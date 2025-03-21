Amanda Seyfried thinks ‘Jennifer’s Body’ is a perfect movie: ‘Looking forward to the sequel’

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tory Burch

Amanda Seyfried thinks her movie Jennifer’s Body deserved better.

The actress starred alongside Megan Fox in the 2009 horror comedy film. She spoke about the role in a recent video with GQ where she looked back on some of her past performances.

“It’s got balls,” Seyfried said. “We were expressing a certain angst in a very, very specific, comedic way in a very specific genre. … There was everything you could want.”

The actress called the film a “perfect movie,” saying it was ruined by a marketing strategy that ultimately misrepresented what it actually was going for.

“If the critics criticize anything it would be the marketing. The marketing sucked. It just did. And we all agree. … The marketing team cheapened it like it was just, you know, a romp, a gory romp. I think they ruined it,” Seyfried said.

Seyfried said she and Fox made a really good team and that she’s looking forward to the eventual sequel, which is in the works.

“I’m looking forward to the sequel. They’re working on it. I already said thumbs up. I was like, ‘Whenever you’re ready, I’m ready,'” Seyfried said. “We all just had a lot of fun, so I wanna celebrate it by doing a sequel.”

Jennifer’s Body was directed by Karyn Kusama and written by Diablo Cody.

Lily Collins shares family photo after welcoming 1st child
Dave Benett/WireImage

Lily Collins is celebrating all the love this Valentine’s Day with her family.

The Emily in Paris actress took to Instagram to share a selfie with her husband, Charlie McDowell, and their newborn baby, Tove Jane McDowell.

“I truly can’t imagine feeling more love,” she captioned the post. “Valentine’s Day (and every day) just got a whole lot sweeter.”

Collins and McDowell welcomed Tove, their first child together, on Jan. 31 via surrogate.

The new parents shared the news at the time on Instagram and wrote, “Words will never express our endless gratitude for our incredible surrogate and everyone who helped us along the way.”

Since then, they’ve each shared a photo update in their new roles as mom and dad.

McDowell also responded to negative comments that he and Collins have received after welcoming Tove via surrogate.

“In regards to the unkind messages about surrogacy and our path to having a baby — it’s ok to not be an expert on surrogacy,” he wrote in the comments section of the post announcing the birth of their baby.

“It’s ok to not know why someone might need a surrogate to have a child,” he continued. “It’s ok to not know the motivations of a surrogate regardless of what you assume. And it’s ok to spend less time spewing hateful words into the world, especially in regards to a beautiful baby girl who has brought a lot of love into people’s lives.”

He ended his message with, “That’s all for now because she just pooped and I need to change her diaper.”

Collins later replied to McDowell’s comment with three white heart emoji.

McDowell and Collins tied the knot in September 2021 after two years together. 

Oscars 2025: Ariana Grande & Cynthia Erivo open the Oscars with ‘Wizard’-ly classics
Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Ariana Grande had the honor of opening the 97th Oscars on Sunday night.

After a montage of films set in LA, which ended with the message “We love LA,” Ari appeared wearing a sparkly red gown to sing “Somewhere Over the Rainbow,” which Judy Garland sang in The Wizard of Oz. Since Ari is nominated for Wicked, a prequel to The Wizard of Oz, the choice was fitting.

Her Wicked co-star Cynthia Erivo, wearing a huge white gown with a purple floral accent, then took the stage to sing “Home” from The Wiz, another take on L. Frank Baum‘s classic tale.

The two then came together center stage to sing “Defying Gravity,” their big number from Wicked. Cynthia, of course, nailed every note, including the final battle cry, and both earned a standing ovation.

Billy Crystal, Paris Hilton and other celebs lose homes in LA fires
Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu via Getty Images

As multiple wildfires burn through Los Angeles County, some celebrities are posting about the impact of the fires and showcasing the fire damage throughout LA County, home to nearly 10 million people.

Thousands of people have been forced to evacuate their homes and flee for their lives as the Santa Ana winds further exacerbate the situation.

Actor Billy Crystal and his wife, Janice, lost their Pacific Palisades home in the blaze, according to a statement shared with ABC News.

“Words cannot describe the enormity of the devastation we are witnessing and experiencing,” Crystal said in the statement. “We ache for our friends and neighbors who have also lost their homes and businesses in this tragedy. Janice and I lived in our home since 1979. We raised our children and grandchildren here. Every inch of our house was filled with love. Beautiful memories that can’t be taken away. We are heartbroken of course but with the love of our children and friends we will get through this.”

Paris Hilton‘s representative told ABC News that her home was among those destroyed amid the wildfires.

“Heartbroken beyond words. Sitting with my family, watching the news, and seeing our home in Malibu burn to the ground on live TV is something no one should ever have to experience,” Hilton posted to Instagram Wednesday.

Other celebrities who have posted about losing their homes include Mandy Moore, The Hills stars Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt, and General Hospital actor Cameron Mathison.

