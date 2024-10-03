Amanda Seyfried rooting for Sabrina Carpenter to join potential ‘Mamma Mia!’ 3

Amanda Seyfried rooting for Sabrina Carpenter to join potential ‘Mamma Mia!’ 3
Hector Vivas/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

She’s working late, cause she’s a singer (and an actress).

Amanda Seyfried is rooting for Sabrina Carpenter to join a potential third Mamma Mia! film.

“Mamma Mia 3, let’s go baby,” Seyfried told ABC News Live. “Everybody says it’s gonna happen. But I mean, I haven’t seen a script.”

As part of Sabrina’s Short n’ Sweet tour, the pop star sings a different cover song at each concert. She performed the musical’s title ABBA track during her recent Madison Square Garden show in New York City, which prompted Seyfried to agree that Sabrina could play her character Sophie’s daughter in a third Mamma Mia! film.

Never mind the fact that Seyfried is just 13 years older than Sabrina — that’s on par with the franchise, which saw Cher, who is three years older than Meryl Streep, play the latter’s mother in the second film, the interviewer said.

“You’re right, actually, [it] doesn’t matter,” Seyfried said. “You know what? Old age makeup for me. That’s what it will be. … I’m an actor. I’ll do it. If Sabrina Carpenter wants to play my daughter, I’ll make it happen. It’s fine. I’m a big fan.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Jenn Tran’s journey on ‘The Bachelorette’ ends in dramatic final
Jenn Tran’s journey on ‘The Bachelorette’ ends in dramatic final
Disney/Richard Middlesworth

Jenn Tran‘s journey on The Bachelorette didn’t end with a happily ever after.

The 26-year-old physician assistant student ended up proposing to Devin Strader in Hawaii because she wanted to “choose herself in this journey.” She also had a ring for him.

But during the after the final rose ceremony, Tran said that after leaving Hawaii, he started pulling away.

“It’s been a really hard couple of months,” Tran said. “We had left Hawaii engaged, it was the happiest day of my life. I thought I had found who I wanted to spend the rest of my life with.”

“All the promises he had made to me of wanting to move somewhere together and wanting to have this future planned out,” she continued, saying that his efforts were inconsistent and that he wasn’t calling as much.

Tran said that they had a happy couple counseling appointment planned in August, but the night before their session, Tran said he broke off the engagement.

“He had basically said that he didn’t love me anymore and didn’t feel the same way,” she said.

“He was making bold proclamations of love,” she added. “Then suddenly the next day it was nothing.”

During the after the final rose ceremony, she came face to face with her ex for the first time in a month and shared how heartbroken she was, while also confronting him about why he broke off their engagement the way he did over a phone call.

She also questioned him about why after ending their engagement, he followed a former contestant on the previous season of The Bachelor, Maria Georgas, on Instagram.

“It completely invalidated our entire relationship, everything we felt for each other,” she told him.

Strader didn’t have any response for her other than he was “regretfully late” in letting her know how he was feeling the entire time and that he “can’t excuse” following Georgas on Instagram.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘Alien: Romulus’ guerilla marketing campaign sees New Yorkers struck down by facehuggers
‘Alien: Romulus’ guerilla marketing campaign sees New Yorkers struck down by facehuggers
20th Century Studios

New Yorkers are used to ignoring most stuff they see on the street, but a new guerilla marketing campaign for Alien: Romulus made even some New Yorkers pause.

Spotted by outlets including Screen Thrill, the campaign features people collapsed on the subway, hanging out of a cab window and even in the middle of Times Square, convulsing with “breathing” replicas of the alien parasites known as facehuggers covering their faces.

Back in April, Romulus director Fede Álvarez showed off his new “favorite toy,” an extremely creepy facehugger prop that can skitter around the floor via remote control.

The Romulus campaign is similar to another viral effort from 20th Century Studios, when replicas of the ape men from Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes patrolled California’s Venice Beach on horseback.

Alien: Romulus hits theaters Aug. 16.

20th Century Studios is a division of ABC News’ parent company, Disney.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘The Wild Robot’ dethrones ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’ with million debut, ‘Megalopolis’ fizzles
‘The Wild Robot’ dethrones ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’ with $35 million debut, ‘Megalopolis’ fizzles
Dreamworks

The Wild Robot topped the domestic box office, earning an estimated $35 million in its opening weekend. The animated adventure — with a voice cast including Lupita Nyong’o, Pedro Pascal, Catherine O’Hara, Bill Nighy, Kit Connor and Stephanie Hsu — added an estimated $18.1 million internationally, for a global total of $53.1 million.

After a three-week run at No. 1, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice slipped to second place, grabbing an estimated $16 million at the North American box office, bringing its four-week tally to $250 million. The film has grossed $373 million worldwide to date.

Transformers One took third place, delivering an estimated $9.3 million in its second week of release, for a total of $39.2 million. Its global tally now stands at $72 million.

Fourth place went to India’s Devara Part 1. The action drama collected an estimated $5.6 million at the North American box office and $32.9 million worldwide. Rounding out the top five was Speak No Evil with an estimated $4.3 million domestically, bringing its tally to $57.7 million worldwide.

Opening in sixth place was Francis Ford Coppola‘s much-hyped Roman epic Megalopolis. The film — starring Adam Driver, Aubrey Plaza, Shia LaBeouf, Jon Voight, Laurence Fishburne, Chloe Fineman and Dustin Hoffman — earned just $4 million at the domestic box office and $6.1 million worldwide against a $120 million budget in its opening weekend.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.