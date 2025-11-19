Amanda Seyfried says Sabrina Carpenter, Sydney Sweeney should join her in a third ‘Mamma Mia!’ movie

Amanda Seyfried and Sydney Sweeney attend the 28th SCAD Savannah Film Festival on Oct. 27, 2025, in Savannah, Georgia. Sabrina Carpenter seen in SoHo on Nov. 7, 2025, in New York City. (Paras Griffin/Getty Images, Aeon/GC Images via Getty Images)

Amanda Seyfried wants to bring a couple of superstars into the Mamma Mia! family.

The actress shared she thinks Sabrina Carpenter and Sydney Sweeney could join her in a potential third Mamma Mia! film in a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight.

“Maybe I’m just naive, but I’m pretty sure Mamma Mia 3 is a done deal,” Seyfried said.

While the sequel film hasn’t been officially greenlit, Seyfried has shared her hopes for what a third Mamma Mia! film could be like.

“I love portraying a mom, so I would love to see Sophie with her kids,” Seyfried said. “Maybe she has a cousin she hasn’t seen in a while, and that could be Sabrina Carpenter. And then Sydney Sweeney could show up. There’s a bunch of girls that really want to be a part of it, and I’m all for it.”

As for the parts of the story she is sure about, Seyfried says she knows “the three dads are going to come back, and we still won’t know who the dad is because it doesn’t matter.”

The actress continued, saying that “Meryl [Streep] is a ghost, obviously, so she’ll be around. And Julie [Walters] and Christine [Baranski] will be back singing and looking hot, and we’re all going to be somewhere tropical. And ABBA will be playing.”

Weekend Watchlist: What’s new in theaters, on streaming
Ready, set, binge! Here’s a look at some of the new movies and TV shows coming to theaters and streaming services this weekend:

Netflix
Wednesday: The second part of the series’ sophomore season debuts. 

Peacock
The Paper: This brand-new sitcom is a spinoff of the popular series The Office

HBO Max, HBO
TaskMark Ruffalo stars in the new miniseries from the creator of Mare of Easttown.

AMC, AMC+
The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon: The third season of The Walking Dead spinoff premieres. 

Movie theaters
The Conjuring: Last Rites: The latest film in the Conjuring cinematic universe debuts in theaters.

SplitsvilleDakota Johnson and Adria Arjona star in the new romantic comedy film.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

Navigating new land: The world of Catan coming to Netflix
A woman takes the board game Settlers of Catan off a shelf. (Marijan Murat/picture alliance via Getty Images)

The Settlers of Catan has forged a new alliance: the popular board game is being adapted into Netflix programming.

Asmodee, the company responsible for games like Ticket to Ride and Exploding Kittens, has partnered with Netflix to bring the world of Catan to the small screen via scripted and unscripted programming.

“Anyone who has played Catan knows [that] the intense strategy and negotiation at the core of the game has endless opportunities for some serious drama,” said Jinny Howe, head of scripted series, U.S. and Canada, for Netflix.

Created by Klaus Teuber in 1995, Settlers of Catan is a multiplayer board game in which players build settlements and cities on the island of Catan, collecting and trading resources while navigating new landscapes. The game has sold more than 45 million copies and been translated into more than 40 languages, according to a release. Under the new partnership, Netflix and Asmodee are turning the island into “an epic new storytelling universe.”

“Millions of people [have been] enjoying Catan since it was created, and for many it remains a gateway to modern board gaming,” Thomas Koegler, CEO of Asmodee, said in a news release. “It’s also a testament that board gaming is truly part of pop culture and a popular form of entertainment in everyone’s homes.”

Upcoming Settlers of Catan programming will join Netflix’s slate of game-to-screen stories, including ArcaneCastlevania, the upcoming Assassin’s Creed series and the Gears of War film.

In brief: ‘The Kardashians’ trailer, ‘The Abandons’ first look, and more
Some familiar faces are popping up on the new season of The Kardashians. A trailer for season 7 of the Hulu reality show features appearances by Rob Kardashian, Caitlyn Jenner and the cast of Kim’s upcoming Hulu series All’s Fair. Kim also reveals in the trailer that someone close to her put out a hit on her life. The new season debuts Oct. 23 …

Netflix is revealing the first look at Lena Headey and Gillian Anderson in their new Western, The Abandons. The series is set in Washington Territory in 1854 and follows the matriarchs of two very different families whose lives become intertwined. The drama premieres Dec. 4 …

Apple TV+ has extended its deal to be the exclusive streaming home of Peanuts. The partnership with Charlie Brown and Co. will now run through 2030 and includes the classic Peanuts library, as well as plans for more original Peanuts series and specials …

 

