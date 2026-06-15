Amanda Seyfried was once cast to play Joni Mitchell on screen

Amanda Seyfried was once cast to play Joni Mitchell on screen
Portrait of Joni Mitchell in London, 1970. (Photo by Dick Barnatt/Redferns)/Amanda Seyfried arrives at Hotel Excelsior during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival on September 01, 2025 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Many people thought Amanda Seyfried was auditioning to play Joni Mitchell when she showed off her dulcimer skills by performing the singer’s tune “California” during a March 2025 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. It turns out Seyfried actually learned to play the instrument because she had already been cast to play Joni on screen.

In a new interview with British GQ, Seyfried reveals she was supposed to play Joni in a film about her and her manger Elliot Roberts, which wound up not happening.

As part of her prep for the role, Seyfried spent time with Joni at her home in Los Angeles, where they shared a steak dinner and listened to Joni’s iconic album Blue together. Seyfried adds that during the meeting, Joni “told me a lot of stories.”

For the role, Seyfried committed herself to learning how to play all the songs on Blue, along with other Joni classics like “Both Sides Now.” She tells the mag she “f****** wept” the day she finished learning the last song.

“I felt like a bona fide musician, like I belong here,” she says. “I felt like I had put my own flag on the top of the mountain. Because it was a f***** mountain, I tell you.”

Writer/director Cameron Crowe is currently working on a Joni biopic, which will reportedly star Meryl Streep as Joni in her later years.

As for whether she had a chance to be in Crowe’s film, Seyfried tells the mag, “Apparently a lot of people reached out to Cameron Crowe and were like, ‘What the f*** are you doing, dude?'” She noted, “I don’t know what he said, but from my knowledge, his version is, she’s really young and then she’s older.”

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Jodie Comer to star in Damon Lindeloff’s new HBO series, ‘The Chain’
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Jodie Comer is the first link in The Chain.

The actress is set to star in the upcoming HBO series The Chain from creator Damon Lindelof. Comer will play Rachel in the limited series, which is based on the bestselling book by Adrian McKinty.

Comer’s casting was announced in an Instagram post on Thursday.

“Meet Rachel,” the caption reads. “Jodie Comer stars in #TheChain, the new Damon Lindelof limited series based off the book by Adrian McKinty.”

McKinty’s 2019 book follows a suburban mom, named Rachel, who has to consider the unthinkable when her daughter is kidnapped. While details on the show are being kept under wraps, a press release from HBO says Lindelof is “expanding the mythology of McKinty’s award-winning thriller.”

HBO ordered The Chain back in January. At the time it was announced, Lindelof said, “From the moment I heard the wild and original premise of Adrian’s book, I was shocked, surprised and angry I hadn’t thought of it myself.”

He continued, “I’ve always wanted to try to adapt a great thriller and this one has all the dark, weird, exhilarating touches that fire up my imagination.”

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Meryl Streep to star in ‘The Corrections’ limited series adaptation
Meryl Streep to star in ‘The Corrections’ limited series adaptation
A photo of Meryl Streep. (Brigitte Lacombe) | The book cover of ‘The Corrections.’ (Farrar, Straus and Giroux)

Meryl Streep’s next project is in the works.

Netflix has announced plans to make a limited series adaptation of the award-winning novel The Corrections. Streep is set to star as Enid in the small-screen version of the bestselling book by Jonathan Franzen.

American Fiction writer and director Cord Jefferson will helm the series from a script written and adapted by Franzen. Additionally, Jefferson and Streep will both executive produce the project.

The Corrections is described as a comedic and tragic portrait of a Midwestern family and three adult siblings who resist their mother’s wish for one last Christmas together, “each undone by the delusional ambitions that were supposed to save them from becoming their parents,” according to a description from Netflix.

The novel was published in 2001 and became a #1 New York Times bestseller. It follows older couple Enid and Alfred, as well as their children, Gary, Chip and Denise, during a tense holiday gathering.

There is currently no word on further casting or when audiences can expect to watch the show.

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Paul Wesley to star in ‘The Buccaneers’ season 3
Paul Wesley to star in ‘The Buccaneers’ season 3
Paul Wesley poses for a portrait for TV Guide Magazine on July 26, 2025, in San Diego, California. (Maarten De Boer/Getty Images)

Paul Wesley has joined the cast of The Buccaneers.

Apple TV has announced that Wesley will be part of the season 3 cast of the romantic drama series based on Edith Wharton’s unfinished final novel.

Wesley joins the cast in the role of Frank, who is described as a mysterious but charming stranger who arrives in Nan (Kristine Frøseth) and Mrs. St. George’s (Christina Hendricks) world, turning it upside down.

The streaming service posted a video of Wesley in costume as Frank to its YouTube on Friday.

“Formally inviting him in. Welcome Paul Wesley to #TheBuccaneers Season 3,” the video’s caption reads.

The Buccaneers was renewed for season 3 in October 2025. At the time, the series’ creator, Katherine Jakeways, expressed excitement over the show’s renewal.

“We couldn’t be more delighted to be lacing up our corsets, slipping on our ball gowns and running breathless across the cliffs of Tintagel for the third time to see what passionate adventures our beloved Buccaneers get up to next,” she said in a press release.

As for what fans can expect from season 3, a description from Apple says the fun-loving young American girls are looking for the loves of their lives.

“With a new and enigmatic Duke at the helm, Tintagel is also facing an uncertain future,” the description reads. “If polite English society thought these American girls rocked the boat, this new bad-boy Duke is about to sink the ship.”

Along with Frøseth and Hendricks, season 2 of The Buccaneers starred Guy Remmers, Aubri Ibrag, Alisha Boe, Josie Totah, Josh Dylan, Imogen Waterhouse, Mia Threapleton, Leighton Meester and Matthew Broome.

The first two seasons of The Buccaneers are available to watch on Apple TV.

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