cameron said, “The Avatar family grieves the loss of our friend and leader, Jon Landau. His zany humor, personal magnetism, great generosity of spirit and fierce will have held the center of our Avatar universe for almost two decades.”

Cameron continued, “His legacy is not just the films he produced, but the personal example he set — indomitable, caring, inclusive, tireless, insightful and utterly unique. He produced great films, not by wielding power but by spreading warmth and the joy of making cinema. He inspired us all to be and to bring our best, every day. I have lost a dear friend, and my closest collaborator of 31 years.”

He concluded, “A part of myself has been torn away.”

Oscar winner Kate Winslet, who worked with Landau on both Titanic and the Avatar sequels, including The Way of Water, told the trade Landau was “the kindest and best of men … rich with compassion and exceptional at supporting and nurturing teams of phenomenal creative people.” She added, “His strength in life was knowing the importance of family, at home and at work.”

Another Avatar alumna, Zoe Saldaña, remembered Landau in an emotional Instagram post, saying, in part, “You are leaving us too soon … The memories we shared together will always hold a special place in my heart.” Saldaña added his “legacy will continue to inspire us,” and he “will be deeply missed.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.