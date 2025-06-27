Amanda Seyfried says she auditioned for ‘Wicked’ six times, shares advice for actors

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Amanda Seyfried is opening up about how she auditioned for Wicked multiple times.

On the latest episode of In the Envelope: The Actor’s Podcast, Seyfried said she auditioned for the Jon M. Chu-directed musical six times.

“I auditioned like six times for Wicked because that had to be really just right,” she said. “And I loved it. I was busy. I barely had time to do it, but I made it work.”

She added, “I worked my a** off for years and years and years on that music. I’m competitive with myself in a really healthy way, I think.”

Ariana Grande was eventually cast as Glinda and Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba for the musical-to-film adaptation.

Wicked: For Good, the second of the two-part installment, will arrive in theaters Nov. 21, 2025.

As with Wicked, Seyfried, who starred in the 2012 film Les Misérables, said she did six auditions before being cast in that movie as well.

Of the audition process, she said, “I actually love it, because it’s scary as hell, but I love getting notes and shifting my performance.”

“It’s like a puzzle for me,” she said. “I love the puzzle and I love the competition. And I love waiting for the phone call with the feedback from the casting director.”

She continued, “If someone’s like, ‘I just want to see your take on this,’ I’d be like, ‘Great. I’ll show it to you.’ I love helping people audition. I love directing actors … I think there’s something really beautiful about auditioning, because if you really have this skill, then you’re going to show it no matter what.”

David Oyelowo and cast talk ‘surrealist, quirky’ Apple TV+ series ‘Government Cheese’
Apple TV+

Government Cheese, a new Apple TV+ show debuting Wednesday, follows the story of Hampton Chambers, an ex-convict trying to go into business for himself in late 1960s California — while avoiding further tangles with the law. The show’s 10 episodes cover a variety of genres: at times it’s a hardened crime drama, or a quasi-religious journey of discovery, or an offbeat family comedy. For lead actor David Oyelowo, the mix of tones extends to his character.

“The thing that [was] so fun to play is the fact that [Hampton] is equal parts selfish and selfless. And that is where a lot of the drama and therefore conflict in the show comes from,” Oyelowo tells ABC Audio.

Oyelowo’s character must also regain the trust of his wife Astoria, played by Simone Missick, who’s on her own journey to break into the professional world.

“I’ve gotten the benefit to play women who were excellent at everything they did,” says Missick. “I love the flawed nature of Astoria. And the missteps that she has to navigate around in order to pursue her dreams at this time.”

Government Cheese also stars Emmy nominee Bokeem Woodbine. He says it’s a different take on the Black experience in 20th century America.

“What attracted me to the project was the idea that we could have a depiction of a Black family in the late ’60s that wasn’t necessarily mired in the responsibility of telling about our struggle for human rights during the Civil Rights Movement — that was a little bit more lighthearted,” he says.

Woodbine says he also liked that the show isn’t afraid to get weird.

“The kind of surrealist, quirky nature of the show is another aspect that is rarely employed when depicting Black family life. … We just don’t get that opportunity to be that,” says Woodbine.

In brief: ‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’ season 17 release date and more
It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia is officially coming back for season 17 on July 9. FX has announced that the longest-running live-action comedy series in TV history will premiere with two episodes on FX that evening, with them being available to watch on Hulu the next day. The network also released a promo for the highly anticipated Abbott Elementary crossover episode …

Outlander fans can rejoice: Starz has announced the premiere date for the prequel series Outlander: Blood of My Blood. The show will debut Aug. 8 on the network. It takes place between the battlefields of World War I and the highlands of 18th century Scotland with two brand-new love stories caught between it all …

Michael Shannon is set to play coach Bill Parcells in an upcoming sports film. Deadline reports that the currently untitled football drama will be about the athlete John Tuggle, who was the last pick of the NFL Draft in 1983. As previously reported, David Corenswet will play Tuggle, while Isabel May is also cast in an unknown role …

In brief: Sarah Michelle Gellar, Elijah Wood to star in ‘Ready or Not’ sequel and more
Ready or not, here they come. Sarah Michelle Gellar and Elijah Wood are joining the sequel Ready Or Not: Here I Come, Deadline reports. Joining them are Shawn Hatosy, Néstor Carbonell, Kevin Durand and David Cronenberg. This newly announced cast joins the previously announced Samara Weaving and Kathryn Newton in the horror thriller, which began filming on Monday …

Netflix has released a trailer for a docuseries all about the WWE writers’ room. Called WWE: Unreal, the show will follow WWE superstars outside of the ring and go behind the scenes of the drama that happens offstage that informs what happens on it …

Broadway actors are getting the spotlight in the new edition of the Variety video franchise Actors on Actors. For the first time, the stars of the Great White Way will pair up in twos to discuss their respective shows just in time for Tonys season. Among the celebrities taking part are George Clooney, Patti LuPone, Audra McDonald, Jake Gyllenhaal, Kieran Culkin and Sarah Snook

