AM Radio Bill advances

A bill requiring AM radios in new vehicles has cleared its first major hurdle in Congress. On Wednesday, the House Energy and Commerce Committee advanced the “AM Radio for Every Vehicle Act” (H.R. 979) with a lopsided 50–1 vote, moving it one step closer to consideration by the full House.

The measure directs the U.S. Department of Transportation to ensure that automakers continue providing AM radio access at no cost in all new models, including electric vehicles. Supporters argue that AM broadcasting remains one of the most reliable ways to deliver emergency alerts and community information, especially in rural areas.

During the committee’s review, lawmakers added an amendment that shortened the bill’s expiration date from ten years to eight. Rep. Gus Bilirakis (R-Fla.), who introduced the amendment, said the adjustment was a compromise with manufacturers and industry groups to keep the bill moving forward. He stressed that eight years was preferable to no mandate at all and underscored the need to balance public safety with automotive innovation.

Some lawmakers, including Rep. Frank Pallone (D-N.J.), expressed reservations about limiting the law’s duration. Pallone noted that there is currently no technology as universally available and dependable as AM radio for reaching large audiences, particularly during emergencies. Still, he acknowledged that the legislation was unlikely to progress without the revised eight-year provision.

The bipartisan proposal has attracted strong backing: more than 300 House members have signed on as cosponsors, split almost evenly between Republicans and Democrats. That places it among the most widely supported bills of the current Congress.

Outside Capitol Hill, broadcasting organizations welcomed the committee’s action. The National Association of Broadcasters called the vote a clear statement that AM radio remains vital to public safety, urging Congress to act quickly on final passage. The National Religious Broadcasters also praised the compromise language, emphasizing AM radio’s continuing role in emergency communications, community engagement, and faith-based programming.